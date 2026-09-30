برعاية الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، تنطلق غداً (الخميس) منافسات النسخة السادسة من كأس الاتحاد السعودي للهجن 2026، على ميدان الطائف التاريخي لسباقات الهجن، وذلك لمدة خمسة أيام، بمشاركة نخبة من ملاك الهجن في المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

وتشهد النسخة الحالية إقامة (129) شوطاً، تتنافس خلالها المطايا على (36) كأساً، بواقع (10) كؤوس لأشواط العام، و(10) للمفتوح، و(4) لإنتاج السعودية، إضافة إلى (12) كأساً لمزاين فردي المفاريد، التي تُدرج للمرة الأولى في البطولة، وتشمل ألوان الشعل والشقح والحمر والصفر والوضح والمجاهيم.

وتتوزع منافسات السباقات على فئات الحقايق واللقايا والجذاع والثنايا والحيل والزمول، بمسافات تصل إلى (3) كيلومترات؛ إذ يقام (46) شوطاً للحقايق، و(35) للقايا، و(22) للجذاع، و(14) للثنايا، و(12) شوطاً للحيل والزمول في ختام البطولة، فيما تتزامن منافسات الجذاع والثنايا مع أشواط المزاين التي تقام خلال الفترات المسائية.

وتستهل البطولة غداً منافساتها بأشواط فئة «الحقايق» لمسافة (3) كيلومترات، بإقامة (46) شوطاً على فترتين؛ منها (30) شوطاً صباحاً و(16) شوطاً مساءً، تتضمن (6) أشواط على كؤوس الاتحاد السعودي للهجن.

وتتجاوز جوائز اليوم الأول (2.95) مليون ريال، فيما يبلغ مجموع جوائز المركز الأول للكؤوس الستة (700) ألف ريال، بواقع (150) ألف ريال لبطل كل من كأسي البكار «المفتوح والعام»، و(100) ألف ريال لكل من كأسي القعدان «المفتوح والعام»، وكأسي إنتاج السعودية.

وتقام النسخة السادسة للمرة الأولى بمحافظة الطائف، بعد أن احتضنت منطقة نجران النسخ الأربع الأولى منذ انطلاق البطولة عام 2021، قبل انتقال النسخة الخامسة إلى ميدان حائل.

ويأتي تنظيم البطولة ضمن برامج الاتحاد السعودي للهجن الرامية إلى تطوير رياضة الهجن، والمحافظة على موروثها الثقافي والرياضي، وتعزيز حضورها.