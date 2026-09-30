ترأس محافظ القطيف عبدالله السيف اليوم (الأربعاء) اجتماع لجنة الدفاع المدني الفرعية بالمحافظة للاستعداد لموسم الأمطار بحضور أعضاء اللجنة وممثلي الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة.

واستعرضت اللجنة خططها واستعداداتها ومستوى الجاهزية لموسم الأمطار، إلى جانب عرض التوصيات لمواجهة مخاطر الكوارث الطبيعية المحتملة خلال موسم الأمطار ومناقشة إمكانات واستعدادات الجهات المشاركة، وفق المهام والمسؤوليات المحددة لكل جهة، بما يعزز الجاهزية ورفع مستوى التنسيق خلال الحالات الطارئة.

وأكد السيف على أهمية رفع مستوى التنسيق بين جميع القطاعات، وتوحيد الجهود، واتخاذ الاحتياطات والاستعدادات اللازمة كافة خلال موسم أمطار الخير والبركة، ووجود جميع الجهات المعنية في المحافظة على رأس العمل عند هطول الأمطار وحالات الطوارئ المحتملة التي تستدعي ذلك، والحضور ميدانياً، والتواصل والتنسيق الدائم مع الدفاع المدني وتضافر الجهود بين القطاعات المعنية كافة.