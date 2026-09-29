The tensions within the Egypt national team camp have escalated following the goalless draw against Angola in the opening of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, after Mohamed Salah left the camp and refused to travel with the delegation heading to Juba, a move that sparked widespread controversy regarding its true reasons, especially after he was substituted in the 60th minute of the match, a decision that Hossam Hassan described as a "tactical vision."

Although the Football Association announced that Salah's exclusion was due to "resting" him because of the artificial turf in South Sudan, close sources confirmed that the player's anger goes beyond the substitution issue, and that there are three main factors that triggered the crisis between him and the head coach.

The first of these reasons relates to Hossam Hassan's management style in the dressing room, where Salah believes that the harsh approach in directing blame and criticizing players lacks containment, especially after describing goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy as "finished," before Hossam retracted the statement and confirmed it was a misunderstanding. Salah considers that respecting icons and stars is fundamental to building trust within the team, and this aspect has recently been damaged.

The second reason is linked to Salah's concern about the impact of this atmosphere on his future with the Pharaohs, as he felt that dealing with senior players has taken on an exclusionary tone, prompting him to take a cautious stance to avoid entering into conflicts that could affect his international career and image before the fans.

The third reason comes from Salah comparing the way he is treated to how global stars like Lionel Messi are treated with the Argentina national team, where he sees that Hossam Hassan deliberately treats him as an ordinary player to assert control, ignoring his international status, which was evident in the justification for his substitution and the tone of the press conference. Salah also complained to close associates about being assigned exhausting defensive roles that do not fit the nature of his attacking role.

While both parties remain officially silent, questions continue to arise about the future of the relationship between the team captain and his head coach, at a time when the Pharaohs need technical and psychological stability before continuing their qualifying journey.