Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.



The Crown Prince affirmed during the call the Kingdom's commitment to the stability of Sudan and to preserving its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. He also reiterated the Kingdom's support for all efforts to achieve stability in this beloved country, paving the way for comprehensive development in Sudan and the return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes.