كسر الفنان أحمد فلوكس صمته الطويل ووجّه اعتذارًا علنيًا للمنتج تامر مرسي، منهياً سنوات من الخلافات التي شغلت الوسط الفني، ومشيدًا بسماحة مرسي وطيب قلبه في خطوة لاقت تفاعلًا واسعًا.

واستعاد فلوكس في منشور عبر حسابه على (فيسبوك) بدايات علاقتهما خلال تصوير مسلسل (العراف)، مؤكدًا أن تعامل مرسي معه كان راقيًا ومختلفًا، قبل أن يعترف بأنه أخطأ في حقه أكثر من مرة بسبب «قلة الحكمة واندفاع القلب»، على حد وصفه، مشيرًا إلى أنه كان ينبغي أن يتصرف بروح الأخوة التي جمعتهما بدل الانفعال.

وكشف فلوكس أنه بادر بإرسال رسالة اعتذار شخصية للمنتج الكبير «تبرئةً للذمة وراحةً للقلب»، ليفاجأ برد سريع حمل عبارة: «عفا الله عما سلف.. أنت أخويا الصغير وكان بينا عيش وملح»، وهو ما اعتبره فلوكس دليلًا على أن «الكبير كبير بقلبه وسماحته».

ووجّه الفنان رسالة للجمهور أكد فيها أن المحبة الصادقة تمحو الأخطاء، مقدمًا التحية لأسرة مرسي ومتمنيًا لهم دوام التوفيق.

ويُشار إلى أن آخر ظهور سينمائي لأحمد فلوكس كان في فيلم (الممر) عام 2019 من إخراج شريف عرفة.