The Al-Mashhad neighborhood in the Syrian city of Aleppo witnessed a shocking end to a security chase, after a drug dealer was killed by the explosion of a hand grenade he was carrying while trying to escape from internal security forces.

According to an official statement published by the internal security forces on the platform (X), the man attempted to use the grenade during his pursuit in an effort to create an escape route, but the grenade exploded in his hand before he could throw it; resulting in his immediate death and the end of the chase at that moment.

The incident comes in the context of ongoing security operations carried out by the relevant authorities to pursue drug dealers and traffickers in several Syrian regions, where the Anti-Narcotics Administration announced last July the seizure of more than 2.3 million Captagon pills, in addition to quantities of crystal meth, as part of campaigns targeting trafficking and promotion networks.