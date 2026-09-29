A video clip from the El Oued province (southern Algeria) has sparked widespread astonishment, as it shows a large number of catfish floating at the edges of a dry wadi in the heart of the desert, in an unusual scene that has occupied social media over the past two days.

The video was filmed just hours after heavy rains hit the southern regions, leading to the flow of torrents in the dry wadis and transforming them into temporary waterways. Many expressed their astonishment at the gathering of such a large number of fish in an area known for its water scarcity and high temperatures.

One expert in desert ecology explained that the appearance of catfish in these areas may seem strange at first glance, but it is related to the nature of the desert ecosystem, which changes rapidly with sudden rains. He added that the African catfish (Clarias gariepinus) is indeed present in some southern areas, whether in natural environments or in fish farming activities.

The expert pointed out the ability of this species to withstand harsh conditions, making it capable of surviving in water bodies that are subject to drying and high temperatures. The most peculiar aspect of the phenomenon is seeing entire schools of fish in places that appear extremely dry, rather than the mere presence of catfish itself, as similar cases have been recorded after floods transported fish from nearby lakes and wadis.

He confirmed that the appearance of these fish does not necessarily indicate the existence of permanent lakes or undiscovered groundwater networks, nor can it be considered direct evidence of significant climate change, as exceptional rains in the desert can create temporary waterways that transport fish over long distances.

Nevertheless, the researcher emphasized the scientific importance of the phenomenon, as it reveals the resilience of desert ecosystems and encourages the study of the relationship between sudden rains, floods, groundwater, and aquatic species living in the south, where recent studies have shown that some desert water bodies may fill up rarely after strong rainfall events before gradually returning to dryness.