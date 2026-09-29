اتهم الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» الاتحاد الأوروبي للعبة «يويفا» بشن «حملة تضليل» ومحاولة التأثير على انتخابات رئاسة الفيفا، وذلك في رده على طلب قضائي تقدم به اليويفا للحصول على وثائق مرتبطة بمشروع استثماري أُلغي في يوليو الماضي.

وطلب اليويفا من محكمة اتحادية أمريكية في فلوريدا السماح له بالحصول على شهادات ومستندات من كيانات تابعة للفيفا، لاستخدامها في شكوى جنائية يعتزم تقديمها في سويسرا ضد رئيس الفيفا جياني إنفانتينو، بشأن مشروع «فيفا فورورد إنتربرايز» الذي كان يستهدف نقل الحقوق التجارية لكأس العالم إلى شركة تابعة للفيفا.

وقال الفيفا، في مذكرة قدمها إلى المحكمة، إن طلب اليويفا تضمن «تصريحات كاذبة أو مضللة» بشأن الاتحاد وإنفانتينو، نافياً أن يكون رئيسه سعى إلى تحقيق مكاسب شخصية من المشروع، ومؤكداً أن الخطة كانت ستخضع لموافقة الاتحادات الأعضاء ومجلس الفيفا وإشرافهما.

ويتمحور أحد أبرز الخلافات حول تقييم الشركة. وذكر اليويفا أن مستثمرين كانوا سيدفعون 4.2 مليار دولار مقابل حصة تقدر قيمة الشركة بنحو 20 مليار دولار، معتبراً أن التقييم يقلل بصورة كبيرة من قيمة الحقوق التجارية للفيفا ولم يخضع لمزاد علني أو تقييم مستقل.

ورد الفيفا بأن اليويفا يخلط بين «قيمة حقوق الملكية» و«قيمة المؤسسة»، موضحاً أن قيمة حقوق الملكية بلغت 20 مليار دولار، فيما تجاوزت القيمة الكاملة للأعمال 30 مليار دولار بكثير.

وكان المشروع قد أُلغي بعد اعتراض اليويفا والكونكاكاف والاتحاد الآسيوي، وسط مطالبات بإصلاح حوكمة الفيفا. وفي الأسبوع الماضي، اقترح إنفانتينو إجراء مراجعة مستقلة لآليات صنع القرار.

ويخوض إنفانتينو انتخابات رئاسة الفيفا في مارس المقبل، وقال الاتحاد الدولي إن التحرك القضائي للاتحاد الأوروبي، قبل الانتخابات، يمثل محاولة للتأثير عليها ونشر معلومات مضللة بشأن رئيسه.