أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ11,749 قطعة عقارية في مناطق المدينة المنورة والقصيم وتبوك، منها 3,138 قطعة عقارية في منطقة المدينة المنورة، و5,767 قطعة عقارية في منطقة القصيم، و2,844 قطعة عقارية في منطقة تبوك، ابتداءً من (الأحد) 11 أكتوبر 2026م، الموافق 30 ربيع الآخر 1448هـ، وحتى نهاية (الخميس) 14 يناير 2027م، الموافق 6 شعبان 1448هـ.

منطقة المدينة

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة في منطقة المدينة المنورة تشمل: جزء من الدرع، جزء من الراية، جزء من المصانع، جزء من بنى حارثة، جزء من أم السيوف، الشرائع، الحرة، جزء من المزيين، جزء من وادي الحمض، جزء من جشم، جزء من الحساء، جزء من بنى حارثة، جزء من الحمراء، جزء من الراية، جزء من الفتح، جزء من المقر، جزء من رهط، جزء من طيبة، جزء من وعيرة، جزء من الشافية، جزء من معصم، جزء من المزيين، جزء من الروض، جزء من خاخ، جزء من أم السيوف، جزء من المبعوث، جزء من جشم، أجزاء من ورقان، أجزاء من أبو كبير، أجزاء من أحد، أجزاء من الصادقية، وعددًا من المناطق العقارية الأخرى.

منطقة القصيم

وتشمل الأحياء المستفيدة في منطقة القصيم: حي الازدهار، حي النخيل، حي الورود، حي الياسمين، وعددًا من المناطق العقارية الأخرى، كما يبدأ التسجيل في منطقة تبوك بالأحياء التالية: جزء من غرناطة، جزء من الإرسال الإذاعي، جزء من السجدة، وعددًا من المناطق العقارية الأخرى، مبينةً بأنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

اشتراطات لازمة

وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa، أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرةً إلى أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفٍ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.

ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.

وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري؛ حيث يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.