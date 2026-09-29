حذّر اختصاصي الأمراض الباطنية الدكتور شوتا كالانديا من اعتبار انخفاض الحرارة بعد تناول خافض لها دليلاً على التعافي من الإنفلونزا، موضحاً أن الدواء يخفف الأعراض، بينما قد تستمر العدوى وإمكانية نقل الفيروس إلى الآخرين.
وقال إن العودة المبكرة إلى العمل قد ترهق المصاب، خصوصاً إذا كان يعاني مرضاً في القلب أو الرئة. فالحمى ترفع معدل ضربات القلب والتنفس، ويزيد التعرق مع قلة شرب السوائل احتمال الإصابة بالجفاف والدوار. وقد تؤدي الإنفلونزا إلى مضاعفات، بينها الالتهاب الرئوي وتفاقم الأمراض المزمنة، وفي حالات نادرة التهاب عضلة القلب.
وشدد على طلب الرعاية الطبية فوراً عند حدوث ضيق في التنفس، أو ألم أو ضغط مستمر في الصدر، أو تشوش ذهني، أو ضعف مفاجئ، أو قلة التبول. وتستدعي عودة الحمى أو اشتداد السعال بعد تحسنهما تقييماً طبياً، خصوصاً إذا تدهورت الحالة العامة.
ودعا المصابين إلى البقاء في المنزل والحد من مخالطة الآخرين، مع الحصول على الراحة وشرب السوائل. وأشار إلى أن العمل عن بُعد قد يرهق المريض أيضاً، إذ يمكن أن يؤثر الصداع وآلام الجسم والتعب وقلة النوم في قدرته على التركيز والتعافي.
وحذّر من تناول أكثر من دواء للبرد والإنفلونزا في الوقت نفسه دون مراجعة مكوناتها، لاحتمال احتوائها على المادة الفعالة نفسها، مثل الباراسيتامول، وتجاوز الجرعة الموصى بها.
وأوضح أن العودة إلى الأنشطة المعتادة تكون تدريجياً بعد تحسن الأعراض عموماً، ومرور 24 ساعة على الأقل دون حمى ودون استخدام خافضات الحرارة؛ فهذا الحد الأدنى للعودة، وليس دليلاً على الشفاء التام.