The Moroccan authorities have dismissed a security officer with the rank of "Police Chief" following urgent judicial and administrative investigations under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor, due to his involvement in a case of sexual assault and the exploitation of his official position to blackmail his victim.

The details of the downfall trace back to the bravery of a woman who filed an official complaint with the security forces, revealing that she had been sexually assaulted by a security officer after he stopped her and obstructed her path while she was with another person in one of the neighborhoods of Marrakech, threatening her with his official capacity and exploiting the fear and confusion of the situation to pressure her.

The field investigations and rapid examinations conducted by the judicial police resulted in accurately identifying the suspect and immediately apprehending him, revealing that he indeed belonged to the security agency. He was promptly placed in custody for further investigation regarding the background and circumstances of this serious transgression.

Alongside the judicial process, the Director General of National Security in Morocco issued an urgent administrative decision to temporarily suspend the detained security officer, pending the outcome of the judicial trial to impose the maximum administrative penalties and final dismissal in accordance with the law.