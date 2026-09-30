A Syrian man has been sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 1.8 million dinars after being convicted of forging a Kuwaiti nationality and impersonating a citizen for decades.

The case dates back to 1971, when the defendant's father agreed with a Kuwaiti citizen to register his son under his nationality file in exchange for a sum of money, allowing the young man to obtain citizenship illegally and enjoy the associated benefits. The defendant exploited this status to serve in the military at the Ministry of Defense, until the truth was revealed following a dispute that arose between him and his Syrian siblings, who filed a complaint against him.

Following the complaint, the nationality investigation department was able to apprehend him, and upon confrontation, he admitted to the details of the incident, confirming that he had been aware of his situation since 2000. He was referred to trial, where the Court of Appeals issued its ruling, sentencing him to seven years in prison, ordering him to repay 600,000 dinars, and fining him double that amount, bringing the total to 1.8 million dinars.

Investigations revealed that the Kuwaiti citizen who registered the defendant under his nationality file had passed away.



