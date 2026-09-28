بعد 14 عامًا من الغياب عن الحفلات الجماهيرية، يعود اسم فضل شاكر إلى الواجهة من جديد.. لكن هذه المرة من بوابة موسم الرياض 2026.

وعلمت «عكاظ» من مصدر مقرب من الفنان اللبناني أن فضل شاكر تعاقد منذ فترة على إحياء حفل في السعودية، بالتزامن مع عودته إلى النشاط الفني والحفلات المباشرة، ضمن النسخة الجديدة من موسم الرياض، التي تنطلق في 21 أكتوبر المقبل.

البروفات تقترب

وبحسب المصدر، يستعد فضل شاكر خلال الأيام المقبلة لدخول مرحلة البروفات النهائية برفقة فرقته الموسيقية، تمهيدًا للحفل، ووضع اللمسات الأخيرة على تفاصيل الأمسية وقائمة الأغاني التي سيقدمها أمام الجمهور.

ماذا سيغني فضل شاكر؟

ومن المنتظر أن يتضمن الحفل مزيجًا من أشهر أغاني فضل شاكر التي صنعت حضوره لدى الجمهور العربي، إلى جانب أحدث أعماله الغنائية التي طرحها خلال الفترة الماضية ولاقت تفاعلًا واسعًا.

وتعيد هذه الخطوة فضل شاكر إلى أجواء الحفلات الجماهيرية بعد غياب طويل، وسط ترقب لمعرفة الموعد الرسمي للحفل وتفاصيل طرح التذاكر، خصوصًا أن العودة المرتقبة تأتي ضمن أحد أبرز مواسم الترفيه في السعودية.

تأجيل جديد في قضية «أحداث عبرا»

وبالتزامن مع التحضيرات الفنية، تأجلت جلسة قضية فضل شاكر المرتبطة بملف «أحداث عبرا» أمام المحكمة العسكرية اللبنانية إلى 21 أكتوبر المقبل، بعدما تعذر حضوره الجلسة بسبب ظروف صحية، وتقدم دفاعه بعذر طبي.