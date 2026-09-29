أثار مقطع مصوَّر من ولاية إليزي (جنوبي الجزائر) موجة واسعة من الدهشة، بعدما ظهر فيه عدد كبير من أسماك (السلور) تطفو عند حواف وادٍ جاف في قلب الصحراء، في مشهدٍ غير مألوف شغل مواقع التواصل خلال اليومين الماضيين.

وجرى تصوير الفيديو بعد ساعات من أمطار غزيرة ضربت المناطق الجنوبية، ما أدى إلى تدفّق السيول في الأودية الجافة وتحويلها إلى مجارٍ مائية مؤقتة. وقد عبّر كثيرون عن استغرابهم من تجمع هذا الكم من الأسماك في منطقة تُعرف بندرة المياه وارتفاع درجات الحرارة.

وأوضح أحد خبراء البيئة الصحراوية أن ظهور أسماك السلور في هذه المناطق قد يبدو غريبًا للوهلة الأولى، لكنه يرتبط بطبيعة النظام البيئي الصحراوي الذي يتغيّر بسرعة مع الأمطار المفاجئة. وأضاف أن سمك السلور الإفريقي (كلارياس جارييبينوس) موجود بالفعل في بعض مناطق الجنوب، سواء في البيئات الطبيعية أو في نشاط تربية الأسماك.

وأشار الخبير إلى قدرة هذا النوع على تحمّل الظروف القاسية، ما يجعله قادرًا على البقاء في مسطحات مائية تتعرض للجفاف وارتفاع الحرارة. أما الجانب الأكثر غرابة في الظاهرة، فهو مشاهدة أسراب كاملة في أماكن تبدو شديدة الجفاف، وليس وجود السلور بحد ذاته، إذ سبق تسجيل حالات مشابهة بعد سيول نقلت الأسماك من بحيرات وأودية مجاورة.

وأكد أن ظهور هذه الأسماك لا يعني بالضرورة وجود بحيرات دائمة أو شبكات مائية جوفية غير مكتشفة، ولا يمكن اعتباره دليلًا مباشرًا على تغير مناخي كبير، فالأمطار الاستثنائية في الصحراء قادرة على خلق مجارٍ مائية مؤقتة تنقل الأسماك لمسافات بعيدة.

ورغم ذلك، شدّد الباحث على أهمية الظاهرة علميًا، لأنها تكشف عن مرونة النظم البيئية الصحراوية، وتدفع إلى دراسة العلاقة بين الأمطار المفاجئة والسيول والمياه الجوفية والأنواع المائية التي تعيش في الجنوب، حيث أظهرت دراسات حديثة أن بعض المسطحات الصحراوية قد تمتلئ بشكل نادر بعد أحداث مطرية قوية قبل أن تعود تدريجيًا إلى الجفاف.