The Greek club Levadiakos announced its signing of Egyptian player Mohamed Elneny on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract with Al Jazira of the UAE.

The club stated in a statement on its official website: "Levadiakos is pleased to announce the signing of the Egyptian international defensive midfielder Mohamed Elneny."

A Remarkable Career

Elneny was born on July 11, 1992, and began his professional career with Al Mokawloon Al Arab, before moving early to Europe by joining Swiss club Basel. He then transferred to English club Arsenal, where he won the FA Cup and two Community Shields, and he also spent a full season on loan at Turkish club Beşiktaş.

In 2024, Elneny joined Al Jazira in the UAE, where he played for two years before deciding to return to Europe through Levadiakos.

103 Matches with Egypt

On the international level, Elneny has represented the Egyptian national team in 103 matches, scoring 8 goals, and he reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations twice with the team.