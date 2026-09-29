أفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية، إلى جانب مسؤولين إسرائيليين، بمقتل قائد لواء شمال غزة التابع لحركة حماس، عز الدين البيك، في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت مدينة غزة خلال ساعات الليل.
وقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، في بيان مشترك، إن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف البيك خلال الغارة، متهمين قائد لواء شمال غزة بالمشاركة في دفع هجمات ضد القوات الإسرائيلية والعمل على تجنيد عناصر جديدة للحركة.
وجاء في البيان أن إسرائيل «ستواصل ملاحقة وتعقب جميع إرهابيي المنظمة، من قادتها إلى آخر عناصرها، أينما اختبأوا، حتى لا تبقى حماس في غزة».
وبحسب وسائل الإعلام الفلسطينية، استهدفت الغارة شقة سكنية في حي النصر بمدينة غزة، ما أدى إلى مقتل البيك.
ولم يصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي، حتى الآن، تعليق رسمي مستقل بشأن تفاصيل الغارة أو ملابسات مقتل القيادي في حماس.
من هو عز الدين البيك؟
كان البيك قد نجا من محاولة اغتيال إسرائيلية في مايو الماضي، عندما استُهدف إلى جانب عماد أسليم، نائب قائد لواء مدينة غزة في حماس، وأسفرت تلك الضربة عن مقتل أسليم، في حين لم ترد في حينه تقارير عن مقتل البيك.
مسيرته داخل حماس
وُلد عز الدين البيك عام 1981، ونشأ في مخيم جباليا للاجئين شمال قطاع غزة، وانضم إلى حركة حماس في سن مبكرة.
في عام 2000، التحق بالجناح العسكري للحركة، كتائب عز الدين القسام، إلى جانب سهيل زيادة وأحمد رندور، الذي كان يشغل منصب قائد لواء شمال غزة في حماس عند اندلاع الحرب.
ثالث قائد لواء في حماس يُقتل خلال أسابيع
ويُعد مقتل البيك، وفق الرواية الإسرائيلية، ثالث عملية تستهدف قائد لواء في حماس خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.
ففي 15 سبتمبر، أعلنت إسرائيل مقتل قائد لواء رفح التابع لحماس، بينما قُتل قائد لواء خان يونس في 11 سبتمبر.
Palestinian media, along with Israeli officials, reported the death of the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade of Hamas, Izz al-Din al-Bayek, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted Gaza City during the night.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated in a joint statement that the Israeli army targeted al-Bayek during the strike, accusing the Northern Gaza Brigade commander of participating in orchestrating attacks against Israeli forces and working to recruit new members for the movement.
The statement mentioned that Israel "will continue to pursue and track all terrorists of the organization, from its leaders to its last members, wherever they hide, so that Hamas does not remain in Gaza."
According to Palestinian media, the strike targeted a residential apartment in the al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, resulting in the death of al-Bayek.
The Israeli army has not yet issued an independent official comment regarding the details of the strike or the circumstances surrounding the death of the Hamas leader.
Who is Izz al-Din al-Bayek?
Al-Bayek had survived an Israeli assassination attempt last May when he was targeted alongside Imad Aslim, the deputy commander of the Gaza City Brigade in Hamas. That strike resulted in the death of Aslim, while there were no reports at the time regarding the death of al-Bayek.
His Career within Hamas
Izz al-Din al-Bayek was born in 1981 and grew up in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. He joined Hamas at an early age.
In 2000, he joined the military wing of the movement, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, alongside Suhail Ziyada and Ahmad Randour, who was serving as the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade in Hamas at the outbreak of the war.
Third Brigade Commander in Hamas Killed in Weeks
The death of al-Bayek, according to the Israeli narrative, marks the third operation targeting a brigade commander in Hamas in recent weeks.
On September 15, Israel announced the killing of the commander of the Rafah Brigade of Hamas, while the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade was killed on September 11.