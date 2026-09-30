عدّ عضو مجلس الشورى فضل بن سعد البوعينين الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وثيقة أساسية وخريطة طريق يسترشد بها المجلس لأداء مهامه خلال العام الشوري، ونبراس لمؤسسة التشريع والرقابة لتعزيز الدور التنموي والريادي عبر قرارات المجلس، خصوصاً أن المرحلة تشهد تحقيق إنجازات تنموية واقتصادية ومجتمعية وتحقق نتائج مميزة من خلال مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وتسجّل تقدماً في المؤشرات الدولية ما يعكس حجم الإنجازات الوطنية التي تبناها ولي العهد.


وأوضح البوعينين، أن للخطاب الملكي أهمية بالغة على مستوى مجلس الشورى والمواطنين والمجتمع الدولي، إذ يعتمده المجلس منهاجاً لأعماله ولرسم ملامح العمل الشوري والاعتماد عليه في أداء مهامه، كما يتعرّف من خلاله المواطنون على تطورات الحراك الاقتصادي والاجتماعي والسياسي، والسياسات الداخلية المؤثرة في حياتهم المعيشية، وما ارتبط منها بالتنمية، إضافة إلى التوجهات الحكومية المستقبلية المؤثرة على القطاع الخاص، والموجِهَة لأنشطة القطاع وتدفقاته الاستثمارية، في الوقت الذي ينتظره المجتمع الدولي لمعرفة مواقف المملكة تجاه القضايا الإقليمية والعالمية، وسياستها الخارجية.


وأكد أن الخطاب حوى مضامين عدة، وعدداً من المعاني والتوجيهات على المستويين الداخلي والخارجي. إذ حظي الجانب التنموي والاقتصادي بمساحة من الخطاب الملكي لما لها من انعكاسات مهمة على حياة المواطنين وجودة الحياة، وتدفق الاستثمارات وتوليد الوظائف والفرص الاستثمارية خصوصاً عقب مرور عشرة أعوام على إطلاق الرؤية المباركة والإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمالية التي أسهمت في تحقيق نتائج إيجابية، وعززت المركز المالي للمملكة، واستقطاب مزيد من الاستثمارات الأجنبية النوعية في قطاعات مختلفة.