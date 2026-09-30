بعد أكثر من أربعة عقود على جريمة قتل هزت ولاية يوتا الأمريكية، خرج رجل يبلغ من العمر 71 عاماً من السجن، بعدما كشفت تحاليل حديثة للحمض النووي «DNA» أن عينات رئيسية عُثر عليها في مسرح الجريمة لا تطابقه، رغم أنه أمضى عقوداً محكوماً بالإعدام على خلفية القضية.

وأمر قاضٍ في ولاية يوتا بالإفراج عن دوغلاس ستيوارت كارتر بكفالة، (الإثنين)، في انتظار إعادة محاكمته في قضية مقتل إيفا أوليسن عام 1985، بعد تطورات جديدة أعادت فتح التساؤلات حول الأدلة التي استند إليها الحكم الصادر بحقه.

جريمة تعود إلى 1985

وتعود القضية إلى 27 فبراير 1985، عندما عُثر على إيفا أوليسن مقتولة داخل منزلها في مدينة بروفو بولاية يوتا.

وبعد أشهر من التحقيق، ألقت الشرطة القبض على كارتر في ولاية تينيسي، حيث وقّع اعترافاً خلال استجوابه، قبل أن يؤكد لاحقاً أن الاعتراف انتُزع منه تحت الضغط والتهديد.

وأُدين كارتر في العام نفسه وحُكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم أُعيدت محاكمته عام 1992 وصدر بحقه حكم بالإعدام مرة أخرى، وظل طوال سنوات يؤكد براءته.

شهود يتراجعون

واستندت القضية إلى الاعتراف الموقع وشهادة شخصين قالا إن كارتر تفاخر أمامهما بارتكاب الجريمة.

لكن القضية أخذت منعطفاً جديداً عندما تراجع الشاهدان عن إفادتيهما، وقالا إن الشرطة ضغطت عليهما وقدمت لهما أموالاً وهدايا وهددتهما وعائلتهما بالترحيل إذا لم يقدما شهادة تدين كارتر.

وفي وقت لاحق، خلص القضاء إلى وجود عدة حالات من سوء السلوك المتعمد من جانب محققين وأحد ممثلي الادعاء، وهو ما أدى إلى الأمر بإجراء محاكمة جديدة.

الـDNA يغير مسار القضية

وجاء التطور الأبرز بعد إعادة تحليل الأدلة البيولوجية التي بقيت محفوظة من مسرح الجريمة.

وأظهرت نتائج وصلت إلى الادعاء في 22 سبتمبر أن كارتر مستبعد كمصدر محتمل للحمض النووي الموجود في دم عُثر عليه على مقبض باب، وكذلك مادة وراثية جُمعت من مقبض سكين استخدمت في الجريمة.

وعقب ظهور النتائج، قرر الادعاء سحب طلبه بإعادة المطالبة بعقوبة الإعدام، وبدأ إعادة تقييم بقية الأدلة لتحديد ما إذا كانت القضية ستستمر.

لم تتم تبرئته بعد

ورغم أهمية نتائج الحمض النووي، شدد الادعاء على أنها لا تعني تبرئة كارتر بصورة نهائية، إذ ما زالت تهمة القتل المشدد قائمة بحقه، ومن المقرر أن يخضع لمحاكمة جديدة.

وقال القاضي ديريك بولان إن نتائج الـDNA أضعفت القضية المرفوعة ضد كارتر بدرجة أكبر، لكنه أشار إلى أن هيئة محلفين يمكن أن تنظر في بقية الأدلة المتبقية.

يخرج برفقة ابنه

وبعد جلسة قضائية، خرج كارتر من سجن مقاطعة يوتا برفقة ابنه، للمرة الأولى بعد عقود من السجن، على أن يخضع لمراقبة عبر جهاز تحديد المواقع «GPS» أثناء انتظاره المحاكمة الجديدة.

وقال محاميه إن موكله سيحتاج إلى المساعدة والعلاج للتأقلم مع الحياة خارج السجن بعد هذه المدة الطويلة، مطالباً بإسقاط تهمة القتل نهائياً.

في المقابل، أكدت عائلة الضحية أنها ما زالت تنتظر معرفة الحقيقة كاملة، مشيرة إلى أن نتائج التحليل الأخيرة أثارت أسئلة جديدة بعد عقود من القضية، فيما يواصل الادعاء مراجعة الأدلة لتحديد الخطوة التالية.