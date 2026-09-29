من جدة، كشف الاتحاد العربي للصحافة الرياضية عن هويته الجديدة، في خطوة تستهدف توحيد صورته المؤسسية في مختلف الدول العربية وفعالياته ومنصاته، والانتقال إلى منظومة أكثر اتساقا في المراسلات والمطبوعات والمواد الرسمية والمحتوى الرقمي.

وجاء الإعلان عن الهوية خلال جلسة حوارية في الإعلام الرياضي، ضمن ختام أعمال الاتحاد في جدة، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد العربي للصحافة الرياضية الدكتور تركي العواد، ورئيس الاتحاد الدولي للصحافة الرياضية جياني ميرلو، ونائب رئيس الاتحاد العربي للصحافة الرياضية الدكتور هادي عبدالله، إلى جانب عدد من قيادات الإعلام الرياضي العربي والخليجي.

ولا تقف الهوية الجديدة عند الجانب البصري؛ إذ تقدم صورة موحدة للاتحاد في مختلف الدول والفعاليات والمنصات، مع قوالب مرنة للأخبار والنتائج والتغطيات الفورية، بما يعزز وضوحه المؤسسي ويرفع مستوى الجودة والاتساق في إنتاجه الإعلامي.

وتحمل الهوية كذلك بعدا توثيقيا، من خلال إبراز سنة تأسيس الاتحاد وقيمة الصحافة الرياضية العربية وإرثها، في محاولة للجمع بين ذاكرة المهنة ومتطلبات حضورها المعاصر. كما صممت الهوية بحيث تكون قابلة للاستخدام من مختلف الجهات والأعضاء دون الحاجة إلى اجتهادات بصرية متباينة.

وفي الجلسة الحوارية، انتقل النقاش من شكل الإعلام الرياضي إلى مستقبله، وبرز الذكاء الاصطناعي بوصفه أحد الأسئلة الجديدة أمام المهنة. وعندما طرح سؤال افتراضي على ميرلو والعواد حول قبول عضوية قناة تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي بعد خمس سنوات، جاء الموقف بالرفض، في تأكيد على استمرار مركزية الصحفي والعنصر الإنساني في العمل الإعلامي الرياضي.

وفي سياق الحديث عن المستقبل، استحضر العواد تاريخ المهنة وإرثها، مشيرا إلى أن الاتحاد الدولي للصحافة الرياضية برئاسة ميرلو يحمل إرثا يمتد إلى 102 عام، وأن هذا الإرث يمكن نقله إلى الأجيال الجديدة في الإعلام الرياضي.

وبعيدا عن قاعة النقاش، حمل حضور ميرلو في جدة ذاكرة شخصية للمهنة؛ إذ استعاد بدايات رحلته المرتبطة بالمدينة، متذكرا أستاذه آنذاك منصور الخضيري، في استعادة تعكس امتداد العلاقات المهنية والإنسانية التي صنعت جزءا من تاريخ الصحافة الرياضية.

وتزامن إطلاق الهوية مع اختتام البرنامج التدريبي الأول للاتحاد «صناعة المحتوى الرقمي»، الذي أقيم يومي 27 و28 سبتمبر بمشاركة صحفيين شباب من دول الخليج والعراق واليمن، ونظم بالتعاون بين الاتحاد العربي للصحافة الرياضية والاتحاد السعودي للإعلام الرياضي والاتحاد الدولي للصحافة الرياضية.

وشهد البرنامج محاضرات قدمتها ديما السائح وعبدالرحمن العمرون، فيما أشاد ميرلو بمخرجاته، وحث المشاركين على التزود بالمعرفة والالتزام بمبادئ العمل الإعلامي. وأكد العواد توجه الاتحاد إلى تدريب أكثر من 500 إعلامي وإعلامية في العالم العربي، ضمن مسار يستهدف تطوير المهارات وصناعة المحتوى وتأهيل الأجيال الجديدة.