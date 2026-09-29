بحث وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، مع المندوب الدائم للولايات المتحدة لدى الأمم المتحدة مايكل والتز، وبحضور كبير مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس، سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة.

مستجدات الأوضاع


وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، إلى جانب مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة للتوصل إلى حلول سياسية شاملة ومستدامة.