After more than four decades since a murder that shook the state of Utah in the United States, a 71-year-old man has been released from prison, after recent DNA analyses revealed that key samples found at the crime scene do not match him, despite having spent decades on death row in connection with the case.

A judge in Utah ordered the release of Douglas Stewart Carter on bail (on Monday), pending a retrial in the case of the murder of Eva Olsen in 1985, following new developments that reopened questions about the evidence on which his conviction was based.

A Crime from 1985

The case dates back to February 27, 1985, when Eva Olsen was found murdered inside her home in Provo, Utah.

After months of investigation, police arrested Carter in Tennessee, where he signed a confession during questioning, only to later assert that the confession was coerced under pressure and threats.

Carter was convicted in the same year and sentenced to death, then retried in 1992 and sentenced to death again, while he maintained his innocence throughout the years.

Witnesses Recant

The case relied on the signed confession and the testimony of two individuals who claimed that Carter boasted to them about committing the crime.

However, the case took a new turn when the two witnesses recanted their statements, saying that the police pressured them, offered them money and gifts, and threatened them and their families with deportation if they did not provide testimony incriminating Carter.

Later, the judiciary concluded that there were several instances of deliberate misconduct by investigators and one prosecutor, which led to the order for a new trial.

DNA Changes the Course of the Case

The most significant development came after the re-analysis of biological evidence that had been preserved from the crime scene.

Results received by the prosecution on September 22 indicated that Carter was excluded as a potential source of the DNA found in blood discovered on a doorknob, as well as genetic material collected from the handle of a knife used in the crime.

Following the emergence of the results, the prosecution decided to withdraw its request to reinstate the death penalty and began re-evaluating the remaining evidence to determine whether the case would proceed.

He Has Not Been Exonerated Yet

Despite the significance of the DNA results, the prosecution emphasized that they do not mean Carter is definitively exonerated, as the aggravated murder charge against him still stands, and he is set to undergo a new trial.

Judge Derek Polan stated that the DNA results have further weakened the case against Carter, but he noted that a jury could still consider the remaining evidence.

Released with His Son

After a court session, Carter was released from the Utah County Jail accompanied by his son, for the first time after decades in prison, and he will be monitored via GPS while awaiting the new trial.

His attorney stated that his client will need assistance and therapy to adjust to life outside of prison after such a long time, calling for the murder charge to be dropped entirely.

In contrast, the victim's family confirmed that they are still waiting to know the full truth, noting that the recent analysis results have raised new questions after decades of the case, while the prosecution continues to review the evidence to determine the next steps.