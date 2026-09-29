Today, in the American capital Washington, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah discussed with the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Michael Walters, and in the presence of the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Arab and African Affairs, Musaad Boulos, ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States.

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During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, along with discussions on the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to reach comprehensive and sustainable political solutions.