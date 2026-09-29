A Polish city witnessed a shocking incident when a television coverage of a tragic hit-and-run accident turned into a scene equally horrific, as a fourteen-year-old girl was violently struck right in front of the camera, at the same location where a three-year-old child was killed just hours earlier.

The reporter from (TVP Info) was standing on the pedestrian crossing explaining the details of the first accident when the girl appeared behind him crossing the road on an electric scooter, only to be suddenly hit by a car with great force, in a live scene that left both the filming crew and viewers in shock.

It later emerged that the driver was a young man in his twenties without a driver's license, and he fled the scene immediately after the collision, prompting the cameraman to turn the camera towards the car to document its license plate number. Minutes later, the young man returned to the scene to find the police had begun their procedures.

The collision caused the girl to be thrown into the air and hit the windshield before falling to the ground, but she miraculously survived as her protective helmet mitigated the severity of her injuries, and she was taken to the hospital for necessary examinations.

The Polish authorities have opened an official investigation into the circumstances of the incident and detained the driver to face charges of driving without a license and fleeing the scene of the collision, amid widespread outrage over the recurrence of accidents in the same area within a short period.