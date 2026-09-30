فقدَ شابٌ بريطاني منزله بسبب مخالفة مرورية مزوّرة تحولت إلى نزاع قانوني طويل، وانتهت بأحكام أثّرت في سجله الائتماني وأطاحت باستقرار أسرته.

وتعود تفاصيل القصة إلى دجيهان ظفر، البالغ من العمر 29 عامًا، الذي يعمل سائق أجرةٍ خاصة، بعدما تلقّى مطالباتٍ مالية مرتبطة بمخالفة وقوف لسيارة لا يملكها ولم يقدها يومًا.

ورغم تقديمه مستندًا رسميًا من هيئة ترخيص السائقين والمركبات يثبت عدم صلته بالمركبة، صدر بحقه حكمٌ قضائيٌّ أول سجّل في ملفه الائتماني.

وقبل جلسة الطعن التي تكفّل بتكاليفها، اكتشف ظفر أن شخصًا آخر استخدم بياناته زورًا في مخالفة ثانية بالموقع ذاته، ما أدى إلى صدور حكمٍ جديد ضده. وبسبب هذه السجلات السلبية، رفضت شركة التأمين التابعة لوكالة الإسكان تجديد عقد إيجار منزله، ليجد أسرته بلا مأوى.

واضطرت زوجته وطفلهما للعودة إلى بلغاريا بحثًا عن سكنٍ آمن، بينما بقي هو في لندن يقيم لدى أحد أصدقائه ليستمر في عمله. ورغم توصله لاحقًا إلى تسويةٍ بالتراضي، لا تزال آثار الأزمة النفسية والمالية تلقي بظلالها على الأسرة التي تبحث عن منزلٍ يعيد إليها استقرارها.