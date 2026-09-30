توقع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول، مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة، تمتد إلى أجزاء من منطقة المدينة المنورة.
وأشار المركز إلى عدم استبعاد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، إضافة إلى الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية.
وفي الوقت نفسه، تتهيأ الفرصة لهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق حائل وتبوك والجوف والحدود الشمالية.
البحر الأحمر
وتكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تراوح بين 20 و45 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وبين 15 و42 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط.
وعلى الجزء الجنوبي، تكون الرياح شمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية، تتحول مساءً إلى شمالية شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة بين 10 و32 كم/ساعة، وقد تتجاوز 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين متر ومترين على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وبين نصف متر ومتر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، وقد يتجاوز مترين مع السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
وتكون حالة البحر متوسط الموج شمالاً ووسطاً، وخفيفاً إلى متوسط الموج جنوباً، يصل إلى مائج عند تكون السحب الرعدية.
الخليج العربي
وعلى الخليج العربي، تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة بين 10 و40 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية تتحول بعد الظهيرة إلى شمالية وشمالية غربية بسرعة بين 10 و35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي.
ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، فيما تكون حالة البحر خفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report today (Wednesday), expects continued rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy, leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand, over parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, extending to parts of the Madinah region.
The center indicated that the formation of fog over parts of those regions is not ruled out, in addition to the coastal areas of the Eastern Province.
At the same time, there is a chance of light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by active winds over parts of the regions of Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders.
The Red Sea
The surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging between 20 and 45 km/h in the northern part, and between 15 and 42 km/h in the central part.
In the southern part, the winds are northwesterly to southwesterly, shifting in the evening to northeasterly to southeasterly at speeds between 10 and 32 km/h, and may exceed 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.
Wave heights range from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and between half a meter and one and a half meters in the southern part, and may exceed two meters with the thunderstorm clouds.
The sea condition is moderate in wave height in the north and center, and light to moderate in the south, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.
The Arabian Gulf
In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are northerly to northwesterly at speeds between 10 and 40 km/h in the northern part, and northwesterly to westerly shifting after noon to northerly and northwesterly at speeds between 10 and 35 km/h in the southern part.
Wave heights range from half a meter to one and a half meters, while the sea condition is light to moderate in wave height.