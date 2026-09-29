كشف الفنان المصري أمير صلاح الدين تفاصيل لقائه الأخير بالفنانة السعودية داليا مبارك في مصر، موضحًا أن اللقاء جمع بين الأجواء العائلية والفنية، وشهد حديثًا عن إمكانية التعاون بينهما في عمل غنائي جديد، إلى جانب مناقشة قرار اعتزالها.

وقال أمير في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»: إن اللقاء كان وديًا وعائليًا وفنيًا، مشيدًا بشخصية داليا وموهبتها، ومؤكدًا أن الحديث معها كان ممتعًا، كما عبر عن إعجابه بصوتها وروحها وشخصيتها.

دويتو غنائي يجمع أمير صلاح الدين وداليا مبارك

وأوضح أمير أن فكرة التعاون مع داليا مبارك ليست وليدة اللقاء الأخير، وإنما تعود إلى نحو عامين، مشيرًا إلى أنه سبق أن تواصل معها عبر (إنستغرام) لبحث إمكانية تقديم مشروع فني مشترك.

ولفت إلى أن ظهور ابنته لين كان سببًا في زيادة التواصل بينهما، بعدما جذبت انتباه داليا، موضحًا أن حديثهما تطرّق إلى أوجه الشبه بين بنات داليا وابنته لين، قبل أن ينتقلا إلى مناقشة فكرة تقديم دويتو غنائي يجمعهما بالمستقبل.

موقف داليا مبارك من العودة

وتطرق اللقاء كذلك إلى قرار ابتعاد داليا مبارك عن الساحة الفنية، إذ كشف أمير أن الحديث بينهما تناول فكرة الاعتزال والعودة إلى الجمهور.

وأشار إلى أن داليا لا تزال متمسكة بالابتعاد خلال الفترة الحالية، لكنه يرى أن الابتعاد لا يعني بالضرورة الاعتزال، معربًا عن أمنيته في أن تستأنف نشاطها الفني وتعود إلى جمهورها من جديد.

واختتم أمير حديثه بالتعبير عن أمله في أن تكون عودة داليا مبارك المقبلة أكثر تألقًا وحضورًا، خاصة مع وجود رغبة مشتركة في تقديم عمل غنائي جديد يجمعهما.


اعتزال الفن

وكانت داليا مبارك قد كشفت في وقت سابق، عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة (إنستغرام)، عن نيتها إنهاء مشوارها الفني، معلنةً اعتزالها الغناء بشكل نهائي.

وأوضحت أن آخر ظهور فني لها سيكون من خلال عمل يجمعها بابنتيها كارما ولمى قيس، ليكون بمثابة المحطة الأخيرة لها قبل إعلان اعتزالها رسميًا وابتعادها عن الساحة الفنية.