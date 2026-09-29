Internal medicine specialist Dr. Shota Kalandiya warned against considering a drop in temperature after taking a fever reducer as evidence of recovery from influenza, explaining that the medication alleviates symptoms, while the infection and the possibility of transmitting the virus to others may continue.

He stated that an early return to work may exhaust the patient, especially if they have heart or lung disease. Fever increases heart rate and breathing, and sweating combined with insufficient fluid intake raises the risk of dehydration and dizziness. Influenza can lead to complications, including pneumonia and exacerbation of chronic diseases, and in rare cases, myocarditis.

He emphasized the need to seek medical attention immediately if experiencing shortness of breath, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, sudden weakness, or decreased urination. The return of fever or worsening cough after improvement requires medical evaluation, especially if the overall condition deteriorates.

He urged those infected to stay at home and limit contact with others, while ensuring rest and hydration. He noted that remote work can also exhaust the patient, as headaches, body aches, fatigue, and lack of sleep can affect their ability to concentrate and recover.

He warned against taking more than one cold and flu medication at the same time without reviewing their ingredients, as they may contain the same active ingredient, such as paracetamol, leading to exceeding the recommended dosage.

He clarified that a return to usual activities should be gradual after symptoms generally improve and at least 24 hours have passed without fever and without the use of antipyretics; this is the minimum requirement for returning, not an indication of complete recovery.