من جدة، كشف الاتحاد العربي للصحافة الرياضية عن هويته الجديدة، في خطوة تستهدف توحيد صورته المؤسسية في مختلف الدول العربية وفعالياته ومنصاته، والانتقال إلى منظومة أكثر اتساقا في المراسلات والمطبوعات والمواد الرسمية والمحتوى الرقمي.
وجاء الإعلان عن الهوية خلال جلسة حوارية في الإعلام الرياضي، ضمن ختام أعمال الاتحاد في جدة، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد العربي للصحافة الرياضية الدكتور تركي العواد، ورئيس الاتحاد الدولي للصحافة الرياضية جياني ميرلو، ونائب رئيس الاتحاد العربي للصحافة الرياضية الدكتور هادي عبدالله، إلى جانب عدد من قيادات الإعلام الرياضي العربي والخليجي.
ولا تقف الهوية الجديدة عند الجانب البصري؛ إذ تقدم صورة موحدة للاتحاد في مختلف الدول والفعاليات والمنصات، مع قوالب مرنة للأخبار والنتائج والتغطيات الفورية، بما يعزز وضوحه المؤسسي ويرفع مستوى الجودة والاتساق في إنتاجه الإعلامي.
وتحمل الهوية كذلك بعدا توثيقيا، من خلال إبراز سنة تأسيس الاتحاد وقيمة الصحافة الرياضية العربية وإرثها، في محاولة للجمع بين ذاكرة المهنة ومتطلبات حضورها المعاصر. كما صممت الهوية بحيث تكون قابلة للاستخدام من مختلف الجهات والأعضاء دون الحاجة إلى اجتهادات بصرية متباينة.
وفي الجلسة الحوارية، انتقل النقاش من شكل الإعلام الرياضي إلى مستقبله، وبرز الذكاء الاصطناعي بوصفه أحد الأسئلة الجديدة أمام المهنة. وعندما طرح سؤال افتراضي على ميرلو والعواد حول قبول عضوية قناة تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي بعد خمس سنوات، جاء الموقف بالرفض، في تأكيد على استمرار مركزية الصحفي والعنصر الإنساني في العمل الإعلامي الرياضي.
وفي سياق الحديث عن المستقبل، استحضر العواد تاريخ المهنة وإرثها، مشيرا إلى أن الاتحاد الدولي للصحافة الرياضية برئاسة ميرلو يحمل إرثا يمتد إلى 102 عام، وأن هذا الإرث يمكن نقله إلى الأجيال الجديدة في الإعلام الرياضي.
وبعيدا عن قاعة النقاش، حمل حضور ميرلو في جدة ذاكرة شخصية للمهنة؛ إذ استعاد بدايات رحلته المرتبطة بالمدينة، متذكرا أستاذه آنذاك منصور الخضيري، في استعادة تعكس امتداد العلاقات المهنية والإنسانية التي صنعت جزءا من تاريخ الصحافة الرياضية.
وتزامن إطلاق الهوية مع اختتام البرنامج التدريبي الأول للاتحاد «صناعة المحتوى الرقمي»، الذي أقيم يومي 27 و28 سبتمبر بمشاركة صحفيين شباب من دول الخليج والعراق واليمن، ونظم بالتعاون بين الاتحاد العربي للصحافة الرياضية والاتحاد السعودي للإعلام الرياضي والاتحاد الدولي للصحافة الرياضية.
وشهد البرنامج محاضرات قدمتها ديما السائح وعبدالرحمن العمرون، فيما أشاد ميرلو بمخرجاته، وحث المشاركين على التزود بالمعرفة والالتزام بمبادئ العمل الإعلامي. وأكد العواد توجه الاتحاد إلى تدريب أكثر من 500 إعلامي وإعلامية في العالم العربي، ضمن مسار يستهدف تطوير المهارات وصناعة المحتوى وتأهيل الأجيال الجديدة.
From Jeddah, the Arab Union for Sports Journalism unveiled its new identity in a move aimed at unifying its institutional image across various Arab countries, events, and platforms, transitioning to a more consistent system in communications, publications, official materials, and digital content.
The announcement of the identity came during a dialogue session in sports media, as part of the conclusion of the union's activities in Jeddah, attended by the President of the Arab Union for Sports Journalism, Dr. Turki Al-Awad, the President of the International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo, and the Vice President of the Arab Union for Sports Journalism, Dr. Hadi Abdullah, alongside several leaders of Arab and Gulf sports media.
The new identity does not stop at the visual aspect; it presents a unified image of the union across various countries, events, and platforms, with flexible templates for news, results, and live coverage, enhancing its institutional clarity and raising the level of quality and consistency in its media production.
The identity also carries a documentary dimension, highlighting the year of the union's establishment and the value of Arab sports journalism and its heritage, in an attempt to bridge the memory of the profession with the requirements of its contemporary presence. The identity is designed to be usable by various entities and members without the need for diverse visual interpretations.
In the dialogue session, the discussion shifted from the form of sports media to its future, with artificial intelligence emerging as one of the new questions facing the profession. When a hypothetical question was posed to Merlo and Al-Awad about accepting the membership of a channel relying on artificial intelligence in five years, the response was a rejection, affirming the continued centrality of the journalist and the human element in sports media work.
In the context of discussing the future, Al-Awad recalled the history and heritage of the profession, noting that the International Sports Press Association, led by Merlo, carries a legacy that extends over 102 years, and that this legacy can be passed on to the new generations in sports media.
Away from the discussion hall, Merlo's presence in Jeddah carried a personal memory of the profession; he recalled the beginnings of his journey linked to the city, remembering his professor at the time, Mansour Al-Khudairi, in a recollection that reflects the enduring professional and human relationships that have formed part of the history of sports journalism.
The launch of the identity coincided with the conclusion of the union's first training program, "Digital Content Creation," which took place on September 27 and 28, with the participation of young journalists from the Gulf countries, Iraq, and Yemen, organized in collaboration between the Arab Union for Sports Journalism, the Saudi Sports Media Federation, and the International Sports Press Association.
The program featured lectures presented by Dima Al-Saeh and Abdulrahman Al-Amron, while Merlo praised its outcomes and urged participants to acquire knowledge and adhere to the principles of media work. Al-Awad confirmed the union's aim to train more than 500 male and female journalists in the Arab world, as part of a pathway aimed at developing skills, creating content, and qualifying new generations.