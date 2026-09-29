A tourist trip in Sri Lanka turned into a tragic disaster after an Italian tourist lost her life when she fell from the top of the (Kithal Ella) waterfall near the town of Ella, while trying to take a photo she wanted to document during her tour with her friend.

According to the preliminary investigations announced by the Sri Lankan police, the incident occurred on September 24, when 27-year-old Valentina Straliuto stood on a high rock at the top of the waterfall, before losing her balance and falling from a height of over 30 meters. The Italian newspaper Corriere del Vento reported that the tourist was preoccupied with taking pictures at the moment she slipped.

The violent fall caused Valentina to crash onto the rocks below the waterfall, resulting in severe injuries that required the intervention of rescue teams who transported her to the hospital, but she passed away upon arrival due to her injuries.

The victim was known for her passion for travel and outdoor activities, having documented her visits to 33 countries through her accounts, and she worked as a group trip coordinator for a specialized company. Her trip to Sri Lanka was part of a special visit with her friend. The incident received widespread attention in the British media, as she had been residing for years in the city of Brighton.

The mayor of Bassano del Grappa, her hometown, expressed his deep sorrow for the loss of a young woman at such an age, while her parents limited their comments to expressing their inability to speak publicly during this difficult time.