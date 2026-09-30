يشترط كود الطرق السعودي على مواقع مواقف السيارات على جانب الطريق ترك مسافة لا تقل عن 15 متراً بين منطقة التوقف عند الإشارة المرورية وأول موقف للسيارات عند التقاطعات المزودة بإشارات مرورية، ومسافة لا تقل عن 6 أمتار بين التقاطع وأول موقف عند التقاطعات غير المزودة بإشارات ضوئية.

كما نصّت الاشتراطات على ترك مسافة آمنة بين معابر المشاة وأول موقف للسيارات، وتقسيم المواقف الموازية بفواصل؛ لمنع تحوّل المساحات الفارغة بينها إلى مسار للمركبات.

وأوضحت الهيئة العامة للطرق أن كود الطرق السعودي يستهدف تعزيز مستوى السلامة المرورية، ورفع مستويات الأمان والكفاءة في شبكة الطرق في السعودية، وأن الكود هو المرجع الشامل لجميع الجهات المسؤولة عن قطاع الطرق من وزارات وهيئات تطوير المدن وأمانات المناطق وبلديات المدن والمحافظات، والعمل المشترك على توحيد المعايير الفنية والتشغيلية بما يُمكّن الجهات المالكة للطرق من رفع جودة أعمالها بشكل منهجي ومستدام، عبر معايير شاملة تغطي دورة حياة الطريق بجميع مراحلها، بدءاً من التصميم والإنشاء، وصولاً إلى التشغيل والصيانة المستمرة.