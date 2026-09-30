أعلن نادي ليفادياكوس اليوناني تعاقده مع اللاعب المصري محمد النني في صفقة انتقال حر، عقب انتهاء عقده مع الجزيرة الإماراتي.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي: «يسر نادي ليفادياكوس أن يعلن عن ضم لاعب خط الوسط الدفاعي الدولي المصري محمد النني».

مسيرة حافلة

وُلد النني في 11 يوليو 1992، وبدأ مسيرته الاحترافية في صفوف المقاولون العرب، قبل أن يشد الرحال مبكراً إلى أوروبا بالانضمام إلى بازل السويسري، ثم انتقل إلى أرسنال الإنجليزي، وفاز معه بكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي ودرعين خيريين، كما قضى موسماً كاملاً مع بشكتاش التركي على سبيل الإعارة.

وفي عام 2024، انضم النني إلى الجزيرة الإماراتي، ولعب معه لمدة عامين، قبل أن يقرر العودة إلى أوروبا عبر بوابة ليفادياكوس.

103 مباريات مع مصر

وعلى المستوى الدولي، شارك النني مع منتخب مصر في 103 مباريات، سجل خلالها 8 أهداف، ووصل معه إلى نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية مرتين.