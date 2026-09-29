أعلن المدير التنفيذي لوكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول، اليوم، أن الدول الأعضاء قد تناقش طرح المزيد من مخزونات النفط الإستراتيجية في الأسواق إذا دعت الحاجة مستقبلاً.
وأوضح بيرول للصحفيين في دبلن، قبيل اجتماع وزراء الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي، أن الوكالة تتابع أسواق النفط عن كثب، خصوصاً أسواق المنتجات المكررة مثل الديزل، وذلك بحسب ما نقلته مواقع إخبارية.
أسعار النفط
وعلى تداولات الأسعار، واصلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعها للجلسة الثانية على التوالي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع صعود خام برنت مقترباً من مستوى 106 دولارات للبرميل.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 63 سنتاً، بما يعادل 0.6%، إلى 105.91 دولارات للبرميل.
كما صعدت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 72 سنتاً، أو 0.8%، إلى 93.32 دولاراً للبرميل.
وكان الخامان قد أنهيا الجلسة السابقة على ارتفاع، إذ أغلق برنت عند 105.28 دولارات للبرميل، بزيادة 0.9%، فيما أغلق غرب تكساس عند 92.60 دولاراً، مرتفعاً 0.2%.
The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, announced today that member countries may discuss releasing more strategic oil reserves into the markets if necessary in the future.
Birol explained to reporters in Dublin, ahead of the EU energy ministers' meeting, that the agency is closely monitoring the oil markets, particularly the refined products markets such as diesel, according to news reports.
Oil Prices
Regarding price trading, oil prices continued to rise for the second consecutive session today (Tuesday), with Brent crude nearing the $106 per barrel mark.
Brent crude futures rose by 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.91 per barrel.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $93.32 per barrel.
The two crude types had ended the previous session higher, with Brent closing at $105.28 per barrel, up 0.9%, while West Texas closed at $92.60, rising 0.2%.