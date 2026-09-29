تجاوز عدد الشركاء في تطبيق «المتسوق» (Almotasuq)، المتخصص في أكواد الخصم والكاش باك في السعودية، حاجز 1000 علامة تجارية ومتجر محلي وعالمي، بحسب بيانات حديثة صادرة عن التطبيق. وتتوزع هذه الشراكات على قطاعات تشمل الأزياء، والجمال والعناية الشخصية، والإلكترونيات، والمطاعم، وتطبيقات التوصيل، إضافة إلى فئات أخرى، بما يتيح للمستخدم في المملكة الوصول إلى خصومات وعروض متاجر متعددة من مكان واحد.

ويُعدّ «المتسوق»، الذي انطلق من الرياض عام 2018، أول تطبيق سعودي متخصص في توفير أكواد الخصم والكاش باك للمستخدمين دون رسوم. ويعتمد التطبيق على نموذج بسيط: يتصفح المستخدم المتاجر والعروض داخل التطبيق، ثم يحصل على كود خصم يطبّقه عند إتمام الشراء من المتجر، أو ينتقل إلى المتجر عبر التطبيق ليحصل بعد إتمام طلبه على نسبة من قيمة مشترياته تُضاف كرصيد كاش باك في حسابه داخل التطبيق. ويخصص التطبيق صفحة لكل متجر تجمع أكواده وعروضه الفعّالة، مثل نون وشي إن وغيرها من المتاجر الإلكترونية النشطة في السوق السعودية.

ويأتي هذا التوسع في سياق نمو متسارع للتجارة الإلكترونية في المملكة؛ إذ أظهرت النشرة الإحصائية الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» أن مبيعات التجارة الإلكترونية عبر بطاقات «مدى» بلغت 101.4 مليار ريال خلال الربع الثاني من 2026، بنمو نسبته 32.3% مقارنة بـ76.6 مليار ريال في الربع ذاته من العام الماضي، وبارتفاع 3.1% عن الربع الأول من العام نفسه الذي سجّل 98.3 مليار ريال. وتشمل هذه الأرقام عمليات الشراء المنفذة عبر بطاقات «مدى» في مواقع التسوق الإلكتروني والتطبيقات والمحافظ الرقمية، ولا تشمل العمليات المنفذة عبر البطاقات الائتمانية الأخرى.

ومع تعدد المتاجر الإلكترونية وتنوع عروضها، يتيح «المتسوق» للمستخدم الحصول على كود خصم أو كاش باك عند الشراء من المتاجر الشريكة؛ إذ ينتقل المستخدم إلى المتجر عبر التطبيق ويكمل طلبه كالمعتاد، ثم تُضاف نسبة من قيمة الطلب كرصيد في حسابه داخل التطبيق بعد تأكيد المتجر للعملية.

وعلى صعيد الخطط القادمة، أفادت الشركة المشغّلة للتطبيق بأنها تعمل على إضافة خدمات تعزز تجربة المستخدم أثناء التسوق الإلكتروني، وتندرج هذه الخطوات ضمن توجه الشركة نحو مساعدة المستهلكين على خفض تكلفة مشترياتهم وترسيخ ثقافة التوفير. ويتوفر تطبيق «المتسوق» على App Store لأجهزة iPhone وعلى Google Play لأجهزة Android، فيما يتيح موقعه الإلكتروني almotasuq.com تصفح المتاجر وأكواد الخصم مباشرة.