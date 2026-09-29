The Egyptian artist Somaya El Khashab has sparked a wide wave of controversy on social media platforms after she published a series of ambiguous messages on her account on (X), which contained indirect hints about personal relationships, opening the door to multiple interpretations regarding the identity of the person in question.

Her most notable messages were directed at the artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz, as she wrote: "What is between you and God, Yasmin," at a time coinciding with the controversy stirred by Ahmed El Awady's statements, in which he compared his previous relationship with her to his old car, remarks that are still widely discussed.

In another post, El Khashab referenced the famous line by Al-Mutanabbi: "If you honor the base, he will rebel," before adding a comment with a sharp tone, followed by another phrase in which she said: "The opening for the lack of origin, and may God compensate the children of origins," which increased the speculation surrounding the veiled messages.

Although her posts did not include any explicit mention of names, her direct support for Yasmin Abdel Aziz after her recent crisis led many to connect her words with El Awady, who faced widespread criticism following his recent statements.

Somaya El Khashab's posts continue to provoke discussion on the platforms, amid questions about whether her messages are merely a general expression of personal stances or if they carry indirect messages to a specific party.