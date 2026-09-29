باريس تتوقف لحظة.. ياسمين وأسيل بين نجمات السينما والموسيقى

With the launch of Paris Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2027 season, the French capital witnessed a notable Arab presence at the annual event that gathers a select group of cinema, fashion, and music stars from various countries around the world. Actresses Yasmin Sabri and Asil Imran stood out among the participating names, in an appearance that reflects the expanding presence of Arab talents on global platforms.

Sabri and Imran's participation came as part of an event held at the (Place Joffre) near the Eiffel Tower, where the location transformed into a gathering space for stars from diverse backgrounds, in a scene that reflects the cultural and artistic diversity within the event. The participation of the Arab duo caught attention, being one of the most prominent highlights of this year's event.

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai also attended, wearing a design by Syrian designer Yara Shomkar, adding another Arab dimension to the runway, in an appearance that drew interest from followers after she changed her hair color and adopted a striking dramatic style.

The event featured several prominent ambassadors of the global brand, including Kendall Jenner, who opened the event, alongside Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum, and Cara Delevingne, within a wide global presence dominated by influential names in cinema and fashion.

The overall scene confirmed that the Arab presence has become an essential part of major international events, and that the participation of Yasmin Sabri and Asil Imran has become a clear sign of the expanding space for Arab stars in the global scene.