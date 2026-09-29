أزمة بين واشنطن ولندن بعد توقيف 5 مشتبه بهم قرب قاعدة في بريطانيا

كشف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أن «جهة أجنبية» تقف وراء مخطط إرهابي مشتبه به استهدف قاعدة جوية بريطانية تستخدمها القوات الأمريكية، في تصريحات تضمنت معلومات إضافية بشأن التحقيق مقارنة بما أعلنته السلطات البريطانية حتى الآن.

وقال روبيو، في مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز» مساء (الإثنين)، إن ما حدث خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع كان «تهديداً خطيراً للغاية»، مضيفاً أن هناك «الكثير من الأخبار» التي ستظهر بشأن القضية.
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وأضاف أن التحقيق يشير بوضوح إلى «تدخل جهة أجنبية»، لكنه امتنع عن تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل حول هوية هذه الجهة أو طبيعة دورها.

وجاءت تصريحات روبيو بعد توقيف خمسة رجال في وقت مبكر من صباح (الأحد) بالقرب من قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في فيرفورد، غرب إنجلترا، التي تستخدمها القوات الجوية الأمريكية، والتي انطلقت منها قاذفات أمريكية من طراز «B-1» لتنفيذ مهام مرتبطة بالعمليات ضد إيران.

ترمب ينتقد الإفراج عن المشتبه بهم

وقالت الشرطة البريطانية إن الرجال الخمسة، الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 23 و25 عاماً وجميعهم مواطنون بريطانيون من منطقة لندن، أُفرج عنهم بكفالة (الإثنين)، في انتظار استمرار التحقيق.

وأثار القرار انتقادات من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي قال إنه «لم يكن ليفعل ذلك».

كما أشار ترمب إلى احتمال وجود صلة بين المشتبه بهم وإيران، لكنه امتنع عن الكشف عن معلومات قال إنه يعرفها بشأن القضية.

وقال ترمب للصحفيين في المكتب البيضاوي إن المشتبه بهم «قد يكونون» مرتبطين بإيران، مضيفاً أنه يعرف الإجابة ويمكنه أن يكون «محدداً جداً» بشأنها، لكنه يفضل عدم الكشف عنها.

وتبدو تصريحات روبيو أكثر وضوحاً في الإشارة إلى وجود طرف أجنبي، إلا أنه بدوره لم يحدد الجهة المقصودة.

وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي إن القضية تعكس واقع التعامل مع جهات في العالم، مشيراً بصورة خاصة إلى إيران، التي قال إنها هددت علنًا بمهاجمة المصالح الأمريكية في أنحاء العالم.
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إيران تنفي أي تورط

من جانبها، نفت إيران بشدة أي علاقة لها بالحادثة، وقالت السفارة الإيرانية في لندن، في بيان (الإثنين)، إنها تدين بشدة ما وصفته بـ«التكهنات التي لا أساس لها والخبيثة» التي نشرها بعض المسؤولين ووسائل الإعلام البريطانية، والتي تسعى إلى الربط بين إيران واعتقال خمسة مشتبه بهم بالقرب من قاعدة فيرفورد.

ولم يصدر عن السفارة الإيرانية، حتى الآن، تعليق بشأن تصريحات ترمب الأخيرة.

وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني قد أشار في يوليو إلى استخدام قاعدة فيرفورد من جانب القاذفات الأمريكية، محذراً بريطانيا من أن أي قاعدة تستخدم في شن هجمات على الأراضي الإيرانية ستُعد «هدفاً مشروعاً» للقوات الإيرانية.

الشرطة البريطانية: التحقيق مستمر

وأكدت شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب البريطانية أن الإفراج عن المشتبه بهم بكفالة لا يعني انتهاء التحقيق، مشيرة إلى أن الرجال الخمسة سيخضعون لشروط صارمة تحد من تحركاتهم.

وقال مسؤول بارز في شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب، لورانس تايلور، إن المحققين ينظرون في جميع الاحتمالات، بما في ذلك احتمال أن تكون الحادثة قد نُفذت بصورة مباشرة أو بواسطة أشخاص يعملون، عن علم أو دون علم، لصالح دولة أجنبية.

وفي المقابل، لم تؤكد السلطات البريطانية رسمياً حتى الآن وجود صلة أجنبية بالحادثة.

وقالت رئاسة الوزراء البريطانية إنها لا تملك ردًا فوريًا على تصريحات ترمب، وأحالت وسائل الإعلام إلى البيانات السابقة الصادرة عن الشرطة.

وترأس رئيس الوزراء البريطاني آندي برنهام اجتماع لجنة «كوبرا» المعنية بالتعامل مع حالات الطوارئ الوطنية، في وقت أكدت فيه وزيرة الداخلية شابانا محمود أن موقع الحادثة أصبح آمناً.

إجلاء عشرات الأسر ورفع الطوق الأمني جزئياً

وكانت السلطات البريطانية قد أجلت نحو 85 أسرة من المنطقة المحيطة بالقاعدة (الأحد)، قبل أن تسمح لها الشرطة بالعودة إلى منازلها مساء (الإثنين).

ولا يزال طوق أمني مفروضاً حول ثلاث مركبات عُثر عليها في موقع الحادثة، فيما أظهرت لقطات جوية (الأحد) روبوتًا متخصصًا في تفكيك المتفجرات يتحرك بين شاحنات صغيرة في منطقة غابات بالقرب من القاعدة.

كما ظهرت أبواب شاحنتين مفتوحة، مع وجود أجسام سوداء كبيرة متناثرة بالقرب منهما، فيما أفادت تقارير بسماع دوي تفجيرين مسيطر عليهما في المنطقة التي عُثر فيها على المركبات.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام بريطانية، نقلاً عن مصادر، أنه لم يُعثر على متفجرات في الجزء الخلفي من الشاحنات التي كان المشتبه بهم يقودونها، وأن الإفراج السريع عنهم بكفالة قد يشير إلى أن مستوى الخطر الفوري كان أقل مما كان يُخشى في البداية.

وبموجب قوانين مكافحة الإرهاب البريطانية، يمكن للشرطة احتجاز المشتبه بهم لفترة تصل إلى 14 يوماً في بعض القضايا.

سكان محليون أبلغوا عن تحركات مريبة

بدأت السلطات تحركها بعد أن أبلغ سكان محليون عن وجود الرجال والمركبات بالقرب من القاعدة.

وقالت إحدى سكان المنطقة، إنها شاهدت ثلاث شاحنات بيضاء متوقفة في تشكيل وصفته بأنه «غريب»، على بعد نحو 100 متر من سياج القاعدة.

وأضافت أنها رأت عدداً من الرجال، وكان معظمهم يغطون وجوههم، مشيرة إلى أن بعضهم فر باتجاه الحقول بينما تحرك آخرون نحو قرية مجاورة.

تشديد الإجراءات الأمنية حول القاعدة

وتضم قاعدة فيرفورد الجناح 501 للدعم القتالي التابع للقوات الجوية الأمريكية، فيما قال متحدث باسم القوات الجوية الأمريكية في القاعدة إن واشنطن لن تكشف، لأسباب تتعلق بأمن العمليات، تفاصيل الإجراءات المتخذة لحماية القوات والمنشآت.

ولا يزال التحقيق البريطاني مستمراً لتحديد طبيعة المخطط المشتبه به، وما إذا كان للموقوفين أي ارتباط بجهة أجنبية، في وقت لم تقدم فيه السلطات البريطانية حتى الآن تأكيداً علنياً بشأن هوية أي جهة يُشتبه في وقوفها وراء الحادثة.