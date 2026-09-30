هطلت مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) أمطار من خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء متفرقة من المدينة المنورة ومحافظاتها، فيما لا تزال السماء ملبدة بالغيوم والفرصة مهيأة لهطول مزيد من الأمطار.

وكان التقرير اليومي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم توقع استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة تمتد إلى أجزاء من منطقة المدينة المنورة، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين تتهيأ الفرصة لهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق حائل وتبوك والجوف والحدود الشمالية.