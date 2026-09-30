The Governor of Qatif, Abdullah Al-Saif, chaired today (Wednesday) a meeting of the sub-committee for civil defense in the governorate to prepare for the rainy season, with the attendance of committee members and representatives from relevant government agencies.

The committee reviewed its plans, preparations, and level of readiness for the rainy season, in addition to presenting recommendations to address the risks of potential natural disasters during the rainy season and discussing the capabilities and preparations of the participating entities, according to the tasks and responsibilities assigned to each entity, which enhances readiness and improves coordination during emergencies.

Al-Saif emphasized the importance of increasing coordination among all sectors, unifying efforts, and taking all necessary precautions and preparations during the season of blessed rains, ensuring that all relevant entities in the governorate are actively engaged when it rains and during potential emergencies that require it, being present on the ground, and maintaining ongoing communication and coordination with civil defense, as well as the collaboration of efforts among all concerned sectors.