After 14 years of absence from public concerts, the name of Fadl Shaker returns to the forefront once again.. but this time through the Riyadh Season 2026.

Sources close to the Lebanese artist informed "Okaz" that Fadl Shaker has signed a contract some time ago to perform a concert in Saudi Arabia, coinciding with his return to artistic activity and live performances, as part of the new edition of the Riyadh Season, which kicks off on October 21.

Rehearsals are Approaching

According to the source, Fadl Shaker is preparing in the coming days to enter the final rehearsal phase with his musical band, in preparation for the concert, and to finalize the details of the evening and the song list he will present to the audience.

What Will Fadl Shaker Sing?

The concert is expected to include a mix of Fadl Shaker's most famous songs that established his presence among the Arab audience, along with his latest musical works released in the recent period that received wide interaction.

This step brings Fadl Shaker back to the atmosphere of public concerts after a long absence, amidst anticipation to know the official date of the concert and the details of ticket sales, especially since this awaited return comes as part of one of the most prominent entertainment seasons in Saudi Arabia.

New Postponement in the "Aabra Events" Case

Alongside the artistic preparations, the session for Fadl Shaker's case related to the "Aabra Events" file before the Lebanese military court has been postponed to October 21, after he was unable to attend the session due to health conditions, and his defense presented a medical excuse.