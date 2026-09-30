هطلت مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) أمطار من خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء متفرقة من المدينة المنورة ومحافظاتها، فيما لا تزال السماء ملبدة بالغيوم والفرصة مهيأة لهطول مزيد من الأمطار.
وكان التقرير اليومي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم توقع استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة تمتد إلى أجزاء من منطقة المدينة المنورة، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين تتهيأ الفرصة لهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق حائل وتبوك والجوف والحدود الشمالية.
This evening (Wednesday), light to moderate rain fell on scattered parts of Medina and its governorates, while the sky remains overcast with clouds and the opportunity for more rain is present.
The daily report from the National Center of Meteorology regarding the weather conditions for today predicted the continuation of moderate to heavy thunderstorm rains that could lead to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions, extending to parts of the Medina region. The formation of fog is also not ruled out in parts of those areas as well as along the coastal areas of the Eastern Province, while the opportunity for light to moderate thunderstorm rains accompanied by active winds is present in parts of the Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and Northern Borders regions.