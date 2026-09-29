The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, received today in his office at the council's headquarters, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Kingdom, Vipal.



Serving Common Interests



During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, and ways to enhance them in various fields; particularly the parliamentary relations between the Shura Council and the Indian Parliament, in a manner that serves common interests, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.