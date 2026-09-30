أطاحت السلطات المغربية برجل أمن برتبة «مقدم شرطة» عقب تحقيقات قضائية وإدارية عاجلة تحت إشراف النيابة العامة المختصة، إثر تورطه في قضية اعتداء جنسي واستغلال صفته الوظيفية لابتزاز ضحيته.

تعود كواليس السقوط إلى شجاعة امرأة تقدمت بشكوى رسمية للأجهزة الأمنية، كشفت فيها تعرضها للاعتداء الجنسي من قِبل رجل أمن، بعدما استوقفها واعترض طريقها أثناء وجودها برفقة شخص آخر في أحد أحياء مدينة مراكش، مهدداً إياها بصفته الأمنية ومستغلاً حالة الخوف والارتباك الميداني للضغط عليها.

وأسفرت التحريات الميدانية والفحوصات السريعة التي باشرتها الشرطة القضائية عن تحديد هوية المشتبه فيه بدقة وإسقاطه فوراً، ليتبين أنه ينتمي بالفعل للهيئة الأمنية. وعلى الفور، تم إيداعه تحت السجن لتعميق البحث معه حول خلفيات وملابسات هذا التجاوز الخطير.

وبموازاة المسار القضائي، أصدر المدير العام للأمن الوطني في المغرب قراراً إدارياً عاجلاً يقضي بالتوقيف المؤقت عن العمل بحق رجل الأمن الموقوف، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه المحاكمة القضائية لاتخاذ أقصى العقوبات الإدارية والعزل النهائي وفقاً للقانون.