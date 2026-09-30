Under the patronage of Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Emir of the Makkah Region, the sixth edition of the Saudi Camel Racing Federation Cup 2026 will kick off tomorrow (Thursday) at the historic Taif Camel Racing Track, lasting for five days, with the participation of a select group of camel owners from the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The current edition will feature (129) races, during which the camels will compete for (36) cups, including (10) cups for the general races, (10) for the open races, and (4) for Saudi production, in addition to (12) cups for the individual beauty contests, which are included for the first time in the championship, covering the colors of Shal, Shaqra, Hamr, Safra, Wadh, and Mujahim.

The racing competitions will be divided into categories of Haqaiq, Luqaya, Jadh'a, Thaniya, Heels, and Zumul, with distances reaching up to (3) kilometers; there will be (46) races for Haqaiq, (35) for Luqaya, (22) for Jadh'a, (14) for Thaniya, and (12) races for Heels and Zumul at the conclusion of the championship, while the Jadh'a and Thaniya competitions will coincide with the beauty contests held during the evening periods.

The championship will commence tomorrow with races for the "Haqaiq" category over a distance of (3) kilometers, featuring (46) races held in two sessions; including (30) races in the morning and (16) races in the evening, which include (6) races for the Saudi Camel Racing Federation Cups.

The prizes for the first day exceed (2.95) million riyals, while the total prize for the first place in the six cups amounts to (700) thousand riyals, with (150) thousand riyals awarded to the winner of each of the two cups for females "open and general," and (100) thousand riyals for each of the two cups for males "open and general," as well as the two cups for Saudi production.

This sixth edition is being held for the first time in the Taif Governorate, after the Najran region hosted the first four editions since the championship began in 2021, before the fifth edition moved to the Hail track.

The organization of the championship is part of the programs of the Saudi Camel Racing Federation aimed at developing the sport of camel racing, preserving its cultural and sporting heritage, and enhancing its presence.