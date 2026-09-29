مع انطلاق أسبوع الموضة في باريس لموسم ربيع وصيف 2027، شهدت العاصمة الفرنسية حضورًا عربيًا لافتًا ضمن الفعالية السنوية التي تجمع نخبة من نجمات السينما والموضة والموسيقى من مختلف دول العالم. وقد برزت الممثلتان ياسمين صبري وأسـيل عمران بين الأسماء المشاركة، في ظهور يعكس اتساع حضور المواهب العربية في المنصات العالمية.

باريس تتوقف لحظة.. ياسمين وأسيل بين نجمات السينما والموسيقى

وجاءت مشاركة صبري وعمران ضمن حدث أقيم في ساحة (بلاس جوفر) قرب برج إيفل، حيث تحوّل المكان إلى مساحة تجمع نجمات من خلفيات متعددة، في مشهد يعكس تنوّع الحضور الثقافي والفني داخل الفعالية. وقد لفتت مشاركة الثنائي العربي الأنظار، باعتبارها واحدة من أبرز المحطات التي شهدها الحدث هذا العام.

كما حضرت الممثلة الهندية أيشواريا راي بتصميم يحمل توقيع المصممة السورية يارا شومكر، مضيفة بُعدًا عربيًا آخر إلى المنصة، في ظهور أثار اهتمام المتابعين بعد تغييرها لون شعرها واعتمادها طابعًا دراميًا لافتًا.

وشهدت الفعالية مشاركة عدد من أبرز سفيرات العلامة العالمية، من بينهن كيندال جينر التي افتتحت الحدث، إلى جانب إيفا لونغوريا، جين فوندا، هايدي كلوم، وكارا ديليفين، ضمن حضور عالمي واسع سيطرت عليه الأسماء المؤثرة في السينما والموضة.

وجاء المشهد العام ليؤكد أن الحضور العربي بات جزءًا أساسيًا من الفعاليات الدولية الكبرى، وأن مشاركة ياسمين صبري وأسـيل عمران أصبحت علامة واضحة على اتساع مساحة النجوم العرب في المشهد العالمي.