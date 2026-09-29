حذّرت القيادة العسكرية الأمريكية في أفريقيا «أفريكوم» من تنامي التعاون بين جماعة الحوثيين في اليمن وحركة الشباب المرتبطة بتنظيم القاعدة في الصومال، معتبرة أن تطور العلاقة بين الطرفين قد ينعكس على أمن المنطقة والممرات البحرية الحيوية.


ونقلت صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» عن متحدث باسم «أفريكوم» وصفه العلاقة بين الحوثيين وحركة الشباب بأنها «تهديد تصعيدي» يثير مخاوف بشأن الاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيراً إلى أن التعاون بين الطرفين قد يوسع القدرات العملياتية لحركة الشباب، وفي الوقت نفسه يمنح الحوثيين قدرة أكبر على الوصول إلى الممرات البحرية في البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن وغرب المحيط الهندي.


أسلحة وتدريب على المسيّرات والمتفجرات


وبحسب التقرير، شمل التعاون بين الطرفين نقل أسلحة وتقديم تدريبات لعناصر من حركة الشباب على استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة والعبوات الناسفة والتكتيكات القتالية، إلى جانب اتصالات وزيارات متبادلة لتعزيز التنسيق.

مسلحون حوثيون

مسلحون حوثيون

وتتوافق هذه المعطيات مع ما أورده فريق الخبراء التابع للأمم المتحدة في تقريره الصادر عام 2025، إذ أكد أن التحقيقات الأممية رصدت تنامي العلاقة بين الحوثيين وحركة الشباب، وأن التعاون شمل تهريب الأسلحة والتدريب الفني والتكتيكات العملياتية وتبادل الدعم اللوجستي.


وكان تقرير أممي سابق قد أشار أيضاً إلى أن حركة الشباب أرسلت مقاتلين إلى اليمن لتلقي تدريبات شملت استخدام البنادق والأسلحة المضادة للطائرات والعبوات الناسفة، مع استمرار تدفق الأسلحة من اليمن إلى مناطق خاضعة لسيطرة الحركة في الصومال.


1500 مقاتل.. ومخاوف من أسلحة أكثر تطوراً


ونقلت «فايننشال تايمز» عن خبراء في الشأن الصومالي أن ما يصل إلى 1500 مقاتل صومالي تلقوا تدريبات لدى الحوثيين في اليمن، فيما تحدثت مصادر أخرى عن سعي حركة الشباب للحصول على أسلحة أكثر تطوراً.


ومن بين الأسلحة التي أثيرت بشأنها مخاوف صواريخ S-358 إيرانية الصنع المضادة للطائرات، إلا أن المعلومات المتاحة لا تثبت بشكل مستقل وصول هذه الصواريخ إلى الحركة أو استخدامها في الصومال.


وتشير تقارير الأمم المتحدة إلى أن العلاقة بين الطرفين لم تعد تقتصر على عمليات تهريب أسلحة، إذ رصدت تقارير أممية سابقة طلب حركة الشباب أسلحة متقدمة وتدريباً من الحوثيين، مع استمرار تدفق الأسلحة والذخائر والمتفجرات من اليمن إلى مناطق نفوذ الحركة.


تعاون يتجاوز البعد التجاري


ويأتي هذا التطور في وقت تقول فيه الأمم المتحدة إن العلاقة بين الحوثيين وحركة الشباب تتجه إلى مزيد من التعاون.


وخلص فريق الخبراء الأممي في تقريره الصادر في أكتوبر 2025 إلى أن تعزيز العلاقات بين الطرفين قد يشكل تهديداً متزايداً للسلام والأمن والاستقرار في اليمن والمنطقة، مشيراً إلى أن التعاون لا يقتصر على المصالح التجارية، بل يدخل ضمن مسعى حوثي لتوسيع النفوذ الإقليمي.


كما أعربت دول أعضاء في مجلس الأمن عن قلقها من تدفق الأسلحة من اليمن إلى الصومال، ومن الروابط المتنامية بين الحوثيين وحركة الشباب.


البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن في دائرة الخطر


ويرى خبراء تحدثت إليهم «فايننشال تايمز» أن امتلاك حركة الشباب خبرات إضافية في تشغيل الطائرات المسيّرة والأسلحة المتطورة قد يوسع نطاق المخاطر التي تواجه الملاحة في البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن.


وتكتسب هذه المخاوف أهمية خاصة بالنظر إلى الموقع الجغرافي للصومال واليمن على جانبي خليج عدن، وقربهما من باب المندب، أحد أهم الممرات البحرية التي تربط البحر الأحمر بالمحيط الهندي.


وكانت «أفريكوم» قد أشارت في وثائقها إلى الأهمية الإستراتيجية للبحر الأحمر بالنسبة للتجارة العالمية، محذرة من أن إقامة الحوثيين موطئ قدم في شرق أفريقيا يمكن أن تزيد المخاطر على حركة التجارة والشحن.


هل بات الطرفان حليفين؟


ورغم تصاعد الاتصالات والتعاون بين الحوثيين وحركة الشباب، فإن بعض الباحثين يتحفظون على وصف العلاقة بأنها تحالف رسمي، ويرون أنها أقرب إلى شبكة من المصالح المتبادلة تشمل السلاح والتدريب والخبرات والدعم اللوجستي.


ويأتي ذلك رغم الاختلافات المذهبية والأيديولوجية بين الطرفين، إذ تشير التقارير الأممية إلى أن العلاقة تطورت تدريجياً من اتصالات ومصالح مرتبطة بتهريب الأسلحة إلى تعاون أكثر اتساعاً في مجالات التدريب والدعم اللوجستي.


وفي السياق ذاته، تواصل الولايات المتحدة عملياتها العسكرية ضد حركة الشباب في الصومال بالتنسيق مع الحكومة الصومالية؛ وأعلنت «أفريكوم» في 28 سبتمبر 2026 تنفيذ ضربات جوية ضد مواقع للحركة قرب منطقة قمبي، شمال غرب كيسمايو.


وتشير التقارير الأمريكية والأممية إلى أن العلاقة بين الحوثيين وحركة الشباب شهدت تطوراً ملموساً في مجالات الأسلحة والتدريب والدعم اللوجستي، فيما لا يزال مدى تحول هذا التعاون إلى شراكة عسكرية متكاملة محل نقاش بين الباحثين.


وتتركز المخاوف الدولية بصورة خاصة على انعكاسات هذا التعاون المحتملة على أمن البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن وحركة الملاحة الدولية.