تم سجن رجل سوري سبع سنوات وتغريمه مليونًا و800 ألف دينار بعد إدانته بتزوير جنسية كويتية وانتحال صفة مواطن طوال عقود.
وتعود بداية القضية إلى عام 1971، حين اتفق والد المتهم مع مواطنٍ كويتي على تسجيل ابنه في ملف جنسيته مقابل مبلغٍ مالي، ليحصل الشاب على صفة مواطن بصورة غير قانونية ويتمتع بالمزايا المرتبطة بها. واستغل المتهم هذه الصفة للعمل عسكريًا في وزارة الدفاع، قبل أن تنكشف الحقيقة إثر خلافٍ نشب بينه وبين أشقائه السوريين الذين تقدموا ببلاغٍ ضده.
وعقب البلاغ، تمكنت مباحث الجنسية من ضبطه، وبمواجهته أقرّ بتفاصيل الواقعة، مؤكدًا أنه كان يعلم بوضعه منذ عام 2000. وأحيل إلى المحاكمة، حيث أصدرت محكمة الاستئناف حكمها بحبسه سبع سنوات وإلزامه برد 600 ألف دينار وتغريمه ضعفي المبلغ، ليصل الإجمالي إلى مليون و800 ألف دينار.
وتبين خلال التحقيقات أن المواطن الكويتي الذي سجّل المتهم على ملف جنسيته كان قد توفي.
7 سنوات وغرامة مليونية لسوري زوّر جنسية كويتية
تم سجن رجل سوري سبع سنوات وتغريمه مليونًا و800 ألف دينار بعد إدانته بتزوير جنسية كويتية وانتحال صفة مواطن طوال عقود.
A Syrian man has been sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 1.8 million dinars after being convicted of forging a Kuwaiti nationality and impersonating a citizen for decades.
The case dates back to 1971, when the defendant's father agreed with a Kuwaiti citizen to register his son under his nationality file in exchange for a sum of money, allowing the young man to obtain citizenship illegally and enjoy the associated benefits. The defendant exploited this status to serve in the military at the Ministry of Defense, until the truth was revealed following a dispute that arose between him and his Syrian siblings, who filed a complaint against him.
Following the complaint, the nationality investigation department was able to apprehend him, and upon confrontation, he admitted to the details of the incident, confirming that he had been aware of his situation since 2000. He was referred to trial, where the Court of Appeals issued its ruling, sentencing him to seven years in prison, ordering him to repay 600,000 dinars, and fining him double that amount, bringing the total to 1.8 million dinars.
Investigations revealed that the Kuwaiti citizen who registered the defendant under his nationality file had passed away.