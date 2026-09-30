دعا الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي مجلس النواب إلى عقد جلسة طارئة اليوم (الأربعاء) 30 سبتمبر، قبل يوم واحد من الموعد المقرر لافتتاح دور الانعقاد العادي الجديد للمجلس.

وأعلنت الأمانة العامة لمجلس النواب إخطار الأعضاء بعقد الجلسة في تمام الساعة الحادية عشرة صباحًا بمقر المجلس في العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة، فيما لم يتضمن الإخطار الموجه للنواب سببًا محددًا للانعقاد أو جدول الأعمال المقرر للجلسة.

مجلس النواب المصري.

مجلس النواب المصري.

وتأتي الدعوة الطارئة بصورة مفاجئة، بعدما كان قد صدر في وقت سابق القرار الجمهوري رقم 398 لسنة 2026 بدعوة مجلس النواب للانعقاد (الخميس) الأول من أكتوبر، في تمام الساعة الحادية عشرة صباحًا، لافتتاح دور الانعقاد العادي الثاني من الفصل التشريعي الثالث.

وبذلك سيعقد المجلس جلستين متتاليتين خلال أقل من 24 ساعة؛ الأولى (الأربعاء) في إطار اجتماع طارئ، والثانية (الخميس) إيذانًا ببدء دور الانعقاد العادي الجديد.

وتشير معلومات برلمانية متداولة إلى أن لجنة الشؤون الدستورية والتشريعية ستعقد اجتماعًا عاجلًا قبل الجلسة العامة الطارئة، لبحث ملف يتعلق بقانون الإجراءات الجنائية الجديد، وسط ترجيحات بأن يناقش المجلس مقترحًا لتأجيل بدء تطبيق القانون لمدة عام.

ويأتي ذلك في ظل اقتراب الموعد المحدد لبدء العمل بالقانون الجديد، إذ تشير المصادر البرلمانية إلى أن التأجيل المقترح يرتبط باستكمال الاستعدادات اللازمة لتطبيق أحكامه، ولا سيما ما يتعلق بالبنية التكنولوجية والجاهزية الفنية للجهات المعنية. ومع ذلك، فإن هذا الموضوع لم يرد حتى الآن بشكل معلن في قرار الدعوة إلى الجلسة الطارئة، ومن ثم يبقى جدول الأعمال الرسمي رهن ما سيعلنه المجلس.

ويستند انعقاد مجلس النواب في اجتماع غير عادي إلى الإطار الدستوري واللائحي المنظم لمثل هذه الجلسات؛ إذ تنص المادة 116 من الدستور على جواز انعقاد المجلس في اجتماع غير عادي لنظر أمر عاجل بدعوة من رئيس الجمهورية أو بناءً على طلب موقع من عُشر أعضاء المجلس على الأقل. كما تنظم المادة 275 من اللائحة الداخلية للمجلس إجراءات الاجتماع غير العادي والانعقاد الطارئ.

وكان مجلس النواب يستعد أصلًا لبدء دور الانعقاد العادي الثاني من الفصل التشريعي الثالث (الخميس)، وفق القرار الجمهوري رقم 398 لسنة 2026، الذي حدد الساعة الحادية عشرة صباحًا موعدًا لافتتاح الدور الجديد.