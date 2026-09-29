تحولت رحلة سياحية في سريلانكا إلى مأساة مفجعة بعدما لقيت سائحة إيطالية مصرعها إثر سقوطها من أعلى شلال (كيثال إيلا) قرب بلدة إيلا، أثناء محاولة التقاط صورة كانت ترغب في توثيقها خلال جولتها مع صديقتها.
ووفق التحقيقات الأولية التي أعلنتها الشرطة السريلانكية، وقعت الحادثة في 24 سبتمبر، حين وقفت فالنتينا سترالييوتو، البالغة 27 عامًا، فوق صخرة مرتفعة في الجزء العلوي من الشلال، قبل أن تفقد توازنها وتسقط من ارتفاع يتجاوز 30 مترًا. وأفادت صحيفة كوريير ديل فينتو الإيطالية بأن السائحة كانت منشغلة بالتقاط الصور لحظة انزلاقها.
وأدى السقوط العنيف إلى ارتطام فالنتينا بالصخور أسفل الشلال، ما تسبب في إصابات بالغة استدعت تدخل فرق الإنقاذ التي نقلتها إلى المستشفى، لكنها فارقت الحياة فور وصولها متأثرة بجراحها.
وكانت الضحية معروفة بشغفها بالسفر والأنشطة الخارجية، إذ وثّقت عبر حساباتها زيارتها لـ33 دولة، كما عملت منسقة للرحلات الجماعية في شركة متخصصة، بينما جاءت رحلتها إلى سريلانكا في إطار زيارة خاصة برفقة صديقتها. وقد حظي الحادث باهتمام واسع في الإعلام البريطاني، حيث كانت تقيم منذ سنوات في مدينة برايتون.
وأعرب رئيس بلدية باسانو ديل جرابا، مسقط رأسها، عن حزنه العميق لرحيل شابة بهذا العمر، فيما اكتفى والداها بالتعبير عن عجزهما عن الحديث علنًا في هذه الفترة الصعبة.
A tourist trip in Sri Lanka turned into a tragic disaster after an Italian tourist lost her life when she fell from the top of the (Kithal Ella) waterfall near the town of Ella, while trying to take a photo she wanted to document during her tour with her friend.
According to the preliminary investigations announced by the Sri Lankan police, the incident occurred on September 24, when 27-year-old Valentina Straliuto stood on a high rock at the top of the waterfall, before losing her balance and falling from a height of over 30 meters. The Italian newspaper Corriere del Vento reported that the tourist was preoccupied with taking pictures at the moment she slipped.
The violent fall caused Valentina to crash onto the rocks below the waterfall, resulting in severe injuries that required the intervention of rescue teams who transported her to the hospital, but she passed away upon arrival due to her injuries.
The victim was known for her passion for travel and outdoor activities, having documented her visits to 33 countries through her accounts, and she worked as a group trip coordinator for a specialized company. Her trip to Sri Lanka was part of a special visit with her friend. The incident received widespread attention in the British media, as she had been residing for years in the city of Brighton.
The mayor of Bassano del Grappa, her hometown, expressed his deep sorrow for the loss of a young woman at such an age, while her parents limited their comments to expressing their inability to speak publicly during this difficult time.