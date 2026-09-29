The Israeli army announced today (Tuesday) the killing of the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade in the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Izz al-Din al-Bayek, during an airstrike that targeted a residential building in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, which Hamas confirmed.



Paramedics reported that the airstrike targeted a residential building, while health sector officials stated that another person died from injuries sustained in the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz mentioned that al-Bayek was involved in planning attacks and recruiting fighters.



The airstrike coincided with the ongoing revelation of the extent of the destruction caused by the war in the sector, as recent satellite images published via Google Maps showed entire residential neighborhoods disappearing and vast urban areas turning into rubble, while damaged buildings remain at risk of collapse.



An assessment by the United Nations Satellite Center indicated that approximately 201,290 buildings, representing 82% of the total facilities in the Gaza Strip, had been damaged as of June 16, 2026, including 134,422 buildings that were completely destroyed and 13,848 facilities that sustained severe damage, while around 328,627 housing units were affected.



Recent aerial images published by the Israeli government map site revealed extensive destruction in the northern sector, as well as the locations of 11 military bases and sites within the buffer zone, before Israeli authorities hurried to delete the images and reimpose censorship, according to what was reported by The Times of Israel.



In the West Bank, settlers moved on several axes near Ramallah, amid incursions, assaults, and attempts to pressure for the reopening of Route 463, coinciding with Israeli closure measures during the Jewish holidays.