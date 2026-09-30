Three American media organizations are seeking a court order to prevent President Donald Trump's administration from reinstating a ban on their journalists' access to the White House, pending a final ruling in the lawsuit they filed against the decision. The organizations include "CNN," "MSNBC," and "Politico."

The three organizations confirmed in a legal memorandum submitted by their lawyers that the administration continued to impose restrictions in a manner they described as "unexpected and inconsistent," despite a temporary court order that restored their access to the White House, noting that "CNN" was, in some cases, prevented from participating in collective coverage assignments.

The organizations' lawyers stated that the White House's actions, in their view, indicate the possibility of fully reinstating the ban once the temporary court order expires, urging the court to issue a preliminary order preventing the enforcement of the decision until the case is resolved.

The media organizations believe that the ban violates the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, while the case remains pending in federal court as part of a legal dispute regarding journalists' access to the White House.