لم تكن جلسة التوفيق بين زوجين داخل مكتب محامٍ بساحة المنشية في الإسكندرية سوى الستار الذي اختبأت خلفه تصفية حسابات دموية، إذ تحول المكان خلال ساعتين فقط إلى مسرح لجريمة دموية وصلت إلى تمزيق الجسد والتخلص من آثاره.
بدأت المأساة حين غادر المحامي مكتبه الخاص تاركاً الزوجين بمفردهما لمنحهما مساحة للنقاش وإنهاء الخلافات القائمة بينهما. لكن العودة كانت على صدمة غير متوقعة، حيث استغل الزوج غياب صاحب المكان ليجهز على زوجته، ويقتاد الجثمان إلى الحمام الداخلي لتقطيعه إلى أجزاء وتوزيعها في أرجاء المكان قبل اكتشاف أمره.
وأمام جهات التحقيق، أفصح المتهم عن الدافع المحرك لفعله، موضحاً أن شكوكا متراكمة لاحقته بوجود علاقة تجمع زوجته بالمحامي الذي يتولى قضيتهما. وأقر بأنه كان يرى في المحامي المتسبب الأول في انهيار حياته الأسرية، ما دفعه لوضع خطة تتضمن التخلص من الاثنين معاً، قبل أن يعجّل بتنفيذ الجزء الأول بحق زوجته فور خروج المحامي.
وفرضت الأجهزة الأمنية طوقاً على موقع الجريمة فور ورود البلاغ، حيث جرى التحفظ على الزوج وأداة الجريمة المستخدمة في التقطيع. فيما أصدرت النيابة العامة قراراً فنياً بعرض أجزاء الجثمان على الطب الشرعي لإجراء الصفة التشريحية وتحديد التفاصيل الزمنية للوفاة.
The session for reconciliation between a couple inside a lawyer's office in Manshiyya Square in Alexandria was nothing more than a facade behind which a bloody settling of scores was hidden, as the place transformed within just two hours into a scene of a bloody crime that involved dismembering the body and disposing of the evidence.
The tragedy began when the lawyer left his private office, leaving the couple alone to give them space to discuss and resolve their ongoing disputes. However, the return was met with an unexpected shock, as the husband took advantage of the absence of the owner of the place to attack his wife, dragging her body to the internal bathroom to cut it into pieces and distribute them throughout the area before being discovered.
In front of the investigative authorities, the accused revealed the motive behind his actions, explaining that accumulated suspicions had haunted him regarding a relationship between his wife and the lawyer handling their case. He admitted that he saw the lawyer as the primary cause of the collapse of his family life, which prompted him to devise a plan that included getting rid of both of them, before hastening to execute the first part against his wife as soon as the lawyer left.
The security forces cordoned off the crime scene immediately upon receiving the report, where the husband and the tool used for dismemberment were seized. Meanwhile, the public prosecution issued a technical order to present the body parts to forensic medicine for an autopsy and to determine the timeline of the death.