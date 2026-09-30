In Marib Governorate, today (Wednesday), the "Popular Victory Support Initiative" was announced, aimed at supporting the armed forces and the popular resistance in confronting the Houthi terrorist militia, and contributing to the restoration of state institutions and security and stability in Yemen.



The initiative stated, in a declaration issued, that its establishment comes in light of the exceptional circumstances the country is going through, indicating that the recent Houthi escalation confirms the magnitude of the dangers facing the people and the state. The statement pointed out that the initiative represents a "voluntary community action" that emerged from various segments and orientations of society.



The statement emphasized that the initiative is based on the call of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council for general mobilization and national alert, stemming from the belief that protecting the homeland and preserving its gains is a responsibility that integrates the roles of the state and society, and that every Yemeni can contribute with whatever effort, thought, experience, and giving they can.

المبادرة



It clarified that its vision is based on supporting the military institution, rallying the community alongside it, and organizing Yemeni energies and competencies in areas that serve the "national battle," thereby enhancing the presence of the state. It noted that the initiative will work on organizing community, media, awareness, and humanitarian activities, and benefiting from competencies in student, academic, sports, artistic, health, and other fields.



It indicated that it will seek to build a wide network of teams, events, and cadres, and to create organized spaces for volunteer work and community support, affirming that its activities will extend to various governorates of the republic according to the available capabilities and circumstances.



The initiative expressed its gratitude to the Arab Coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its supportive positions towards Yemen and its legitimate institutions, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts.