قضت محكمة جنايات مكافحة الفساد المركزية في العراق، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالسجن سبع سنوات بحق عضو مجلس النواب محمد فرمان شاهر سلمان الجبوري، لإدانته بجريمة الكسب غير المشروع، مع إلزامه برد قيمة الكسب وفرض غرامة مالية تعادلها، فيما قضت بحبسه ثلاث سنوات عن جريمة الإخفاء، مع تطبيق العقوبة الأشد.


وقالت هيئة النزاهة الاتحادية، في بيان تلقته وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع)، إن قيمة الكسب غير المشروع المحكوم بردها بلغت 11 ملياراً و795 مليوناً و949 ألفاً و238 ديناراً عراقياً، إضافة إلى 1.729 مليون دولار، فيما بلغت قيمة الغرامة المفروضة ما يعادل قيمة الكسب غير المشروع، ليصل مجموع مبالغ الرد والغرامة إلى أكثر من 28.1 مليار دينار عراقي.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن الحكم صدر حضورياً استناداً إلى أحكام قانون هيئة النزاهة والكسب غير المشروع رقم (30 لسنة 2011) المعدل.


وأضافت أن المحكمة أصدرت حكماً آخر بحق المدان يقضي بالحبس الشديد لمدة ثلاث سنوات عن جريمة الإخفاء، مع تطبيق العقوبة الأشد، كما قررت تأييد الحجز على أمواله المنقولة وغير المنقولة.


وأشارت إلى أن المحكمة منحت هيئة النزاهة الاتحادية الحق في المطالبة بالتعويض عن الأضرار، بعد اكتساب قرار الحكم الدرجة القطعية.