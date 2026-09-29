أعلن المدير التنفيذي لوكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول، اليوم، أن الدول الأعضاء قد تناقش طرح المزيد من مخزونات النفط الإستراتيجية في الأسواق إذا دعت الحاجة مستقبلاً.

وأوضح بيرول للصحفيين في دبلن، قبيل اجتماع وزراء الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي، أن الوكالة تتابع أسواق النفط عن كثب، خصوصاً أسواق المنتجات المكررة مثل الديزل، وذلك بحسب ما نقلته مواقع إخبارية.


أسعار النفط


وعلى تداولات الأسعار، واصلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعها للجلسة الثانية على التوالي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع صعود خام برنت مقترباً من مستوى 106 دولارات للبرميل.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 63 سنتاً، بما يعادل 0.6%، إلى 105.91 دولارات للبرميل.


كما صعدت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 72 سنتاً، أو 0.8%، إلى 93.32 دولاراً للبرميل.


وكان الخامان قد أنهيا الجلسة السابقة على ارتفاع، إذ أغلق برنت عند 105.28 دولارات للبرميل، بزيادة 0.9%، فيما أغلق غرب تكساس عند 92.60 دولاراً، مرتفعاً 0.2%.