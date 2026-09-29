بحث الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، اللواء الطيار الركن محمد بن سعيد المغيدي، خلال زيارته إلى العاصمة السنغالية داكار، مع وزير القوات المسلحة السنغالي يانكوبا دييمي، سبل تعزيز التعاون في مكافحة الإرهاب، وتطوير برامج بناء القدرات وتبادل الخبرات بين المختصين.

مواجهة التحديات الأمنية

واستعرض المغيدي خلال اللقاء جهود التحالف في المجالات الفكرية والإعلامية، ومكافحة تمويل الإرهاب، والمجال العسكري، مؤكدًا أهمية تكامل هذه المسارات في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية، إلى جانب بحث فرص التعاون بما يتوافق مع أولويات السنغال ويعزز استفادتها من برامج التحالف ومبادراته.

كما التقى الأمين العام للتحالف رئيس الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة السنغالية الفريق بحري عمر واد، وبحث معه أوجه التعاون، خصوصًا في مجالات التدريب المتخصص، وتبادل الخبرات، ورفع جاهزية الكوادر المعنية بمكافحة الإرهاب.

وأكد الجانبان أهمية استمرار التنسيق لدعم الجهود المشتركة وتعزيز أمن المنطقة.