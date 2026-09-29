The number of partners in the "Almotasuq" application, which specializes in discount codes and cashback in Saudi Arabia, has surpassed 1,000 local and international brands and stores, according to recent data released by the app. These partnerships span sectors including fashion, beauty and personal care, electronics, restaurants, and delivery applications, in addition to other categories, allowing users in the Kingdom to access discounts and offers from multiple stores from one place.

"Almotasuq," which launched in Riyadh in 2018, is the first Saudi application specialized in providing discount codes and cashback to users without fees. The app relies on a simple model: users browse stores and offers within the app, then receive a discount code to apply when completing their purchase from the store, or they navigate to the store through the app to receive a percentage of their purchase value added as cashback credit in their account within the app after completing their order. The app dedicates a page for each store that collects its active codes and offers, such as Noon, Shein, and other active e-commerce stores in the Saudi market.

This expansion comes in the context of rapid growth in e-commerce in the Kingdom; the monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" showed that e-commerce sales through "Mada" cards reached 101.4 billion riyals during the second quarter of 2026, with a growth rate of 32.3% compared to 76.6 billion riyals in the same quarter of the previous year, and an increase of 3.1% from the first quarter of the same year, which recorded 98.3 billion riyals. These figures include purchases made via "Mada" cards on e-commerce sites, applications, and digital wallets, and do not include transactions made via other credit cards.

With the multitude of e-commerce stores and the diversity of their offers, "Almotasuq" allows users to obtain a discount code or cashback when shopping from partner stores; users navigate to the store via the app and complete their order as usual, then a percentage of the order value is added as credit in their account within the app after the store confirms the transaction.

Regarding upcoming plans, the company operating the app stated that it is working on adding services that enhance the user experience during online shopping, and these steps fall within the company's direction to help consumers reduce their purchase costs and promote a culture of saving. The "Almotasuq" app is available on the App Store for iPhone devices and on Google Play for Android devices, while its website almotasuq.com allows browsing stores and discount codes directly.