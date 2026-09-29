The U.S. military leadership in Africa, "Africom," has warned of the growing cooperation between the Houthi group in Yemen and the Al-Shabaab movement linked to Al-Qaeda in Somalia, considering that the development of the relationship between the two parties could impact the security of the region and vital maritime corridors.



The "Financial Times" reported that a spokesperson for "Africom" described the relationship between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab as an "escalatory threat" that raises concerns about regional stability, indicating that cooperation between the two could expand Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities while simultaneously granting the Houthis greater access to maritime corridors in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the western Indian Ocean.



Weapons and Training on Drones and Explosives



According to the report, the cooperation between the two parties included the transfer of weapons and training for Al-Shabaab members on the use of drones, explosives, and combat tactics, along with communications and reciprocal visits to enhance coordination.

مسلحون حوثيون

This data aligns with what was reported by the United Nations experts' team in their 2025 report, which confirmed that UN investigations had detected a growing relationship between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab, and that the cooperation included arms smuggling, technical training, operational tactics, and the exchange of logistical support.



A previous UN report also indicated that Al-Shabaab had sent fighters to Yemen for training that included the use of rifles, anti-aircraft weapons, and explosives, while the flow of weapons from Yemen to areas under the movement's control in Somalia continued.



1500 Fighters... Concerns About More Advanced Weapons



The "Financial Times" quoted experts on Somali affairs stating that up to 1500 Somali fighters had received training from the Houthis in Yemen, while other sources spoke of Al-Shabaab's efforts to acquire more advanced weapons.



Among the weapons that raised concerns were Iranian-made S-358 anti-aircraft missiles, although available information does not independently confirm the arrival of these missiles to the movement or their use in Somalia.



UN reports indicate that the relationship between the two parties is no longer limited to arms smuggling operations, as previous UN reports have documented Al-Shabaab's requests for advanced weapons and training from the Houthis, with the continued flow of arms, ammunition, and explosives from Yemen to areas under the movement's influence.



Cooperation Beyond Commercial Interests



This development comes at a time when the United Nations states that the relationship between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab is moving towards further cooperation.



The UN experts' team concluded in its report issued in October 2025 that the strengthening of relations between the two parties could pose an increasing threat to peace, security, and stability in Yemen and the region, indicating that the cooperation is not limited to commercial interests but is part of a Houthi effort to expand regional influence.



Member states of the Security Council have also expressed concern about the flow of weapons from Yemen to Somalia and the growing links between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab.



The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in Danger



Experts interviewed by the "Financial Times" believe that Al-Shabaab's additional expertise in operating drones and advanced weapons could expand the range of risks facing navigation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



These concerns gain particular importance considering the geographical location of Somalia and Yemen on either side of the Gulf of Aden, and their proximity to Bab el-Mandeb, one of the most important maritime corridors linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.



Africom has indicated in its documents the strategic importance of the Red Sea for global trade, warning that the Houthis establishing a foothold in East Africa could increase risks to trade and shipping activities.



Have the Two Parties Become Allies?



Despite the rising communications and cooperation between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab, some researchers are cautious about describing the relationship as an official alliance, seeing it as closer to a network of mutual interests involving weapons, training, expertise, and logistical support.



This comes despite the sectarian and ideological differences between the two parties, as UN reports indicate that the relationship has gradually evolved from communications and interests related to arms smuggling to broader cooperation in training and logistical support.



In this context, the United States continues its military operations against Al-Shabaab in Somalia in coordination with the Somali government; "Africom" announced on September 28, 2026, the execution of airstrikes against Al-Shabaab positions near the Qumbii area, northwest of Kismayo.



American and UN reports indicate that the relationship between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab has seen tangible developments in the fields of weapons, training, and logistical support, while the extent to which this cooperation has transformed into a comprehensive military partnership remains a topic of discussion among researchers.



International concerns are particularly focused on the potential implications of this cooperation on the security of the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and international navigation.