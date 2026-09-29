Palestinian media, along with Israeli officials, reported the death of the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade of Hamas, Izz al-Din al-Bayek, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted Gaza City during the night.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated in a joint statement that the Israeli army targeted al-Bayek during the strike, accusing the Northern Gaza Brigade commander of participating in orchestrating attacks against Israeli forces and working to recruit new members for the movement.

The statement mentioned that Israel "will continue to pursue and track all terrorists of the organization, from its leaders to its last members, wherever they hide, so that Hamas does not remain in Gaza."

According to Palestinian media, the strike targeted a residential apartment in the al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, resulting in the death of al-Bayek.

The Israeli army has not yet issued an independent official comment regarding the details of the strike or the circumstances surrounding the death of the Hamas leader.

Who is Izz al-Din al-Bayek?

Al-Bayek had survived an Israeli assassination attempt last May when he was targeted alongside Imad Aslim, the deputy commander of the Gaza City Brigade in Hamas. That strike resulted in the death of Aslim, while there were no reports at the time regarding the death of al-Bayek.

His Career within Hamas

Izz al-Din al-Bayek was born in 1981 and grew up in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. He joined Hamas at an early age.

In 2000, he joined the military wing of the movement, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, alongside Suhail Ziyada and Ahmad Randour, who was serving as the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade in Hamas at the outbreak of the war.

Third Brigade Commander in Hamas Killed in Weeks

The death of al-Bayek, according to the Israeli narrative, marks the third operation targeting a brigade commander in Hamas in recent weeks.

On September 15, Israel announced the killing of the commander of the Rafah Brigade of Hamas, while the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade was killed on September 11.