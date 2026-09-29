نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من هطول أمطار غزيرة على محافظتي العرضيات وأضم في منطقة مكة المكرمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.

وأوضح المركز أن الحالة المطرية تستمر حتى الثامنة مساءً، وتشمل مراكز بني يزيد، وجذم، ويلملم.


تساقط برد


ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم، من هطول أمطار متوسطة على رهاط ومدركة التابعتين لمنطقة مكة المكرمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية. وبيّن أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.


وأهاب المركز بالجميع متابعة تحديثات الحالة الجوية عبر موقعه الإلكتروني وتطبيق «أنواء» وحساباته الرسمية؛ للاطّلاع على المواقع المتأثرة.