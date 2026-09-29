نفذت أمانة منطقة عسير، ممثلة في إدارة الرقابة المسائية، جولات ميدانية رقابية في عدد من المواقع بمدينة أبها ونطاق السودة والجوامع للتأكد من الالتزام بالاشتراطات البلدية والحد من الممارسات المخالفة.
عسير: مصادرة فواكه وخضروات وأسماك .. وتحرير 60 مخالفة


وأسفرت الجولات عن ضبط ومصادرة 2027 كيلوغراماً من المواد الغذائية والتي شملت 936 كيلوغراماً من الفواكه والخضروات، وجرى تسليمها لحفظ النعمة، إلى جانب 1091 كيلوغراماً من الأسماك، وتم إتلاف 491 كيلوغراماً منها لعدم صلاحيتها للاستهلاك الآدمي، كما رصدت الفرق الرقابية 60 مخالفة، وأغلقت 5 أكشاك وذلك ضمن الإجراءات النظامية المتخذة بحق المواقع والمنشآت المخالفة. وتواصل الفرق الرقابية تنفيذ جولاتها الميدانية وفق خطط رقابية تستهدف مختلف المواقع والأنشطة، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بما يسهم في تعزيز الامتثال وتحسين جودة الحياة في مدينة أبها ونطاق السودة.