Shura Council member Fadl bin Saad Al-Bouainin considered the royal speech delivered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as a fundamental document and a roadmap for the council to guide its work during the Shura year, and a beacon for the legislative and oversight institution to enhance its developmental and pioneering role through the council's decisions, especially since this phase witnesses the achievement of developmental, economic, and community accomplishments that yield remarkable results through the targets of Vision 2030, and records progress in international indicators reflecting the scale of national achievements adopted by the Crown Prince.



Al-Bouainin clarified that the royal speech holds significant importance at the level of the Shura Council, citizens, and the international community, as the council adopts it as a framework for its work and to outline the features of Shura work, relying on it to perform its duties. Through it, citizens become aware of developments in economic, social, and political movements, as well as the internal policies affecting their living conditions, particularly those related to development, in addition to the future governmental directions impacting the private sector and guiding its activities and investment flows, at a time when the international community awaits to understand the Kingdom's positions on regional and global issues, and its foreign policy.



He emphasized that the speech contained several themes, along with a number of meanings and directives on both internal and external levels. The developmental and economic aspects received a significant portion of the royal speech due to their important implications for citizens' lives and quality of life, investment flows, and job creation and investment opportunities, especially after ten years have passed since the launch of the blessed vision and the economic and financial reforms that contributed to achieving positive results and strengthened the financial position of the Kingdom, attracting more quality foreign investments in various sectors.