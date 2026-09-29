من المفترض أن يعيش العراق غداً (الأربعاء) مشهد مغادرة آخر جندي أمريكي من أراضيه وإغلاق القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية حسب ما تنص الاتفاقات بين واشنطن وبغداد.


ميدانياً، بدأت الفصائل العراقية الاستعداد لاحتفالات ضخمة بالمغادرة الأمريكية، والحكومة العراقية ذاتها قررت الاحتفال على طريقتها بتعطيل الدوام أربعة أيام، فيما أكد المتحدث العسكري العراقي صباح النعمان أن موعد الغد هو الفاصل ولن يبقى جندي أمريكي واحد في أي بقعة من العراق.


سياسياً، ظهرت مخاوف عراقية من تكرار تجربة ما بعد 2011 حين غادرت القوات الأمريكية وظهرت بعد هذه المغادرة «داعش»، وهذا ما عبر عنه بقوة مسعود بارزاني زعيم الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني الذي أكد أنه لا أحد يملك ضمانة حقيقية لعدم عودة التنظيم، خصوصاً أنه موجود في مناطق متفرقة من البلاد، ما يفتح الباب أمام أخطار أمنية لا يمكن تجاهلها.


ويتواجد عناصر من داعش في جبال حمرين وفي كركوك وتلعفر وأطراف الموصل وحوران، ما زالت له نقاط وجود. ويوم الأحد الماضي، وقبل أيام قليلة من الانسحاب الأمريكي، قُتل إرهابيان اثنان كانا يرتديان أحزمة ناسفة خلال مواجهات في كركوك، وأُصيب ثالث وأُلقي القبض عليه.


لكن يبقى ملف سلاح الفصائل العراقية حيث تخشى الحكومة، كما أبلغ «عكاظ» مسؤول رفيع فيها، عدم التزام هذه الفصائل بتسليم أسلحتها بعد المغادرة الأمريكية كما وعدت، وتخشى الحكومة أن تتخذ هذه الفصائل وجود داعش في بعض المناطق حجة في مواجهة أي محاولة لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة.


هذه المخاوف عبر عنها أيضاً القيادي في جبهة الإنقاذ والتنمية ومحافظ نينوى السابق، أثيل النجيفي، الذي أكد أنه لا يرى ضمانة حقيقية بعدم عودة داعش بعد الانسحاب الأمريكي، لكن النجيفي يضع عاملاً آخر في المعادلة، وهو المجتمع السني نفسه ورفض هذا المجتمع لـ«داعش»، برأيه، سيحد من قدرة التنظيم على الانتشار داخله. لكنه لن يمنع الخلايا من تنفيذ هجمات متفرقة.


وقال النجيفي إذا حافظت السلطة العراقية على موقف المجتمع السني إلى جانبها، واعتمدت عليه في مواجهة داعش، فإن «القضاء على أي عصابة إرهابية يصبح ممكناً». أما إذا عادت بعض الفصائل إلى اتهام المجتمع السني بصورة جماعية والضغط عليه، فإن العراق، بحسب تحذيره، قد يعود إلى الفوضى.