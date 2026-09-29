شهد حي المشهد في مدينة حلب السورية نهاية صادمة لمطاردة أمنية، بعدما لقي تاجر مخدرات مصرعه إثر انفجار قنبلة يدوية كان يحملها أثناء محاولة الفرار من عناصر قوى الأمن الداخلي.

ووفق بيان رسمي نشرته قوى الأمن الداخلي عبر منصة (إكس)، حاول الرجل استخدام القنبلة خلال ملاحقته في محاولة لفتح طريق للهروب، إلا أن القنبلة انفجرت في يده قبل أن يتمكن من إلقائها؛ ما أدى إلى مقتله على الفور وانتهاء المطاردة في لحظتها.

وتأتي الحادثة في سياق عمليات أمنية متواصلة تنفذها الأجهزة المختصة لملاحقة تجار المخدرات ومروّجيها في عدد من المناطق السورية، حيث أعلنت إدارة مكافحة المخدرات، خلال يوليو الماضي، ضبط أكثر من 2.3 مليون قرص كبتاغون، إضافة إلى كميات من مادة الكريستال المخدرة، ضمن حملات استهدفت شبكات الاتجار والترويج.