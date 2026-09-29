أزمة بين واشنطن ولندن بعد توقيف 5 مشتبه بهم قرب قاعدة في بريطانيا

كشف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أن «جهة أجنبية» تقف وراء مخطط إرهابي مشتبه به استهدف قاعدة جوية بريطانية تستخدمها القوات الأمريكية، في تصريحات تضمنت معلومات إضافية بشأن التحقيق مقارنة بما أعلنته السلطات البريطانية حتى الآن.
وقال روبيو، في مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز» مساء (الإثنين)، إن ما حدث خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع كان «تهديداً خطيراً للغاية»، مضيفاً أن هناك «الكثير من الأخبار» التي ستظهر بشأن القضية.
وأضاف أن التحقيق يشير بوضوح إلى «تدخل جهة أجنبية»، لكنه امتنع عن تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل حول هوية هذه الجهة أو طبيعة دورها.
وجاءت تصريحات روبيو بعد توقيف خمسة رجال في وقت مبكر من صباح (الأحد) بالقرب من قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في فيرفورد، غرب إنجلترا، التي تستخدمها القوات الجوية الأمريكية، والتي انطلقت منها قاذفات أمريكية من طراز «B-1» لتنفيذ مهام مرتبطة بالعمليات ضد إيران.
ترمب ينتقد الإفراج عن المشتبه بهم
وقالت الشرطة البريطانية إن الرجال الخمسة، الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 23 و25 عاماً وجميعهم مواطنون بريطانيون من منطقة لندن، أُفرج عنهم بكفالة (الإثنين)، في انتظار استمرار التحقيق.
وأثار القرار انتقادات من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي قال إنه «لم يكن ليفعل ذلك».
كما أشار ترمب إلى احتمال وجود صلة بين المشتبه بهم وإيران، لكنه امتنع عن الكشف عن معلومات قال إنه يعرفها بشأن القضية.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين في المكتب البيضاوي إن المشتبه بهم «قد يكونون» مرتبطين بإيران، مضيفاً أنه يعرف الإجابة ويمكنه أن يكون «محدداً جداً» بشأنها، لكنه يفضل عدم الكشف عنها.
وتبدو تصريحات روبيو أكثر وضوحاً في الإشارة إلى وجود طرف أجنبي، إلا أنه بدوره لم يحدد الجهة المقصودة.
وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي إن القضية تعكس واقع التعامل مع جهات في العالم، مشيراً بصورة خاصة إلى إيران، التي قال إنها هددت علنًا بمهاجمة المصالح الأمريكية في أنحاء العالم.
إيران تنفي أي تورط
من جانبها، نفت إيران بشدة أي علاقة لها بالحادثة، وقالت السفارة الإيرانية في لندن، في بيان (الإثنين)، إنها تدين بشدة ما وصفته بـ«التكهنات التي لا أساس لها والخبيثة» التي نشرها بعض المسؤولين ووسائل الإعلام البريطانية، والتي تسعى إلى الربط بين إيران واعتقال خمسة مشتبه بهم بالقرب من قاعدة فيرفورد.
ولم يصدر عن السفارة الإيرانية، حتى الآن، تعليق بشأن تصريحات ترمب الأخيرة.
وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني قد أشار في يوليو إلى استخدام قاعدة فيرفورد من جانب القاذفات الأمريكية، محذراً بريطانيا من أن أي قاعدة تستخدم في شن هجمات على الأراضي الإيرانية ستُعد «هدفاً مشروعاً» للقوات الإيرانية.
الشرطة البريطانية: التحقيق مستمر
وأكدت شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب البريطانية أن الإفراج عن المشتبه بهم بكفالة لا يعني انتهاء التحقيق، مشيرة إلى أن الرجال الخمسة سيخضعون لشروط صارمة تحد من تحركاتهم.
