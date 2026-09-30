This evening (Wednesday), light to moderate rain fell on scattered parts of Medina and its governorates, while the sky remains overcast with clouds and the opportunity for more rain is present.

The daily report from the National Center of Meteorology regarding the weather conditions for today predicted the continuation of moderate to heavy thunderstorm rains that could lead to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions, extending to parts of the Medina region. The formation of fog is also not ruled out in parts of those areas as well as along the coastal areas of the Eastern Province, while the opportunity for light to moderate thunderstorm rains accompanied by active winds is present in parts of the Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and Northern Borders regions.