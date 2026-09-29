The Egyptian artist Amir Salah El-Din revealed the details of his recent meeting with the Saudi artist Dalia Mubarak in Egypt, explaining that the meeting combined family and artistic atmospheres, and included discussions about the possibility of collaborating on a new musical project, as well as discussing her retirement decision.

Amir stated in a special statement to "Okaz": The meeting was friendly, familial, and artistic, praising Dalia's personality and talent, and confirming that the conversation with her was enjoyable. He also expressed his admiration for her voice, spirit, and character.

A Musical Duet Between Amir Salah El-Din and Dalia Mubarak

Amir clarified that the idea of collaborating with Dalia Mubarak is not a recent development but dates back about two years, noting that he had previously contacted her via Instagram to discuss the possibility of presenting a joint artistic project.

He pointed out that the appearance of his daughter Lin was a reason for increased communication between them, after she caught Dalia's attention, explaining that their conversation touched on the similarities between Dalia's daughters and his daughter Lin, before they moved on to discuss the idea of presenting a musical duet together in the future.

Dalia Mubarak's Stance on Returning

The meeting also addressed Dalia Mubarak's decision to step back from the artistic scene, as Amir revealed that their discussion included the idea of retirement and returning to the audience.

He indicated that Dalia is still committed to staying away during the current period, but he believes that stepping back does not necessarily mean retirement, expressing his hope that she will resume her artistic activity and return to her audience again.

Amir concluded his remarks by expressing his hope that Dalia Mubarak's upcoming return will be more brilliant and present, especially with a shared desire to present a new musical work together.



Retirement from Art

Dalia Mubarak had previously revealed, through her official account on Instagram, her intention to end her artistic career, announcing her retirement from singing permanently.

She clarified that her last artistic appearance would be through a project that brings her together with her daughters Karma and Lama Qais, serving as her final stop before officially announcing her retirement and stepping away from the artistic scene.