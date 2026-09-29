أفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية، إلى جانب مسؤولين إسرائيليين، بمقتل قائد لواء شمال غزة التابع لحركة حماس، عز الدين البيك، في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت مدينة غزة خلال ساعات الليل.

وقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، في بيان مشترك، إن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف البيك خلال الغارة، متهمين قائد لواء شمال غزة بالمشاركة في دفع هجمات ضد القوات الإسرائيلية والعمل على تجنيد عناصر جديدة للحركة.

وجاء في البيان أن إسرائيل «ستواصل ملاحقة وتعقب جميع إرهابيي المنظمة، من قادتها إلى آخر عناصرها، أينما اختبأوا، حتى لا تبقى حماس في غزة».

وبحسب وسائل الإعلام الفلسطينية، استهدفت الغارة شقة سكنية في حي النصر بمدينة غزة، ما أدى إلى مقتل البيك.

ولم يصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي، حتى الآن، تعليق رسمي مستقل بشأن تفاصيل الغارة أو ملابسات مقتل القيادي في حماس.

من هو عز الدين البيك؟

كان البيك قد نجا من محاولة اغتيال إسرائيلية في مايو الماضي، عندما استُهدف إلى جانب عماد أسليم، نائب قائد لواء مدينة غزة في حماس، وأسفرت تلك الضربة عن مقتل أسليم، في حين لم ترد في حينه تقارير عن مقتل البيك.

مسيرته داخل حماس

وُلد عز الدين البيك عام 1981، ونشأ في مخيم جباليا للاجئين شمال قطاع غزة، وانضم إلى حركة حماس في سن مبكرة.

في عام 2000، التحق بالجناح العسكري للحركة، كتائب عز الدين القسام، إلى جانب سهيل زيادة وأحمد رندور، الذي كان يشغل منصب قائد لواء شمال غزة في حماس عند اندلاع الحرب.

ثالث قائد لواء في حماس يُقتل خلال أسابيع

ويُعد مقتل البيك، وفق الرواية الإسرائيلية، ثالث عملية تستهدف قائد لواء في حماس خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.

ففي 15 سبتمبر، أعلنت إسرائيل مقتل قائد لواء رفح التابع لحماس، بينما قُتل قائد لواء خان يونس في 11 سبتمبر.