عدّ عضو مجلس الشورى فضل بن سعد البوعينين الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وثيقة أساسية وخريطة طريق يسترشد بها المجلس لأداء مهامه خلال العام الشوري، ونبراس لمؤسسة التشريع والرقابة لتعزيز الدور التنموي والريادي عبر قرارات المجلس، خصوصاً أن المرحلة تشهد تحقيق إنجازات تنموية واقتصادية ومجتمعية وتحقق نتائج مميزة من خلال مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وتسجّل تقدماً في المؤشرات الدولية ما يعكس حجم الإنجازات الوطنية التي تبناها ولي العهد.
وأوضح البوعينين، أن للخطاب الملكي أهمية بالغة على مستوى مجلس الشورى والمواطنين والمجتمع الدولي، إذ يعتمده المجلس منهاجاً لأعماله ولرسم ملامح العمل الشوري والاعتماد عليه في أداء مهامه، كما يتعرّف من خلاله المواطنون على تطورات الحراك الاقتصادي والاجتماعي والسياسي، والسياسات الداخلية المؤثرة في حياتهم المعيشية، وما ارتبط منها بالتنمية، إضافة إلى التوجهات الحكومية المستقبلية المؤثرة على القطاع الخاص، والموجِهَة لأنشطة القطاع وتدفقاته الاستثمارية، في الوقت الذي ينتظره المجتمع الدولي لمعرفة مواقف المملكة تجاه القضايا الإقليمية والعالمية، وسياستها الخارجية.
وأكد أن الخطاب حوى مضامين عدة، وعدداً من المعاني والتوجيهات على المستويين الداخلي والخارجي. إذ حظي الجانب التنموي والاقتصادي بمساحة من الخطاب الملكي لما لها من انعكاسات مهمة على حياة المواطنين وجودة الحياة، وتدفق الاستثمارات وتوليد الوظائف والفرص الاستثمارية خصوصاً عقب مرور عشرة أعوام على إطلاق الرؤية المباركة والإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمالية التي أسهمت في تحقيق نتائج إيجابية، وعززت المركز المالي للمملكة، واستقطاب مزيد من الاستثمارات الأجنبية النوعية في قطاعات مختلفة.
Shura Council member Fadl bin Saad Al-Bouainin considered the royal speech delivered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as a fundamental document and a roadmap for the council to guide its work during the Shura year, and a beacon for the legislative and oversight institution to enhance its developmental and pioneering role through the council's decisions, especially since this phase witnesses the achievement of developmental, economic, and community accomplishments that yield remarkable results through the targets of Vision 2030, and records progress in international indicators reflecting the scale of national achievements adopted by the Crown Prince.
Al-Bouainin clarified that the royal speech holds significant importance at the level of the Shura Council, citizens, and the international community, as the council adopts it as a framework for its work and to outline the features of Shura work, relying on it to perform its duties. Through it, citizens become aware of developments in economic, social, and political movements, as well as the internal policies affecting their living conditions, particularly those related to development, in addition to the future governmental directions impacting the private sector and guiding its activities and investment flows, at a time when the international community awaits to understand the Kingdom's positions on regional and global issues, and its foreign policy.
He emphasized that the speech contained several themes, along with a number of meanings and directives on both internal and external levels. The developmental and economic aspects received a significant portion of the royal speech due to their important implications for citizens' lives and quality of life, investment flows, and job creation and investment opportunities, especially after ten years have passed since the launch of the blessed vision and the economic and financial reforms that contributed to achieving positive results and strengthened the financial position of the Kingdom, attracting more quality foreign investments in various sectors.