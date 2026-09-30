The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has called on the House of Representatives to hold an emergency session today (Wednesday) September 30, one day before the scheduled opening of the new regular session of the council.

The General Secretariat of the House of Representatives announced that members were notified of the session to be held at 11:00 AM at the council's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, while the notification sent to the representatives did not include a specific reason for the convening or the agenda for the session.

مجلس النواب المصري.

The emergency call comes unexpectedly, after the issuance of Republican Decree No. 398 of 2026 earlier, which called for the House of Representatives to convene on (Thursday) October 1, at 11:00 AM, to open the second regular session of the third legislative term.

Thus, the council will hold two consecutive sessions in less than 24 hours; the first (Wednesday) as part of an emergency meeting, and the second (Thursday) signaling the start of the new regular session.

Parliamentary information circulating indicates that the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee will hold an urgent meeting before the emergency general session to discuss a file related to the new Criminal Procedure Law, amid expectations that the council will discuss a proposal to postpone the implementation of the law for one year.

This comes as the date for the implementation of the new law approaches, as parliamentary sources indicate that the proposed delay is related to completing the necessary preparations for its implementation, particularly concerning the technological infrastructure and technical readiness of the relevant authorities. However, this issue has not yet been publicly mentioned in the decision to call for the emergency session, and thus the official agenda remains subject to what the council will announce.

The convening of the House of Representatives in an extraordinary meeting is based on the constitutional and regulatory framework governing such sessions; Article 116 of the Constitution states that the council may convene in an extraordinary meeting to consider an urgent matter at the invitation of the President of the Republic or at the request signed by at least one-tenth of the council's members. Article 275 of the council's internal regulations also governs the procedures for extraordinary meetings and emergency sessions.

The House of Representatives was originally preparing to begin the second regular session of the third legislative term (Thursday), according to Republican Decree No. 398 of 2026, which set 11:00 AM as the time for the opening of the new session.