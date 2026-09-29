From Jeddah, the Arab Union for Sports Journalism unveiled its new identity in a move aimed at unifying its institutional image across various Arab countries, events, and platforms, transitioning to a more consistent system in communications, publications, official materials, and digital content.

The announcement of the identity came during a dialogue session in sports media, as part of the conclusion of the union's activities in Jeddah, attended by the President of the Arab Union for Sports Journalism, Dr. Turki Al-Awad, the President of the International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo, and the Vice President of the Arab Union for Sports Journalism, Dr. Hadi Abdullah, alongside several leaders of Arab and Gulf sports media.

The new identity does not stop at the visual aspect; it presents a unified image of the union across various countries, events, and platforms, with flexible templates for news, results, and live coverage, enhancing its institutional clarity and raising the level of quality and consistency in its media production.

The identity also carries a documentary dimension, highlighting the year of the union's establishment and the value of Arab sports journalism and its heritage, in an attempt to bridge the memory of the profession with the requirements of its contemporary presence. The identity is designed to be usable by various entities and members without the need for diverse visual interpretations.

In the dialogue session, the discussion shifted from the form of sports media to its future, with artificial intelligence emerging as one of the new questions facing the profession. When a hypothetical question was posed to Merlo and Al-Awad about accepting the membership of a channel relying on artificial intelligence in five years, the response was a rejection, affirming the continued centrality of the journalist and the human element in sports media work.

In the context of discussing the future, Al-Awad recalled the history and heritage of the profession, noting that the International Sports Press Association, led by Merlo, carries a legacy that extends over 102 years, and that this legacy can be passed on to the new generations in sports media.

Away from the discussion hall, Merlo's presence in Jeddah carried a personal memory of the profession; he recalled the beginnings of his journey linked to the city, remembering his professor at the time, Mansour Al-Khudairi, in a recollection that reflects the enduring professional and human relationships that have formed part of the history of sports journalism.

The launch of the identity coincided with the conclusion of the union's first training program, "Digital Content Creation," which took place on September 27 and 28, with the participation of young journalists from the Gulf countries, Iraq, and Yemen, organized in collaboration between the Arab Union for Sports Journalism, the Saudi Sports Media Federation, and the International Sports Press Association.

The program featured lectures presented by Dima Al-Saeh and Abdulrahman Al-Amron, while Merlo praised its outcomes and urged participants to acquire knowledge and adhere to the principles of media work. Al-Awad confirmed the union's aim to train more than 500 male and female journalists in the Arab world, as part of a pathway aimed at developing skills, creating content, and qualifying new generations.