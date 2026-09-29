بمبادرة ترحيبية عبر جسر الملك فهد وفعاليات تراثية وسحوبات كبرى.. الظهران مول يشارك زواره بهجة اليوم الوطني الـ ـ96

The Dhahran Mall celebrated the 96th National Day with a comprehensive package of cultural and interactive events inspired by the official identity "Our Pride is in Our Nature," coinciding with the launch of a national initiative at the King Fahd Causeway to welcome our brothers coming to the Kingdom and share in the national joy.

The initiative was implemented by the Shopping Destinations Real Estate Company, which operates Dhahran Mall; the team welcomed brothers and visitors coming from the Kingdom of Bahrain with flowers and souvenirs, sharing the joy of the national occasion in a scene that reflected the values of authenticity, generosity, and the warm hospitality of Saudi Arabia.



On this occasion, the acting CEO of Shopping Destinations Real Estate Company, Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qathmi, extended his highest congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, and to the generous Saudi people, asking God Almighty to protect the homeland and its leadership, and to continue the blessings of security, dignity, and prosperity.

Al-Qathmi explained that the slogan "Our Pride is in Our Nature" embodies the authentic traits of the Saudi personality in generosity and hospitality, noting that the welcoming initiative at the King Fahd Causeway reflected the deep brotherly and historical ties that unite the two brotherly peoples. He also appreciated the great cooperation and facilities provided by the King Fahd Causeway Authority and the government agencies working at the crossing, which contributed to the success of the initiative and highlighted feelings of affection and brotherly solidarity.



The celebratory program at Dhahran Mall, which extended over three days from September 23 to 25, offered a comprehensive national experience inspired by the authenticity of Saudi culture and heritage, presented in a contemporary interactive style that engaged families and visitors of all ages. The events created a vibrant atmosphere of joy and belonging, combining cultural heritage with entertainment and interactive experiences, enhancing visitor participation in celebrating the National Day with a distinctive family and community spirit.

The joy of the celebrations was completed with a major campaign for a draw on three MINI Cooper cars; the first draw took place on September 22, while the second draw will be held on September 27, and the third and final draw will conclude on October 4, according to the approved terms and conditions.

This program reinforces the position of Dhahran Mall as one of the leading community and entertainment destinations in the Eastern Province, and emphasizes the activation of national and community responsibility by sharing the feelings of pride and appreciation for the nation's achievements, and providing integrated experiences that combine the authenticity of heritage with the vitality of modern entertainment.