The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Lieutenant General Pilot Rukun Mohammed bin Said Al-Muqaydi, during his visit to the Senegalese capital Dakar, discussed with the Senegalese Minister of Armed Forces Yankuba Dieme ways to enhance cooperation in combating terrorism, developing capacity-building programs, and exchanging expertise among specialists.

Confronting Security Challenges

During the meeting, Al-Muqaydi reviewed the alliance's efforts in intellectual and media fields, combating the financing of terrorism, and military aspects, emphasizing the importance of integrating these pathways in confronting security challenges, in addition to exploring cooperation opportunities that align with Senegal's priorities and enhance its benefit from the alliance's programs and initiatives.

The Secretary-General of the alliance also met with the Chief of General Staff of the Senegalese Armed Forces, Admiral Omar Wade, and discussed avenues of cooperation, particularly in specialized training, exchanging expertise, and enhancing the readiness of personnel involved in combating terrorism.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination to support joint efforts and enhance the security of the region.