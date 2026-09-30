The Ministry of Finance announced today the preliminary statement of the general budget for the fiscal year 1448 / 1449 AH (2027 AD), which included expectations that total expenditures would reach approximately 1,392 billion riyals, and total revenues would be around 1,202 billion riyals, resulting in a deficit estimated at about 3.6% of the gross domestic product; within a financial approach that balances supporting economic growth, continuing to implement developmental priorities, and maintaining the sustainability of public finances.

Diversifying the Economic Base and Improving the Business Environment

The statement indicated that the Saudi economy continued to benefit from the economic reforms witnessed in the Kingdom since the launch of Vision 2030, which contributed to diversifying the economic base, improving the business environment, and enhancing the role of the private sector. This was reflected in the performance of non-oil activities and their continued contribution to supporting economic growth, in addition to enhancing the resilience of the Kingdom's economy in facing shocks.

Increasing Non-Oil Revenues to 505 Billion Riyals

It is estimated that the continued implementation of economic diversification initiatives and economic reforms will support revenues in the medium term; as total revenues are expected to reach approximately 1,202 billion riyals in 2027, rising to about 1,351 billion riyals in 2029. These initiatives have contributed to increasing non-oil revenues from about 166 billion riyals in 2015 to 505 billion riyals in 2025; thus enhancing the stability and sustainability of public revenues. Meanwhile, total expenditures are estimated to reach approximately 1,392 billion riyals in 2027, rising to about 1,544 billion riyals in 2029, while continuing to spend on developmental and strategic priorities, and projects with economic and social returns.

Long-Term Financial Planning

Forecasts indicate a budget deficit for the year 2027 of about 3.6% of the gross domestic product, within a financial policy based on long-term financial planning and maintaining financial sustainability, enabling the government to adopt balanced financial policies across economic cycles to support economic growth and continue implementing priority projects that achieve the targets of Vision 2030.

In contrast, economic and geopolitical developments during 2026 affected the pace of the Kingdom's economic growth, as preliminary estimates indicate a decline in real GDP by 3.6%, attributed to oil activities, which are expected to decline by 21.8%. However, positive growth rates in non-oil activities are expected to continue at 3.2%, which will help mitigate the impact of the decline in oil activities.

57.3% Contribution of Non-Oil Activities to GDP

The statement reviewed the main estimates of economic indicators for the year 2026; which indicated a growth in non-oil activities by 1.8% in the first half of the year, with their contribution to GDP reaching historic levels of 57.3% during the same period, supported by strong domestic demand and private investment flows. Additionally, preliminary forecasts indicate that the inflation rate will rise to about 2.1% for the entire current year, while the unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 6.5% in the second quarter of 2026.

Continuing Local and International Financing Operations

The statement clarified that the government intends to continue local and international financing operations according to the medium-term debt strategy framework, through public and private channels by issuing bonds, sukuk, and loans at fair costs, in addition to expanding alternative government financing operations through project financing and infrastructure financing and export credit agencies during the year 2027 and the medium term.

Continuing Expenditure on Developmental and Strategic Priorities

محمد الجدعان. (متداولة).

For his part, Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan confirmed that the preliminary estimates for the general budget for the fiscal year 2027 come amid a global economic environment characterized by ongoing uncertainty and accelerating geopolitical developments, pointing out that the Kingdom continues to manage its public finances with a long-term perspective, enhancing its ability to deal with changes and continue spending on developmental and strategic priorities while maintaining the sustainability of its public finances and the strength of its financial position.

He said: "The government continues to monitor economic and geopolitical developments and assess their potential impacts on the global economy, supply chains, and energy markets, addressing them with flexible and proactive policies that support the economy and enhance its ability to continue achieving the targets of Vision 2030."

Implementing Economic Transformation Plans and Supporting Growth

The Finance Minister confirmed that the government seeks to continue implementing economic transformation plans to support growth and expand the economic base, which reflects on the growth of non-oil revenues and contributes to achieving more sustainable and stable revenue levels in the medium and long term.

He indicated that the estimated deficit in 2027 comes within a financial policy aimed at maintaining the strength of the Kingdom's financial position and enhancing financial sustainability, which supports growth and adaptation to changes, managing crises and emergency needs, by maintaining sustainable levels of public debt and significant financial reserves.

It is noteworthy that the issuance of the preliminary statement comes for the ninth consecutive year, with preliminary data clarifying the ongoing efforts of the Kingdom's government to enhance transparency in public finance performance and improve financial disclosure, keeping citizens, investors, and interested parties informed of the most significant economic developments and estimates of public finances for the coming year and the medium term.