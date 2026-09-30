A British young man lost his home due to a fraudulent traffic violation that turned into a long legal dispute, ending with rulings that affected his credit record and disrupted his family's stability.

The details of the story date back to Djehan Zafer, a 29-year-old private taxi driver, who received financial claims related to a parking violation for a car he does not own and has never driven.

Despite presenting an official document from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency proving his lack of connection to the vehicle, a court ruling was issued against him, which was recorded in his credit file.

Before the appeal session, which he covered the costs for, Zafer discovered that another person had fraudulently used his data in a second violation at the same location, leading to a new ruling against him. Due to these negative records, the insurance company associated with the housing agency refused to renew his rental contract, leaving his family homeless.

His wife and their child were forced to return to Bulgaria in search of safe housing, while he remained in London staying with a friend to continue his work. Although he later reached an amicable settlement, the effects of the psychological and financial crisis still cast a shadow over the family, which is searching for a home to restore their stability.

