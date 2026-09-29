The National Center of Meteorology warned today of heavy rainfall in the governorates of Al-Ardiyat and Al-‘Udhm in the Makkah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.

The center explained that the rainy conditions will continue until 8 PM, affecting the areas of Bani Yazid, Jathm, and Yalmam.



Hailfall



The National Center of Meteorology also warned today of moderate rainfall in Rahat and Mudrikah, which are part of the Makkah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms. It indicated that the conditions will persist until 8 PM.



The center urged everyone to follow updates on the weather conditions through its website, the "Anwa" application, and its official accounts to stay informed about the affected areas.