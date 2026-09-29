The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court in Iraq ruled today (Tuesday) to imprison Member of Parliament Muhammad Farman Shaher Salman Al-Jubouri for seven years for his conviction on charges of illicit gain, obliging him to return the value of the illicit gain and imposing a financial penalty equivalent to it, while sentencing him to three years for the crime of concealment, applying the harsher penalty.



The Federal Integrity Commission stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the value of the illicit gain ordered to be returned amounted to 11 billion, 795 million, 949 thousand, and 238 Iraqi dinars, in addition to 1.729 million dollars, while the imposed fine was equivalent to the value of the illicit gain, bringing the total amounts of restitution and fines to more than 28.1 billion Iraqi dinars.



The Commission clarified that the ruling was issued in person based on the provisions of the Integrity and Illicit Gain Law No. (30 of 2011) as amended.



It added that the court issued another ruling against the convicted individual, sentencing him to hard labor for three years for the crime of concealment, applying the harsher penalty, and also decided to uphold the seizure of his movable and immovable assets.



The Commission indicated that the court granted the Federal Integrity Commission the right to claim compensation for damages after the ruling becomes final.