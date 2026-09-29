The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the land registration works for 11,749 real estate plots in the regions of Medina, Qassim, and Tabuk, including 3,138 real estate plots in the Medina region, 5,767 real estate plots in the Qassim region, and 2,844 real estate plots in the Tabuk region, starting from (Sunday) October 11, 2026, corresponding to 30 Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, until the end of (Thursday) January 14, 2027, corresponding to 6 Sha'ban 1448 AH.



Medina Region



The authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Medina region include: part of Al-Dhar'a, part of Al-Rayah, part of Al-Masane, part of Bani Harithah, part of Umm Al-Suyuf, Al-Shara'i, Al-Hurra, part of Al-Muzayyin, part of Wadi Al-Hamd, part of Jashm, part of Al-Hasa, part of Bani Harithah, part of Al-Hamra, part of Al-Rayah, part of Al-Fath, part of Al-Maqarr, part of Rahat, part of Taybah, part of Wa'irah, part of Al-Shafi'ah, part of Ma'sim, part of Al-Muzayyin, part of Al-Rawdah, part of Khakh, part of Umm Al-Suyuf, part of Al-Mab'uth, part of Jashm, parts of Wurqan, parts of Abu Kabir, parts of Uhud, parts of Al-Sadiqiyah, and several other real estate areas.



Qassim Region



The neighborhoods benefiting in the Qassim region include: Al-Izdihar neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Al-Yasmeen neighborhood, and several other real estate areas. Registration in the Tabuk region will begin in the following neighborhoods: part of Granada, part of the broadcasting area, part of Al-Sajdah, and several other real estate areas. The selection of neighborhoods was made according to specific criteria, and the remaining areas, provinces, and neighborhoods that will be subject to land registration works in various regions of the Kingdom will be announced subsequently during the upcoming periods.



Necessary Conditions



The "Real Estate Authority" indicated that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa, or through service centers, noting that land registration requires the existence of a property deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.



The authority called on property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to land registration to verify the property deed and the availability of the necessary conditions in preparation for the start of registration. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.



Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a property registration deed will be issued for each real estate unit registered. The property registration deed will include data about the property, its descriptions, its condition, and any associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector; the land registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.