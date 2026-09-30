أعلنت وزارة المالية، اليوم، البيان التمهيدي للميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي 1448 / 1449هـ (2027م)، الذي تضمن توقعات بأن يبلغ إجمالي النفقات نحو 1,392 مليار ريال، وإجمالي الإيرادات نحو 1,202 مليار ريال، بعجز يُقدر بنحو 3.6% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي؛ في إطار نهج مالي يوازن بين دعم النمو الاقتصادي ومواصلة تنفيذ الأولويات التنموية والمحافظة على استدامة المالية العامة.

تنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية وتحسين بيئة الأعمال

وأشار البيان إلى أن الاقتصاد السعودي واصل الاستفادة من الإصلاحات الاقتصادية التي شهدتها المملكة منذ إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030، التي أسهمت في تنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية، وتحسين بيئة الأعمال، وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص، وانعكس ذلك على أداء الأنشطة غير النفطية واستمرار مساهمتها في دعم النمو الاقتصادي، بالإضافة إلى انعكاسه على تعزيز مرونة اقتصاد المملكة في مواجهة الصدمات.

رفع الإيرادات غير النفطية إلى 505 مليارات ريال

ومن المقدر أن تسهم مواصلة تنفيذ مبادرات التنويع الاقتصادي والإصلاحات الاقتصادية في دعم الإيرادات على المدى المتوسط؛ إذ يُتوقع أن يبلغ إجمالي الإيرادات نحو 1,202 مليار ريال في العام 2027م، وصولاً إلى نحو 1,351 مليار ريال في العام 2029م، فقد أسهمت تلك المبادرات في رفع الإيرادات غير النفطية من نحو 166 مليار ريال في العام 2015م إلى 505 مليارات ريال في العام 2025م؛ بما عزز استقرار الإيرادات العامة واستدامتها، فيما يُقدر أن يبلغ إجمالي النفقات نحو 1,392 مليار ريال في العام 2027م، وصولًا إلى نحو 1,544 مليار ريال في العام 2029م، في ظل مواصلة الإنفاق على الأولويات التنموية والإستراتيجية، والمشاريع ذات العائد الاقتصادي والاجتماعي.

تخطيط مالي طويل المدى

وتشير التوقعات إلى تسجيل عجز في ميزانية العام 2027م يقارب 3.6% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، في إطار سياسة مالية تستند إلى التخطيط المالي طويل المدى والمحافظة على الاستدامة المالية، بما يمكّن الحكومة من تبنّي سياسات مالية متوازنة عبر الدورات الاقتصادية لدعم النمو الاقتصادي، ومواصلة تنفيذ المشاريع ذات الأولوية بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وفي المقابل، أثرت التطورات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية خلال العام 2026م على وتيرة النمو الاقتصادي للمملكة، إذ تشير التقديرات الأولية إلى تراجع الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي بنسبة 3.6%، ويُعزى ذلك إلى الأنشطة النفطية التي من المتوقع أن تسجل تراجعًا بنسبة 21.8%، بينما من المتوقع استمرار المحافظة على معدلات النمو الإيجابية في الأنشطة غير النفطية بنسبة 3.2% مما يسهم في الحد من أثر انخفاض الأنشطة النفطية.

57.3 % مساهمة «غير النفطية» في الناتج المحلي

واستعرض البيان أبرز تقديرات المؤشرات الاقتصادية للعام 2026م؛ التي أشارت إلى نمو الأنشطة غير النفطية بنسبة 1.8% في النصف الأول من العام، مع ارتفاع مساهمتها في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى مستويات تاريخية بلغت 57.3% خلال الفترة ذاتها، مدعومة بقوة الطلب المحلي وتدفقات الاستثمار الخاص، إلى جانب ذلك، تُشير التوقعات الأولية إلى تسجيل معدل التضخم ارتفاعًا عند نحو 2.1% لكامل العام الحالي، أما معدل البطالة بين السعوديين فانخفض إلى 6.5% في الربع الثاني من العام 2026م.

استمرار عمليات التمويل المحلية والدولية

وأوضح البيان أن الحكومة تعتزم الاستمرار في عمليات التمويل المحلية والدولية وفق إطار إستراتيجية الدين متوسطة المدى، عبر القنوات العامة والخاصة من خلال إصدار السندات والصكوك والقروض بتكلفة عادلة، إضافة إلـى التوسـع فـي عمليات التمويـل الحكومي البديل عن طريق تمويل المشاريع وتمويل البِنى التحتية ووكالات ائتمان الصادرات خلال العام 2027م والمدى المتوسط.

مواصة الإنفاق على الأولويات التنموية والإستراتيجية

محمد الجدعان. (متداولة).

محمد الجدعان. (متداولة).

من جهته، أكد وزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، أن التقديرات الأولية للميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي 2027م تأتي في ظل بيئة اقتصادية عالمية تتسم باستمرار حالة عدم اليقين وتسارع التطورات الجيوسياسية، مشيرًا إلى أن المملكة تواصل إدارة ماليتها العامة وفق منظور طويل المدى، بما يعزز قدرتها على التعامل مع المتغيرات، ومواصلة الإنفاق على الأولويات التنموية والإستراتيجية، مع المحافظة على استدامة ماليتها العامة ومتانة مركزها المالي.

وقال:«إن الحكومة مستمرة في رصد التطورات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية وتقييم انعكاساتها المحتملة على الاقتصاد العالمي، وسلاسل الإمداد، وأسواق الطاقة، والتعامل معها بسياسات مرنة واستباقية تدعم الاقتصاد وتعزز من قدرته على مواصلة تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030».

تنفيذ خطط التحول الاقتصادي ودعم النمو

وأكد وزير المالية أن الحكومة تسعى إلى مواصلة تنفيذ خطط التحول الاقتصادي بدعم النمو وتوسيع القاعدة الاقتصادية التي تنعكس على نمو الإيرادات غير النفطية، وتساهم في تحقيق مستويات أكثر استدامة واستقرارًا للإيرادات على المديين المتوسط والطويل.

وبيّن أن العجز المقدر في العام 2027م يأتي ضمن سياسة مالية تستهدف المحافظة على متانة المركز المالي للمملكة، وتعزيز الاستدامة المالية، بما يدعم النمو والتكيف مع المتغيرات وإدارة الأزمات والاحتياجات الطارئة، من خلال المحافظة على مستويات مستدامة من الدين العام واحتياطيات مالية معتبرة.

يذكر أن إصدار البيان التمهيدي يأتي للعام التاسع على التوالي، ببيانات أولية توضح جهود حكومة المملكة المستمرة في إضفاء مزيد من الشفافية على أداء المالية العامة وتعزيز الإفصاح المالي، وإطلاع المواطنين والمستثمرين والمهتمين على أبرز التطورات الاقتصادية، وتقديرات المالية العامة للعام القادم والمدى المتوسط.