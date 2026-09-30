The session for reconciliation between a couple inside a lawyer's office in Manshiyya Square in Alexandria was nothing more than a facade behind which a bloody settling of scores was hidden, as the place transformed within just two hours into a scene of a bloody crime that involved dismembering the body and disposing of the evidence.

The tragedy began when the lawyer left his private office, leaving the couple alone to give them space to discuss and resolve their ongoing disputes. However, the return was met with an unexpected shock, as the husband took advantage of the absence of the owner of the place to attack his wife, dragging her body to the internal bathroom to cut it into pieces and distribute them throughout the area before being discovered.

In front of the investigative authorities, the accused revealed the motive behind his actions, explaining that accumulated suspicions had haunted him regarding a relationship between his wife and the lawyer handling their case. He admitted that he saw the lawyer as the primary cause of the collapse of his family life, which prompted him to devise a plan that included getting rid of both of them, before hastening to execute the first part against his wife as soon as the lawyer left.

The security forces cordoned off the crime scene immediately upon receiving the report, where the husband and the tool used for dismemberment were seized. Meanwhile, the public prosecution issued a technical order to present the body parts to forensic medicine for an autopsy and to determine the timeline of the death.