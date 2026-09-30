في أواسط الثمانينيات، تعرضت سورية لأكبر عملية سطو مالي في تاريخها، عندما اتفق حافظ الأسد وشقيقه رفعت على مبدأ «المال مقابل التنازل عن السلطة»، حينها منح حافظ الأسد رفعت كل أموال البنك المركزي، الذي أعلن إفلاسه ليدخل على خط الصفقة الرئيس الراحل معمر القذافي وينقذ عائلة الأسد من انهيار حكمهم وتولى توفير بقية المبلغ لرفعت الذي غادر سورية بعد أن أصاب البنك المركزي بالجفاف المالي.

كانت بداية قصة فساد الأسد والطغمة الحاكمة منذ ذلك التاريخ وما يزال الشعب السوري يدفع ثمن هذه الصفقة.


البداية كانت من رفعت الأسد لكن القصة تمتد إلى هذه اللحظة، ذلك أن المليارات السورية التي هربها آل الأسد ونظامه السابق لا يمكن حصرها في الدول الأوروبية وغيرها، إذ تعتبر هذه المهمة الأصعب، لكن من يتولى هذه المهمة؟ من يعيد أموال سورية المنهوبة؟


اكتشفت الدولة السورية بعد 8 ديسمبر 2024 أن الأولوية الغائبة عن أنظار الكثيرين هي استعادة أموال الشعب السوري التي تكالب عليها مسؤولو النظام السوري السابق على مدى عقود، وقررت الرئاسة السورية تشكيل ما يعرف بـ«اللجنة الوطنية للكسب غير المشروع»، من خلال المرسوم 13 في العام 2025، والتي يرأسها المهندس باسل سويدان أحد أبرز الشخصيات الخبيرة في استرداد الأموال المنهوبة وكذلك التسويات التي تعيد الحقوق إلى الشعب السوري بالدرجة الأولى ومن ثم تسوية أوضاع الناهبين، ومنذ ذلك الحين بدأت أحد أبرز المسارات السورية الحيوية والتاريخية في مسيرة بناء الدولة السورية، بعيداً عن الإعلام وبعيداً عن «الترندات» السياسية السائدة في كثير من قطاعات الدولة.


كان التحدي الأكبر أمام هذه اللجنة إيجاد المنهجية والمعايير حول آلية ملاحقة أتباع النظام السابق وكيف يمكن معرفة وتفكيك هذه المنظومة الفاسدة التي تشكلت على مدى عقود من الزمن.


لم تكن المهمة سهلة على الإطلاق نتيجة الظروف الأمنية التي هيمنت على سورية إثر التحرير، لكن الأمر لم يطل كثيراً حتى تمكنت اللجنة من وضع منهجية علنية شفافة ومعايير واضحة المعالم يتم من خلالها استعادة الحقوق السورية وفق آلية معتمدة.


فما هي مهمة هذه اللجنة؟ وفق النظام الداخلي صون المال العام، من خلال التحقيق في حالات الكسب غير المشروع، وإدارة برامج التسويات والإفصاح الطوعي، واسترداد الأموال المشبوهة لصالح الخزينة العامة للدولة، ونشر ثقافة النزاهة، وتعزيز ثقة المواطنين بالمؤسسات العامة، ولعل القسم الأخير من عمل هذه اللجنة الأكثر أهمية في مسيرة بناء الدولة السورية، ذلك أن الثقة المتبادلة بين السوريين ومؤسسات الدولة الأمر الذي فقده السوريون طوال عقود خصوصاً سنوات الحرب التي تحول فيها النظام السوري السابق إلى وحش يبتلع كل أموال السوريين وخصوصاً من عارضه ومن رفض أن يكون إلى جانبه في قمع الشعب السوري، وهذه الفئة «تجار الحروب» هم أساس عمل لجنة الكسب غير المشروع، وبعض الشخصيات الفاسدة التي استغلت عملها في النظام السابق على مدى عقود.


تمكنت اللجنة على مدى عام كامل من اصطياد العديد من الفاسدين وتجار الحروب لصالح ميزانية الدولة السورية، ونتيجة لذلك العمل حاولت بعض الجهات التي تضررت من عمل لجنة الكسب غير المشروع، اغتيال أحد أعضاء هذه اللجنة في محاولة من فلول النظام والفاسدين لتعطيل عمل اللجنة وتخويفها، ومع ذلك استمر عمل هذه اللجنة حتى الآن.


ومن ثم يمكن القول إن عمل هذه اللجنة في سورية هو العمود الفقري الاقتصادي في عمل الدولة السورية التي تعاني من مشكلات اقتصادية جمة نتيجة السرقات المتوالية على مدى عقود من الزمن، فالأموال التي حُرم منها الشعب السوري على مدى عقود هي مسؤولية هذه اللجنة في استعادتها، وتصحيح مسار التاريخ في سورية، التي تحتاج إلى تصحيح المسار على أكثر من صعيد، خصوصاً أن العهد الجديد بدأ بشعار استعادة حقوق وكرامة الشعب السوري المسلوبة منذ أن تولى حافظ الأسد السلطة في العام 1970، فالمهمات في سورية ليست سهلة على الإطلاق في ظل دولة ناشئة تستعيد كل أركانها المدمرة.