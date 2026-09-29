أزمة بين واشنطن ولندن بعد توقيف 5 مشتبه بهم قرب قاعدة في بريطانيا

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that a "foreign entity" is behind a suspected terrorist plot targeting a British airbase used by American forces, in statements that included additional information regarding the investigation compared to what British authorities have announced so far.

Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Monday evening that what happened over the weekend was a "very serious threat," adding that there is "a lot of news" that will emerge regarding the case.



He added that the investigation clearly indicates "foreign intervention," but he refrained from providing further details about the identity of this entity or the nature of its role.

Rubio's statements came after five men were arrested early Sunday morning near the Royal Air Force base at Fairford, western England, which is used by the U.S. Air Force, from which American B-1 bombers launched missions related to operations against Iran.

Trump criticizes the release of suspects

The British police stated that the five men, aged between 23 and 25 and all British citizens from the London area, were released on bail on Monday, pending the continuation of the investigation.

The decision drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he "would not have done that."

Trump also suggested a possible link between the suspects and Iran, but he refrained from disclosing information he claimed to know about the case.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the suspects "could be" connected to Iran, adding that he knows the answer and can be "very specific" about it, but he prefers not to disclose it.

Rubio's statements seem clearer in indicating the presence of a foreign party, yet he too did not specify the intended entity.

The U.S. Secretary of State said the case reflects the reality of dealing with entities in the world, specifically pointing to Iran, which he said has publicly threatened to attack U.S. interests worldwide.



Iran denies any involvement

For its part, Iran strongly denied any connection to the incident, with the Iranian embassy in London stating in a statement on Monday that it strongly condemns what it described as "baseless and malicious speculation" published by some officials and British media, which seeks to link Iran to the arrest of five suspects near Fairford base.

The Iranian embassy has not yet issued a comment regarding Trump's recent statements.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard had indicated in July the use of Fairford base by American bombers, warning Britain that any base used to launch attacks on Iranian territory would be considered a "legitimate target" for Iranian forces.

British police: Investigation ongoing

The British counter-terrorism police confirmed that the release of the suspects on bail does not mean the end of the investigation, noting that the five men will be subject to strict conditions limiting their movements.

A senior counter-terrorism police official, Lawrence Taylor, stated that investigators are considering all possibilities, including the likelihood that the incident was carried out directly or by individuals working, knowingly or unknowingly, on behalf of a foreign state.

In contrast, British authorities have not officially confirmed any foreign connection to the incident so far.

The British Prime Minister's office stated that it does not have an immediate response to Trump's statements and referred the media to previous statements issued by the police.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham chaired a Cobra committee meeting dealing with national emergency situations, while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that the incident site has become safe.

Evacuation of dozens of families and partial lifting of the security cordon

British authorities evacuated about 85 families from the area surrounding the base on Sunday, before allowing them to return to their homes on Monday evening.

A security cordon remains in place around three vehicles found at the incident site, while aerial footage on Sunday showed a specialized bomb disposal robot moving among small trucks in a wooded area near the base.

Two truck doors were also seen open, with large black objects scattered nearby, while reports indicated hearing the sound of two controlled explosions in the area where the vehicles were found.

British media reported, citing sources, that no explosives were found in the back of the trucks driven by the suspects, and the quick release of the suspects on bail may indicate that the level of immediate danger was lower than initially feared.

Under British anti-terrorism laws, police can detain suspects for up to 14 days in certain cases.

Local residents reported suspicious movements

Authorities began their actions after local residents reported the presence of the men and vehicles near the base.

One local resident stated that she saw three white trucks parked in a formation she described as "strange," about 100 meters from the base fence.

She added that she saw a number of men, most of whom covered their faces, noting that some fled towards the fields while others moved towards a nearby village.

Increased security measures around the base

Fairford base houses the 501st Combat Support Wing of the U.S. Air Force, while a spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force at the base stated that Washington would not disclose, for operational security reasons, details of the measures taken to protect the forces and facilities.

The British investigation is still ongoing to determine the nature of the suspected plot and whether the detainees have any connection to a foreign entity, while British authorities have not yet provided any public confirmation regarding the identity of any entity suspected of being behind the incident.