تم سجن رجل سوري سبع سنوات وتغريمه مليونًا و800 ألف دينار بعد إدانته بتزوير جنسية كويتية وانتحال صفة مواطن طوال عقود.
وتعود بداية القضية إلى عام 1971، حين اتفق والد المتهم مع مواطنٍ كويتي على تسجيل ابنه في ملف جنسيته مقابل مبلغٍ مالي، ليحصل الشاب على صفة مواطن بصورة غير قانونية ويتمتع بالمزايا المرتبطة بها. واستغل المتهم هذه الصفة للعمل عسكريًا في وزارة الدفاع، قبل أن تنكشف الحقيقة إثر خلافٍ نشب بينه وبين أشقائه السوريين الذين تقدموا ببلاغٍ ضده.
وعقب البلاغ، تمكنت مباحث الجنسية من ضبطه، وبمواجهته أقرّ بتفاصيل الواقعة، مؤكدًا أنه كان يعلم بوضعه منذ عام 2000. وأحيل إلى المحاكمة، حيث أصدرت محكمة الاستئناف حكمها بحبسه سبع سنوات وإلزامه برد 600 ألف دينار وتغريمه ضعفي المبلغ، ليصل الإجمالي إلى مليون و800 ألف دينار.
وتبين خلال التحقيقات أن المواطن الكويتي الذي سجّل المتهم على ملف جنسيته كان قد توفي.