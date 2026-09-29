استقبل رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، في مكتبه بمقر المجلس اليوم، سفير جمهورية الهند لدى المملكة فيبول.


خدمة المصالح المشتركة


وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية الهند، وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات؛ لا سيما العلاقات البرلمانية بين مجلس الشورى والبرلمان الهندي، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، إلى جانب بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.