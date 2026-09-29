أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مقتل قائد لواء شمال قطاع غزة في كتائب القسام، الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس، عز الدين البيك، خلال غارة جوية استهدفت مبنى سكنياً في حي النصر بمدينة غزة، وهو ما أكدته حماس.


وقال مسعفون إن الغارة استهدفت مبنى سكنياً، فيما أفاد مسؤولون في القطاع الصحي بوفاة شخص آخر متأثراً بإصابته جراء الهجوم. وذكر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس أن البيك كان ضالعاً في التخطيط لهجمات وتجنيد مقاتلين.


وتزامنت الغارة مع استمرار الكشف عن حجم الدمار الذي خلفته الحرب في القطاع، إذ أظهرت صور أقمار صناعية حديثة نشرت عبر تطبيق خرائط قوقل اختفاء أحياء سكنية كاملة وتحول مناطق حضرية واسعة إلى أنقاض، بينما لا تزال مبانٍ متضررة معرضة للانهيار.


وأظهر تقييم لمركز الأمم المتحدة للأقمار الصناعية أن نحو 201 ألف و290 مبنى، تمثل 82% من إجمالي منشآت قطاع غزة، تعرضت للضرر حتى 16 يونيو 2026، بينها 134 ألفاً و422 مبنى دمرت بالكامل، و13 ألفاً و848 منشأة لحقت بها أضرار بالغة، فيما تضررت نحو 328 ألفاً و627 وحدة سكنية.


وكشفت صور جوية حديثة نشرها موقع الخرائط الحكومي الإسرائيلي عن حجم واسع من الدمار في شمال القطاع، كما أظهرت مواقع 11 قاعدة وموقعاً عسكرياً داخل المنطقة العازلة، قبل أن تسارع السلطات الإسرائيلية إلى حذف الصور وإعادة فرض التعتيم عليها، وفق ما أوردته صحيفة «ذا تايمز أوف إسرائيل».


وفي الضفة الغربية، تحرك مستوطنون على محاور عدة قرب رام الله، وسط اقتحامات واعتداءات ومحاولات للضغط لإعادة فتح الطريق 463، بالتزامن مع إجراءات إغلاق إسرائيلية خلال الأعياد اليهودية.