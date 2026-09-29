احتفى الظهران مول باليوم الوطني الـ 96 عبر حزمة متكاملة من الفعاليات الثقافية والتفاعلية المستوحاة من الهوية الرسمية «عزّنا بطبعنا»، بالتزامن مع إطلاق مبادرة وطنية عبر منفذ جسر الملك فهد للترحيب بالأشقاء القادمين إلى المملكة ومشاركتهم الفرحة الوطنية.

وجاءت المبادرة بتنفيذ من شركة وجهات تسوق العقارية، المشغلة للظهران مول؛ حيث استقبل فريق العمل الأشقاء والزوار القادمين من مملكة البحرين بالورود والهدايا التذكارية، وشاركوهم فرحة المناسبة الوطنية في مشهد عكس قيم الأصالة والكرم وحفاوة الضيافة السعودية.
بمبادرة ترحيبية عبر جسر الملك فهد وفعاليات تراثية وسحوبات كبرى.. الظهران مول يشارك زواره بهجة اليوم الوطني الـ ـ96

وبهذه المناسبة، رفع الرئيس التنفيذي المكلف لشركة وجهات تسوق العقارية، الأستاذ ماجد بن عبدالله القثمي، أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وإلى الشعب السعودي الكريم، سائلًا الله تعالى أن يحفظ الوطن وقيادته، ويديم عليه نعمة الأمن والعز والازدهار.

وأوضح القثمي أن شعار "عزّنا بطبعنا" يجسد السمات الأصيلة للشخصية السعودية في الكرم والترحاب، مشيرًا إلى أن مبادرة الاستقبال عبر جسر الملك فهد عكست عمق الروابط الأخوية والتاريخية المتينة التي تجمع الشعبين الشقيقين. كما ثمّن القثمي التعاون الكبير والتسهيلات التي قدمتها المؤسسة العامة لجسر الملك فهد والجهات الحكومية العاملة بالمنفذ، مما أسهم في إنجاح المبادرة وإبراز مشاعر المودة والتلاحم الأخوي.
بمبادرة ترحيبية عبر جسر الملك فهد وفعاليات تراثية وسحوبات كبرى.. الظهران مول يشارك زواره بهجة اليوم الوطني الـ ـ96

وتضمن برنامج الظهران مول الاحتفالي، الذي امتد على مدار ثلاثة أيام من 23 حتى 25 سبتمبر، تجربة وطنية متكاملة استلهمت عناصرها من أصالة الثقافة والتراث السعودي، وقدمتها بأسلوب تفاعلي معاصر أسهم في إشراك العائلات والزوار من مختلف الأعمار. وخلقت الفعاليات أجواءً نابضة بالفرح والانتماء، جمعت بين الموروث الثقافي والتجارب الترفيهية والتفاعلية، وعززت مشاركة الزوار في الاحتفاء باليوم الوطني بروح عائلية ومجتمعية مميزة.

واكتملت بهجة الاحتفالات بحملة كبرى للسحب على ثلاث سيارات من طراز ميني كوبر (MINI Cooper)؛ حيث أُجري السحب الأول في 22 سبتمبر، فيما يُجرى السحب الثاني في 27 سبتمبر، على أن يُختتم السحب الثالث والأخير في 4 أكتوبر، وفق الشروط والأحكام المعتمدة.

ويأتي هذا البرنامج ترسيخًا لمكانة الظهران مول كإحدى أبرز الوجهات المجتمعية والترفيهية الرائدة في المنطقة الشرقية، وحرصًا على تفعيل المسؤولية الوطنية والمجتمعية عبر مشاركة أفراد المجتمع مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز بمنجزات الوطن، وتقديم تجارب متكاملة تجمع بين أصالة التراث وحيوية الترفيه العصري.