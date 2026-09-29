The International Football Federation "FIFA" accused the European Football Association "UEFA" of launching a "disinformation campaign" and attempting to influence the FIFA presidential elections, in response to a legal request made by UEFA to obtain documents related to an investment project that was canceled last July.

UEFA requested a U.S. federal court in Florida to allow it to obtain testimonies and documents from entities affiliated with FIFA, to use in a criminal complaint it intends to file in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, regarding the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project that aimed to transfer the commercial rights of the World Cup to a FIFA subsidiary.

FIFA stated in a memorandum submitted to the court that UEFA's request included "false or misleading statements" about the federation and Infantino, denying that its president sought to achieve personal gains from the project, and confirming that the plan would have been subject to the approval and oversight of the member associations and the FIFA Council.

One of the main disputes revolves around the valuation of the company. UEFA mentioned that investors were willing to pay $4.2 billion for a stake that valued the company at about $20 billion, considering that the valuation significantly undervalues FIFA's commercial rights and did not undergo a public auction or independent assessment.

FIFA responded that UEFA is confusing "equity value" with "enterprise value," explaining that the equity value reached $20 billion, while the total business value exceeded $30 billion by a large margin.

The project was canceled after objections from UEFA, CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation, amid calls for reforms in FIFA's governance. Last week, Infantino proposed conducting an independent review of the decision-making mechanisms.

Infantino is running for the FIFA presidency in March, and the international federation stated that UEFA's legal action, before the elections, represents an attempt to influence them and spread misleading information about its president.