شهدت مدينة بولندية واقعة صادمة حين تحولت تغطية تلفزيونية لحادثة دهس مأساوي إلى مشهد جديد لا يقل فداحة، بعدما تعرضت فتاة في الرابعة عشرة من عمرها لاصطدام عنيف أمام الكاميرا مباشرة، في المكان نفسه الذي قُتل فيه طفل يبلغ ثلاث سنوات قبل ساعات.

وكان مراسل قناة (TVP Info) يقف على ممر المُشاة ليشرح تفاصيل الحادث الأول، حين ظهرت خلفه الفتاة وهي تعبر الطريق مستخدمة سكوترًا كهربائيًا، قبل أن تباغتها سيارة وتصدمها بقوة، في مشهد حي أثار ذهول فريق التصوير والمشاهدين على حدٍّ سواء.

وتبين لاحقًا أن السائق شاب في العشرين من عمره لا يحمل رخصة قيادة، وقد فرّ من الموقع فور وقوع التصادم، ما دفع المصور إلى توجيه الكاميرا نحو السيارة لتوثيق رقم لوحتها. وبعد دقائق، عاد الشاب إلى المكان ليجد الشرطة قد باشرت إجراءاتها.

وأدى الاصطدام إلى قذف الفتاة في الهواء وارتطامها بالزجاج الأمامي قبل سقوطها على الأرض، إلا أنها نجت بأعجوبة بعدما حدّت خوذة الحماية من خطورة الإصابة، ونُقلت إلى المستشفى لإجراء الفحوصات اللازمة.

وفتحت السلطات البولندية تحقيقًا رسميًا في ملابسات الحادث، واحتجزت السائق لمواجهة تهم القيادة دون رخصة والهروب من موقع التصادم، وسط حالة استياء واسعة من تكرار الحوادث في المنطقة نفسها خلال فترة قصيرة.