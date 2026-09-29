تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان عبد الفتاح البرهان.
وأكد ولي العهد خلال الاتصال حرص المملكة على استقرار السودان والحفاظ على سيادته ووحدة وسلامة أراضيه، كما أكد دعم المملكة لكافة الجهود لتحقيق الاستقرار في هذا البلد العزيز بما يمهد الطريق لتنمية شاملة في السودان وعودة النازحين واللاجئين إلى ديارهم.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The Crown Prince affirmed during the call the Kingdom's commitment to the stability of Sudan and to preserving its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. He also reiterated the Kingdom's support for all efforts to achieve stability in this beloved country, paving the way for comprehensive development in Sudan and the return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes.