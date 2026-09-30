أعلنت في محافظة مأرب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مبادرة «نصر الشعبية للإسناد»، بهدف دعم وإسناد القوات المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية في مواجهة مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، والمساهمة في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة والأمن والاستقرار في اليمن.


وقالت المبادرة، في بيان إشهار صادر عنها، إن تأسيسها يأتي في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية التي تمر بها البلاد، مبينة أن التصعيد الحوثي الأخير يؤكد حجم المخاطر المحدقة بالشعب والدولة. وأشار البيان إلى أن المبادرة تمثل «فعلاً شعبياً مجتمعياً تطوعياً» نشأ من مختلف فئات المجتمع وتوجهاته.


وأكد البيان أن المبادرة تستند إلى دعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني للتعبئة العامة والنفير الوطني، انطلاقاً من أن حماية الوطن وصون مكتسباته مسؤولية تتكامل فيها أدوار الدولة والمجتمع، وأن كل يمني يمكنه الإسهام بما يستطيع من جهد وفكر وخبرة وعطاء.

المبادرة

المبادرة


وأوضحت أن رؤيتها تقوم على إسناد المؤسسة العسكرية، وحشد المجتمع إلى جانبها، وتنظيم الطاقات والكفاءات اليمنية في المجالات التي تخدم «المعركة الوطنية»، بما يعزز حضور الدولة، لافتة إلى أن المبادرة ستعمل على تنظيم أنشطة مجتمعية وإعلامية وتوعوية وإنسانية، والاستفادة من الكفاءات في المجالات الطلابية والأكاديمية والرياضية والفنية والصحية وغيرها.


وأشارت إلى أنها ستسعى إلى بناء شبكة واسعة من الفرق والفعاليات والكوادر، وإيجاد مساحات منظمة للعمل التطوعي والإسناد المجتمعي، مؤكدة أن نشاطها سيمتد إلى مختلف محافظات الجمهورية وفق الإمكانات والظروف المتاحة.


وأعلنت المبادرة شكرها للتحالف العربي بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية على مواقفه الداعمة لليمن ومؤسساته الشرعية، مؤكدة أهمية استمرار الجهود.