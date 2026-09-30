تسعى ثلاث مؤسسات إعلامية أمريكية إلى الحصول على أمر قضائي يمنع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب من إعادة فرض حظر على وصول صحفييها إلى البيت الأبيض، إلى حين الفصل النهائي في الدعوى التي أقامتها ضد القرار. وتشمل المؤسسات «سي إن إن» و«إم إس ناو» و«بوليتيكو».

وأكدت المؤسسات الثلاث، في مذكرة قضائية قدمها محاموها، أن الإدارة واصلت تطبيق القيود بصورة وصفتها بأنها «غير متوقعة وغير متسقة»، رغم صدور أمر قضائي مؤقت أعاد إليها إمكانية الوصول إلى البيت الأبيض، مشيرةً إلى منع «سي إن إن» في بعض الحالات من المشاركة في مهام التغطية الجماعية.

وقال محامو المؤسسات إن تصرفات البيت الأبيض، من وجهة نظرهم، تشير إلى إمكانية إعادة فرض الحظر كاملاً بمجرد انتهاء الأمر القضائي المؤقت، مطالبين المحكمة بإصدار أمر أولي يمنع تنفيذ القرار إلى حين الفصل في القضية.

وترى المؤسسات الإعلامية أن الحظر ينتهك الحريات التي يكفلها التعديل الأول للدستور الأمريكي، فيما لا تزال القضية منظورة أمام القضاء الاتحادي ضمن نزاع قانوني بشأن وصول الصحفيين إلى البيت الأبيض.