تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان عبد الفتاح البرهان.


وأكد ولي العهد خلال الاتصال حرص المملكة على استقرار السودان والحفاظ على سيادته ووحدة وسلامة أراضيه، كما أكد دعم المملكة لكافة الجهود لتحقيق الاستقرار في هذا البلد العزيز بما يمهد الطريق لتنمية شاملة في السودان وعودة النازحين واللاجئين إلى ديارهم.