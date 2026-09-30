توقع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول، مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة، تمتد إلى أجزاء من منطقة المدينة المنورة.

وأشار المركز إلى عدم استبعاد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، إضافة إلى الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية.

وفي الوقت نفسه، تتهيأ الفرصة لهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق حائل وتبوك والجوف والحدود الشمالية.

البحر الأحمر

وتكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تراوح بين 20 و45 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وبين 15 و42 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط.

وعلى الجزء الجنوبي، تكون الرياح شمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية، تتحول مساءً إلى شمالية شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة بين 10 و32 كم/ساعة، وقد تتجاوز 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.

ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين متر ومترين على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وبين نصف متر ومتر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، وقد يتجاوز مترين مع السحب الرعدية الممطرة.

وتكون حالة البحر متوسط الموج شمالاً ووسطاً، وخفيفاً إلى متوسط الموج جنوباً، يصل إلى مائج عند تكون السحب الرعدية.

الخليج العربي

وعلى الخليج العربي، تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة بين 10 و40 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية تتحول بعد الظهيرة إلى شمالية وشمالية غربية بسرعة بين 10 و35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي.

ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، فيما تكون حالة البحر خفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج.