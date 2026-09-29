تلقت «عكاظ» من المشرف العام على مركز الاتصال المؤسسي بأمانة محافظة جدة محمد عبيد البقمي، إيضاحاً حول الموضوع المنشور بعنوان «كوب قهوة... بمرارة 355 ريالاً»، أوضح فيه أن مشروع المواقف على الشارع يهدف إلى تنظيم استخدام المواقف العامة والحد من الوقوف العشوائي، وتحسين انسيابية الحركة المرورية وجودة البيئة الحضرية.
وبيّن أن أمانة جدة هي التي تحدد وتعتمد نطاقات تشغيل المواقف، ولا تبدأ الشركة المشغلة تشغيل أي نطاق إلا بعد استكمال تأهيله وتركيب اللوحات الإرشادية والتنظيمية والإعلان عنه، مؤكداً أن المخالفات لا تُحرر خارج الشوارع والمناطق المعتمدة والمشغلة ضمن المشروع، وأن قرب أي شارع من منطقة مواقف مدفوعة لا يعني دخوله تلقائياً في نطاق التشغيل.
جدول تصنيف المخالفات
وأوضح أن قيمة المخالفات تستند إلى جدول تصنيف مخالفات استخدام المواقف المعتمد بقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (550)، ولا تحددها الشركة المشغلة، مشيراً إلى إتاحة الاعتراض للمستفيد عبر الإشعار المرسل إليه، والذي يتضمن بيانات المخالفة وآلية الاعتراض عليها.
وأكد أن الوقوف النظامي داخل حيز الموقف لا يستوجب مخالفة، فيما تطبق الإجراءات النظامية على المخالفات، ومنها الوقوف على الأرصفة وممرات المشاة أو الأماكن المخصصة لذوي الإعاقة والمواقع الممنوع الوقوف فيها.
وشددت الأمانة على أن المخالفات ليست غاية المشروع، وإنما إحدى أدوات تنظيم استخدام المواقف والحد من الممارسات المخالفة، مشيرة إلى استمرار متابعة المواقع ومعالجة الملاحظات ميدانياً، واستقبال استفسارات المستفيدين عبر قنوات خدمة العملاء.
"Okaz" received a clarification from the General Supervisor of the Institutional Call Center at the Jeddah Governorate Municipality, Mohammed Obaid Al-Buqmi, regarding the published article titled "A Cup of Coffee... with a Bitterness of 355 Riyals." He explained that the street parking project aims to organize the use of public parking spaces, reduce random parking, and improve traffic flow and the quality of the urban environment.
He indicated that the Jeddah Municipality is responsible for determining and approving the operational areas of the parking lots, and the operating company does not start operating any area until it has completed its qualification, installed the guiding and regulatory signs, and announced it. He emphasized that violations are not issued outside the approved streets and areas operated under the project, and that the proximity of any street to a paid parking area does not automatically mean it falls within the operational scope.
Violation Classification Table
He clarified that the value of the violations is based on the approved violation classification table for parking use as per Cabinet Resolution No. (550), and is not determined by the operating company, noting that beneficiaries have the right to appeal through the notification sent to them, which includes the violation details and the mechanism for appealing it.
He confirmed that legal parking within the designated area does not warrant a violation, while legal procedures are applied to violations, including parking on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, or places designated for people with disabilities, and locations where parking is prohibited.
The municipality stressed that violations are not the goal of the project, but rather one of the tools to organize the use of parking and reduce non-compliant practices, pointing out that it continues to monitor the sites and address observations in the field, as well as receive inquiries from beneficiaries through customer service channels.