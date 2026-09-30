A research team at Binghamton University in the United States has developed wallpaper capable of converting indoor air humidity into electrical energy, in an innovation that opens the door to utilizing homes and offices as sustainable energy sources without the need for additional devices.

The paper relies on tiny generators that take advantage of water molecules dispersed in the air, as they contribute to breaking down ions and moving them within the material, creating a concentration difference between the two sides that results in a continuous electric current. Researchers believe that indoor environments provide ideal conditions for this type of generator, given the stable humidity levels between 30% and 60%, in addition to their increase due to daily activities such as cooking, bathing, and breathing.

To address the challenges of scaling up to larger sizes, the team devised an engineering structure resembling printable electronic chips, where glycerin-saturated edges absorb moisture, while a prominent central structure regulates its release and evaporation, ensuring a steady flow of energy. The researchers also completely concealed the wires behind the paper and connected the generators in multiple configurations that allow for usable energy production without affecting the aesthetic appearance of the walls.

