The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, announced today that member countries may discuss releasing more strategic oil reserves into the markets if necessary in the future.

Birol explained to reporters in Dublin, ahead of the EU energy ministers' meeting, that the agency is closely monitoring the oil markets, particularly the refined products markets such as diesel, according to news reports.



Oil Prices



Regarding price trading, oil prices continued to rise for the second consecutive session today (Tuesday), with Brent crude nearing the $106 per barrel mark.



Brent crude futures rose by 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.91 per barrel.



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $93.32 per barrel.



The two crude types had ended the previous session higher, with Brent closing at $105.28 per barrel, up 0.9%, while West Texas closed at $92.60, rising 0.2%.