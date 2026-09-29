أثارت الفنانة المصرية سمية الخشاب موجة واسعة من الجدل على منصات التواصل، بعد نشرها سلسلة من الرسائل الغامضة عبر حسابها على منصة (إكس)، حملت تلميحات غير مباشرة حول العلاقات الشخصية، ما فتح الباب أمام تأويلات متعددة بشأن هوية الشخص المقصود.

وجاءت أبرز رسائلها موجّهة إلى الفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز، إذ كتبت: «ماذا بينك وبين الله يا ياسمين»، في توقيت يتزامن مع الجدل الذي أثارته تصريحات أحمد العوضي، بعدما شبّه علاقته السابقة بها بعلاقته بسيارته القديمة، وهي تصريحات لا تزال محل نقاش واسع.

وفي منشور آخر، استعانت الخشاب ببيت المتنبي الشهير: «إذا أكرمت اللئيم تمرد»، قبل أن تضيف تعليقًا يحمل نبرة حادة، ثم تبعته بعبارة أخرى قالت فيها: «الفاتحة لقلة الأصل، والله يعوض على ولاد الأصول»، ما زاد من مساحة التكهنات حول الرسائل المبطنة.

ورغم أن منشوراتها لم تتضمن أي ذكر صريح لأسماء، فإن دعمها المباشر لياسمين عبدالعزيز بعد أزمتها الأخيرة دفع كثيرين إلى الربط بين كلماتها وبين العوضي، الذي واجه انتقادات واسعة عقب تصريحاته الأخيرة.

وتواصل منشورات سمية الخشاب إثارة النقاش على المنصات، وسط تساؤلات حول ما إذا كانت رسائلها مجرد تعبير عام عن مواقف شخصية، أم أنها تحمل رسائل غير مباشرة لطرف بعينه.