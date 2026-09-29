Artist Ahmed Flouk broke his long silence and issued a public apology to producer Tamer Morsi, ending years of disputes that occupied the artistic community, and praising Morsi's generosity and kind heart in a move that received widespread interaction.

Flouk recalled in a post on his (Facebook) account the beginnings of their relationship during the filming of the series (The Fortune Teller), confirming that Morsi's treatment of him was classy and different, before admitting that he had wronged him multiple times due to "lack of wisdom and impulsiveness," as he described it, noting that he should have acted with the spirit of brotherhood that united them instead of reacting emotionally.

Flouk revealed that he took the initiative to send a personal apology message to the esteemed producer "to clear his conscience and bring peace to his heart," only to be surprised by a quick response that included the phrase: "God forgives what has passed.. You are my little brother and we shared bread and salt," which Flouk considered evidence that "a great person is great in heart and forgiveness."

The artist sent a message to the audience confirming that sincere love erases mistakes, extending his greetings to Morsi's family and wishing them continued success.

It is worth noting that Ahmed Flouk's last cinematic appearance was in the film (The Passage) in 2019, directed by Sherif Arafa.