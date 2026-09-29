تحولت رحلة سياحية في سريلانكا إلى مأساة مفجعة بعدما لقيت سائحة إيطالية مصرعها إثر سقوطها من أعلى شلال (كيثال إيلا) قرب بلدة إيلا، أثناء محاولة التقاط صورة كانت ترغب في توثيقها خلال جولتها مع صديقتها.

ووفق التحقيقات الأولية التي أعلنتها الشرطة السريلانكية، وقعت الحادثة في 24 سبتمبر، حين وقفت فالنتينا سترالييوتو، البالغة 27 عامًا، فوق صخرة مرتفعة في الجزء العلوي من الشلال، قبل أن تفقد توازنها وتسقط من ارتفاع يتجاوز 30 مترًا. وأفادت صحيفة كوريير ديل فينتو الإيطالية بأن السائحة كانت منشغلة بالتقاط الصور لحظة انزلاقها.

وأدى السقوط العنيف إلى ارتطام فالنتينا بالصخور أسفل الشلال، ما تسبب في إصابات بالغة استدعت تدخل فرق الإنقاذ التي نقلتها إلى المستشفى، لكنها فارقت الحياة فور وصولها متأثرة بجراحها.

وكانت الضحية معروفة بشغفها بالسفر والأنشطة الخارجية، إذ وثّقت عبر حساباتها زيارتها لـ33 دولة، كما عملت منسقة للرحلات الجماعية في شركة متخصصة، بينما جاءت رحلتها إلى سريلانكا في إطار زيارة خاصة برفقة صديقتها. وقد حظي الحادث باهتمام واسع في الإعلام البريطاني، حيث كانت تقيم منذ سنوات في مدينة برايتون.

وأعرب رئيس بلدية باسانو ديل جرابا، مسقط رأسها، عن حزنه العميق لرحيل شابة بهذا العمر، فيما اكتفى والداها بالتعبير عن عجزهما عن الحديث علنًا في هذه الفترة الصعبة.