استقبل رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، في مكتبه بمقر المجلس اليوم، سفير جمهورية الهند لدى المملكة فيبول.
خدمة المصالح المشتركة
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية الهند، وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات؛ لا سيما العلاقات البرلمانية بين مجلس الشورى والبرلمان الهندي، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، إلى جانب بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, received today in his office at the council's headquarters, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Kingdom, Vipal.
Serving Common Interests
During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, and ways to enhance them in various fields; particularly the parliamentary relations between the Shura Council and the Indian Parliament, in a manner that serves common interests, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.