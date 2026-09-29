Iraq is expected to witness tomorrow (Wednesday) the scene of the last American soldier leaving its territory and the closure of American military bases, according to the agreements between Washington and Baghdad.



On the ground, Iraqi factions have begun preparations for massive celebrations of the American departure, and the Iraqi government itself has decided to celebrate in its own way by suspending work for four days. Meanwhile, Iraqi military spokesman Sabah al-Nu'man confirmed that tomorrow marks a turning point, and there will not be a single American soldier left in any part of Iraq.



Politically, there are Iraqi fears of repeating the experience of the post-2011 period when American forces left and "ISIS" emerged after their departure. This concern was strongly expressed by Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, who stated that no one has a real guarantee against the return of the organization, especially since it exists in various areas of the country, which opens the door to security risks that cannot be ignored.



Elements of ISIS are present in the Hamrin Mountains, Kirkuk, Tal Afar, the outskirts of Mosul, and Horan, where they still have points of presence. Last Sunday, just a few days before the American withdrawal, two terrorists wearing explosive belts were killed during clashes in Kirkuk, and a third was injured and arrested.



However, the issue of the arms of the Iraqi factions remains, as the government fears, as a senior official informed "Okaz," that these factions will not comply with their promise to hand over their weapons after the American departure. The government is concerned that these factions might use the presence of ISIS in some areas as an excuse to resist any attempt to restrict weapons to the state.



These concerns were also expressed by Atheel al-Nujaifi, a leader in the Salvation and Development Front and former governor of Nineveh, who confirmed that he does not see a real guarantee against the return of ISIS after the American withdrawal. However, al-Nujaifi introduces another factor into the equation, which is the Sunni community itself, and he believes that this community's rejection of "ISIS" will limit the organization's ability to spread within it. However, it will not prevent cells from carrying out sporadic attacks.



Al-Nujaifi stated that if the Iraqi authority maintains the Sunni community's position alongside it and relies on it in confronting ISIS, then "eliminating any terrorist gang becomes possible." However, if some factions return to collectively accusing the Sunni community and pressuring it, then Iraq, according to his warning, may return to chaos.