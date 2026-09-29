كشفت وكالة «فيتش» للتصنيف الائتماني أن السوق المالية السعودية ظلت الأكبر في منطقة الخليج خلال سبتمبر 2026، مستحوذة على نحو 63% من إجمالي القيمة السوقية لأسواق الأسهم الخليجية، تلتها سوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية بحصة 18%، ثم سوق دبي المالي بنحو 7%.

وصنفت «فيتش»، في تقرير لها، 24 جهة مدرجة في السوق السعودية، تمثل نحو 84% من قيمتها السوقية كما في أغسطس 2026، مشيرة إلى أن جميع هذه الجهات تتمتع بتصنيفات ضمن الدرجة الاستثمارية، فيما تتمتع 96% منها بنظرة مستقبلية مستقرة.

المملكة تمتلك سوقاً أكثر تطوراً لأدوات الدين

وأوضحت أن شركة أرامكو السعودية تمثل نحو 65% من القيمة السوقية للسوق السعودية كما في أغسطس 2026، في مؤشر على ارتفاع مستويات التركّز في أسواق المنطقة، فيما تمثل 5 جهات نحو 60% من القيمة السوقية لسوق أبوظبي.

وذكرت أن السوق السعودية تمتلك كذلك سوقاً أكثر تطوراً لأدوات الدين المقومة بالعملة المحلية مقارنة بمعظم أسواق الخليج الأخرى، التي لا تزال أسواق الدين بالعملة المحلية فيها ناشئة مع إصدارات محدودة حتى الآن.

تحسين سيولة السوق

وأضافت أن إصدارات الصكوك السيادية المقومة بالريال تعكس جهود الحكومة السعودية لتطوير منحنى عائد محلي وتحسين سيولة السوق وتقليل الاعتماد على التمويل بالعملات الأجنبية، مبينة أن جميع أدوات الدين المقومة بالريال والمدرجة تأتي في صورة صكوك بهدف جذب البنوك الإسلامية التي تعد من المستثمرين الرئيسيين.

وتوقعت «فيتش» أن يسهم إدراج الصكوك الحكومية السعودية المقومة بالريال في مؤشر جي بي مورغان لسندات الأسواق الناشئة اعتباراً من عام 2027 في جذب المزيد من الاستثمارات الأجنبية.

ملكية المستثمرين الأجانب

وأشارت إلى أن حصة المستثمرين الأجانب من إصدارات الدين السيادي السعودي في السوق الأولية ارتفعت إلى 15% خلال النصف الأول من 2026، مقارنة بـ 8% في الربع الأول و12% خلال عام 2025.

وفي سوق الأسهم، ارتفعت ملكية المستثمرين الأجانب من الأسهم الحرة في السوق الرئيسية إلى 12.7% بنهاية أغسطس 2026، مقابل 12.4% بنهاية عام 2025، فيما قالت فيتش إن إلغاء السعودية إطار المستثمر الأجنبي المؤهل اعتباراً من فبراير 2026 من شأنه توسيع قاعدة المشاركة في السوق.

أسواق الدين الخليجية

وعلى مستوى أسواق الدين الخليجية، قالت فيتش:«إن معظم الأسهم الخليجية مدرجة في الأسواق المحلية، في حين تتركز إدراجات أدوات الدين الخليجية، لا سيما الصكوك والسندات بالعملات الأجنبية، في الأسواق الخارجية».

وبينت أن بورصة لندن تستحوذ على إدراج أكثر من نصف الصكوك العالمية المقومة بالدولار بنهاية النصف الأول من 2026، يأتي 95% منها من الشرق الأوسط، وبشكل رئيسي من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

وفي الإمارات، أشارت فيتش إلى أن سوقي أبوظبي ودبي يركزان بصورة رئيسية على الأسهم، بينما تتركز إدراجات أدوات الدين في ناسداك دبي.

4 تريليونات دولار القيمة السوقية لأسهم الخليج

وذكرت وكالة «فيتش» أن أسواق الأوراق المالية في دول الخليج تكتسب أهمية متزايدة كقنوات لجمع رؤوس الأموال، إلى جانب التمويل المصرفي، من خلال توسيع وصول الجهات المصدرة إلى رأس المال ودعم آجال التمويل الأطول وتحسين شفافية التسعير.

وأضافت فيتش في تقرير لها، أن تطور الأسواق لا يزال متفاوتاً بين دول الخليج، في ظل ارتفاع مستويات التركّز ومحدودية تنوع المنتجات وانخفاض السيولة مقارنة بالعديد من الأسواق المتقدمة والناشئة الكبرى، إلى جانب تجزؤ هياكل الأسواق.

وأشارت إلى أن القيمة السوقية المجمعة لأسواق الأسهم الخليجية بلغت نحو 4 تريليونات دولار في سبتمبر 2026، فيما بلغ حجم أدوات الدين القائمة في أسواق رأس المال الخليجية نحو 1.2 تريليون دولار بنهاية النصف الأول من العام الحالي، شكلت الصكوك 42% منها.