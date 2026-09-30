The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report today (Wednesday), expects continued rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy, leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand, over parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, extending to parts of the Madinah region.

The center indicated that the formation of fog over parts of those regions is not ruled out, in addition to the coastal areas of the Eastern Province.

At the same time, there is a chance of light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by active winds over parts of the regions of Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders.

The Red Sea

The surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging between 20 and 45 km/h in the northern part, and between 15 and 42 km/h in the central part.

In the southern part, the winds are northwesterly to southwesterly, shifting in the evening to northeasterly to southeasterly at speeds between 10 and 32 km/h, and may exceed 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

Wave heights range from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and between half a meter and one and a half meters in the southern part, and may exceed two meters with the thunderstorm clouds.

The sea condition is moderate in wave height in the north and center, and light to moderate in the south, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

The Arabian Gulf

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are northerly to northwesterly at speeds between 10 and 40 km/h in the northern part, and northwesterly to westerly shifting after noon to northerly and northwesterly at speeds between 10 and 35 km/h in the southern part.

Wave heights range from half a meter to one and a half meters, while the sea condition is light to moderate in wave height.