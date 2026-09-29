"Okaz" received a clarification from the General Supervisor of the Institutional Call Center at the Jeddah Governorate Municipality, Mohammed Obaid Al-Buqmi, regarding the published article titled "A Cup of Coffee... with a Bitterness of 355 Riyals." He explained that the street parking project aims to organize the use of public parking spaces, reduce random parking, and improve traffic flow and the quality of the urban environment.

He indicated that the Jeddah Municipality is responsible for determining and approving the operational areas of the parking lots, and the operating company does not start operating any area until it has completed its qualification, installed the guiding and regulatory signs, and announced it. He emphasized that violations are not issued outside the approved streets and areas operated under the project, and that the proximity of any street to a paid parking area does not automatically mean it falls within the operational scope.

Violation Classification Table

He clarified that the value of the violations is based on the approved violation classification table for parking use as per Cabinet Resolution No. (550), and is not determined by the operating company, noting that beneficiaries have the right to appeal through the notification sent to them, which includes the violation details and the mechanism for appealing it.

He confirmed that legal parking within the designated area does not warrant a violation, while legal procedures are applied to violations, including parking on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, or places designated for people with disabilities, and locations where parking is prohibited.

The municipality stressed that violations are not the goal of the project, but rather one of the tools to organize the use of parking and reduce non-compliant practices, pointing out that it continues to monitor the sites and address observations in the field, as well as receive inquiries from beneficiaries through customer service channels.