The Yemeni Ministry of Interior warned today (Wednesday) against the attempts of the terrorist Houthi militia to transfer its destructive activities to the liberated provinces by mobilizing its affiliated cells and elements to target security and stability, confirming the arrest of several cells and monitoring suspicious movements, communications, and meetings during the past period.



The ministry stated in a statement that the security forces managed to apprehend elements linked to the militia in several provinces, and monitored attempts at smuggling, gathering information, recruiting elements, and providing facilitation for activities targeting security and stability.



It pointed out that the militia resorts to methods to circumvent security measures, including exploiting communication networks and forcing citizens in areas under its control to communicate with their relatives in the liberated provinces to obtain information or pass messages that serve its plans.



The Ministry of Interior confirmed that these movements are "monitored and tracked," and that the relevant agencies possess the necessary information and capabilities to uncover them, trace the involved parties, and take legal action against them.



The ministry warned the Houthi militia and its cells, along with the cooperating elements, against continuing these activities, emphasizing that the security, military, and judicial institutions will confront any attempt to undermine the security of citizens and the stability of the liberated provinces.



It urged citizens to be cautious of suspicious correspondence and communications, and to report any movements that raise suspicions through official channels, confirming that the security agencies are at the highest levels of readiness and will not allow the liberated provinces to be turned into a theater for the Houthi's destructive activities.