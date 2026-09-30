طوّر فريق بحثي في جامعة بينغهامتون الأمريكية ورق جدران قادرًا على تحويل رطوبة الهواء الداخلي إلى طاقة كهربائية، في ابتكار يفتح الباب أمام استغلال المنازل والمكاتب كمصادر مستدامة للطاقة دون الحاجة إلى أجهزة إضافية.

ويعتمد الورق على مولدات دقيقة تستفيد من جزيئات الماء المنتشرة في الهواء، إذ تسهم في تفكيك الأيونات وتحريكها داخل المادة، مما يخلق فرقًا في التركيز بين الجانبين ينتج عنه تيار كهربائي مستمر. ويرى الباحثون أن البيئات الداخلية توفر ظروفًا مثالية لهذا النوع من المولدات، نظرًا لثبات مستويات الرطوبة بين 30% و60%، فضلًا عن ارتفاعها بفعل الأنشطة اليومية مثل الطهي والاستحمام والتنفس.

ولمعالجة تحديات التوسّع إلى أحجام كبيرة، ابتكر الفريق بنية هندسية تشبه الشرائح الإلكترونية القابلة للطباعة، حيث تعمل حواف مشبعة بالجلسرين على امتصاص الرطوبة، بينما يتولى هيكل مركزي بارز تنظيم إطلاقها وتبخرها بما يضمن تدفقًا ثابتًا للطاقة. كما أخفى الباحثون الأسلاك خلف الورق بالكامل، وربطوا المولدات بتكوينات متعددة تسمح بإنتاج طاقة قابلة للاستخدام دون التأثير على الشكل الجمالي للجدران.