عسير: مصادرة فواكه وخضروات وأسماك .. وتحرير 60 مخالفة

The Municipality of Asir Region, represented by the Evening Monitoring Department, conducted field monitoring tours in several locations in the city of Abha and the surrounding areas of Al-Souda and the mosques to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and to limit violations.



The tours resulted in the seizure and confiscation of 2027 kilograms of food items, which included 936 kilograms of fruits and vegetables, and these were delivered to the "Hifz Al-Ni'ma" organization. Additionally, 1091 kilograms of fish were confiscated, with 491 kilograms of them being destroyed due to unfitness for human consumption. The monitoring teams also recorded 60 violations and closed 5 kiosks as part of the legal measures taken against the violating sites and establishments. The monitoring teams continue to carry out their field tours according to regulatory plans targeting various locations and activities, taking legal action against violators, which contributes to enhancing compliance and improving the quality of life in the city of Abha and the Al-Souda area.