وقال مسؤول بارز في شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب، لورانس تايلور، إن المحققين ينظرون في جميع الاحتمالات، بما في ذلك احتمال أن تكون الحادثة قد نُفذت بصورة مباشرة أو بواسطة أشخاص يعملون، عن علم أو دون علم، لصالح دولة أجنبية.
وفي المقابل، لم تؤكد السلطات البريطانية رسمياً حتى الآن وجود صلة أجنبية بالحادثة.
وقالت رئاسة الوزراء البريطانية إنها لا تملك ردًا فوريًا على تصريحات ترمب، وأحالت وسائل الإعلام إلى البيانات السابقة الصادرة عن الشرطة.
وترأس رئيس الوزراء البريطاني آندي برنهام اجتماع لجنة «كوبرا» المعنية بالتعامل مع حالات الطوارئ الوطنية، في وقت أكدت فيه وزيرة الداخلية شابانا محمود أن موقع الحادثة أصبح آمناً.
إجلاء عشرات الأسر ورفع الطوق الأمني جزئياً
وكانت السلطات البريطانية قد أجلت نحو 85 أسرة من المنطقة المحيطة بالقاعدة (الأحد)، قبل أن تسمح لها الشرطة بالعودة إلى منازلها مساء (الإثنين).
ولا يزال طوق أمني مفروضاً حول ثلاث مركبات عُثر عليها في موقع الحادثة، فيما أظهرت لقطات جوية (الأحد) روبوتًا متخصصًا في تفكيك المتفجرات يتحرك بين شاحنات صغيرة في منطقة غابات بالقرب من القاعدة.
كما ظهرت أبواب شاحنتين مفتوحة، مع وجود أجسام سوداء كبيرة متناثرة بالقرب منهما، فيما أفادت تقارير بسماع دوي تفجيرين مسيطر عليهما في المنطقة التي عُثر فيها على المركبات.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام بريطانية، نقلاً عن مصادر، أنه لم يُعثر على متفجرات في الجزء الخلفي من الشاحنات التي كان المشتبه بهم يقودونها، وأن الإفراج السريع عنهم بكفالة قد يشير إلى أن مستوى الخطر الفوري كان أقل مما كان يُخشى في البداية.
وبموجب قوانين مكافحة الإرهاب البريطانية، يمكن للشرطة احتجاز المشتبه بهم لفترة تصل إلى 14 يوماً في بعض القضايا.
سكان محليون أبلغوا عن تحركات مريبة
بدأت السلطات تحركها بعد أن أبلغ سكان محليون عن وجود الرجال والمركبات بالقرب من القاعدة.
وقالت إحدى سكان المنطقة، إنها شاهدت ثلاث شاحنات بيضاء متوقفة في تشكيل وصفته بأنه «غريب»، على بعد نحو 100 متر من سياج القاعدة.
وأضافت أنها رأت عدداً من الرجال، وكان معظمهم يغطون وجوههم، مشيرة إلى أن بعضهم فر باتجاه الحقول بينما تحرك آخرون نحو قرية مجاورة.
تشديد الإجراءات الأمنية حول القاعدة
وتضم قاعدة فيرفورد الجناح 501 للدعم القتالي التابع للقوات الجوية الأمريكية، فيما قال متحدث باسم القوات الجوية الأمريكية في القاعدة إن واشنطن لن تكشف، لأسباب تتعلق بأمن العمليات، تفاصيل الإجراءات المتخذة لحماية القوات والمنشآت.
ولا يزال التحقيق البريطاني مستمراً لتحديد طبيعة المخطط المشتبه به، وما إذا كان للموقوفين أي ارتباط بجهة أجنبية، في وقت لم تقدم فيه السلطات البريطانية حتى الآن تأكيداً علنياً بشأن هوية أي جهة يُشتبه في وقوفها وراء الحادثة.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that a "foreign entity" is behind a suspected terrorist plot targeting a British airbase used by American forces, in statements that included additional information regarding the investigation compared to what British authorities have announced so far.
Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Monday evening that what happened over the weekend was a "very serious threat," adding that there is "a lot of news" that will emerge regarding the case.
He added that the investigation clearly indicates "foreign intervention," but he refrained from providing further details about the identity of this entity or the nature of its role.
Rubio's statements came after five men were arrested early Sunday morning near the Royal Air Force base at Fairford, western England, which is used by the U.S. Air Force, from which American B-1 bombers launched missions related to operations against Iran.
Trump criticizes the release of suspects
The British police stated that the five men, aged between 23 and 25 and all British citizens from the London area, were released on bail on Monday, pending the continuation of the investigation.
The decision drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he "would not have done that."
Trump also suggested a possible link between the suspects and Iran, but he refrained from disclosing information he claimed to know about the case.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the suspects "could be" connected to Iran, adding that he knows the answer and can be "very specific" about it, but he prefers not to disclose it.
Rubio's statements seem clearer in indicating the presence of a foreign party, yet he too did not specify the intended entity.
The U.S. Secretary of State said the case reflects the reality of dealing with entities in the world, specifically pointing to Iran, which he said has publicly threatened to attack U.S. interests worldwide.
Iran denies any involvement
For its part, Iran strongly denied any connection to the incident, with the Iranian embassy in London stating in a statement on Monday that it strongly condemns what it described as "baseless and malicious speculation" published by some officials and British media, which seeks to link Iran to the arrest of five suspects near Fairford base.
The Iranian embassy has not yet issued a comment regarding Trump's recent statements.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard had indicated in July the use of Fairford base by American bombers, warning Britain that any base used to launch attacks on Iranian territory would be considered a "legitimate target" for Iranian forces.
British police: Investigation ongoing
The British counter-terrorism police confirmed that the release of the suspects on bail does not mean the end of the investigation, noting that the five men will be subject to strict conditions limiting their movements.
A senior counter-terrorism police official, Lawrence Taylor, stated that investigators are considering all possibilities, including the likelihood that the incident was carried out directly or by individuals working, knowingly or unknowingly, on behalf of a foreign state.
In contrast, British authorities have not officially confirmed any foreign connection to the incident so far.
The British Prime Minister's office stated that it does not have an immediate response to Trump's statements and referred the media to previous statements issued by the police.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham chaired a Cobra committee meeting dealing with national emergency situations, while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that the incident site has become safe.
Evacuation of dozens of families and partial lifting of the security cordon
British authorities evacuated about 85 families from the area surrounding the base on Sunday, before allowing them to return to their homes on Monday evening.
A security cordon remains in place around three vehicles found at the incident site, while aerial footage on Sunday showed a specialized bomb disposal robot moving among small trucks in a wooded area near the base.
Two truck doors were also seen open, with large black objects scattered nearby, while reports indicated hearing the sound of two controlled explosions in the area where the vehicles were found.
British media reported, citing sources, that no explosives were found in the back of the trucks driven by the suspects, and the quick release of the suspects on bail may indicate that the level of immediate danger was lower than initially feared.
Under British anti-terrorism laws, police can detain suspects for up to 14 days in certain cases.
Local residents reported suspicious movements
Authorities began their actions after local residents reported the presence of the men and vehicles near the base.
One local resident stated that she saw three white trucks parked in a formation she described as "strange," about 100 meters from the base fence.
She added that she saw a number of men, most of whom covered their faces, noting that some fled towards the fields while others moved towards a nearby village.
Increased security measures around the base
Fairford base houses the 501st Combat Support Wing of the U.S. Air Force, while a spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force at the base stated that Washington would not disclose, for operational security reasons, details of the measures taken to protect the forces and facilities.
The British investigation is still ongoing to determine the nature of the suspected plot and whether the detainees have any connection to a foreign entity, while British authorities have not yet provided any public confirmation regarding the identity of any entity suspected of being behind the incident.