أعلن نادي ليفادياكوس اليوناني تعاقده مع اللاعب المصري محمد النني في صفقة انتقال حر، عقب انتهاء عقده مع الجزيرة الإماراتي.
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي: «يسر نادي ليفادياكوس أن يعلن عن ضم لاعب خط الوسط الدفاعي الدولي المصري محمد النني».
مسيرة حافلة
وُلد النني في 11 يوليو 1992، وبدأ مسيرته الاحترافية في صفوف المقاولون العرب، قبل أن يشد الرحال مبكراً إلى أوروبا بالانضمام إلى بازل السويسري، ثم انتقل إلى أرسنال الإنجليزي، وفاز معه بكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي ودرعين خيريين، كما قضى موسماً كاملاً مع بشكتاش التركي على سبيل الإعارة.
وفي عام 2024، انضم النني إلى الجزيرة الإماراتي، ولعب معه لمدة عامين، قبل أن يقرر العودة إلى أوروبا عبر بوابة ليفادياكوس.
103 مباريات مع مصر
وعلى المستوى الدولي، شارك النني مع منتخب مصر في 103 مباريات، سجل خلالها 8 أهداف، ووصل معه إلى نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية مرتين.
The Greek club Levadiakos announced its signing of Egyptian player Mohamed Elneny on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract with Al Jazira of the UAE.
The club stated in a statement on its official website: "Levadiakos is pleased to announce the signing of the Egyptian international defensive midfielder Mohamed Elneny."
A Remarkable Career
Elneny was born on July 11, 1992, and began his professional career with Al Mokawloon Al Arab, before moving early to Europe by joining Swiss club Basel. He then transferred to English club Arsenal, where he won the FA Cup and two Community Shields, and he also spent a full season on loan at Turkish club Beşiktaş.
In 2024, Elneny joined Al Jazira in the UAE, where he played for two years before deciding to return to Europe through Levadiakos.
103 Matches with Egypt
On the international level, Elneny has represented the Egyptian national team in 103 matches, scoring 8 goals, and he reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations twice with the team.