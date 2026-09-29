نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من هطول أمطار غزيرة على محافظتي العرضيات وأضم في منطقة مكة المكرمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.
وأوضح المركز أن الحالة المطرية تستمر حتى الثامنة مساءً، وتشمل مراكز بني يزيد، وجذم، ويلملم.
تساقط برد
ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم، من هطول أمطار متوسطة على رهاط ومدركة التابعتين لمنطقة مكة المكرمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية. وبيّن أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
وأهاب المركز بالجميع متابعة تحديثات الحالة الجوية عبر موقعه الإلكتروني وتطبيق «أنواء» وحساباته الرسمية؛ للاطّلاع على المواقع المتأثرة.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of heavy rainfall in the governorates of Al-Ardiyat and Al-‘Udhm in the Makkah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.
The center explained that the rainy conditions will continue until 8 PM, affecting the areas of Bani Yazid, Jathm, and Yalmam.
Hailfall
The National Center of Meteorology also warned today of moderate rainfall in Rahat and Mudrikah, which are part of the Makkah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms. It indicated that the conditions will persist until 8 PM.
The center urged everyone to follow updates on the weather conditions through its website, the "Anwa" application, and its official accounts to stay informed about the affected areas.