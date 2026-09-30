حذرت وزارة الداخلية اليمنية اليوم (الأربعاء) من محاولات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية نقل أنشطتها التخريبية إلى المحافظات المحررة، عبر تحريك خلايا وعناصر تابعة لها واستهداف الأمن والاستقرار، مؤكدة ضبط عدد من الخلايا ورصد تحركات واتصالات ولقاءات مشبوهة خلال الفترة الماضية.


وقالت الوزارة، في بيان، إن الأجهزة الأمنية تمكنت من ضبط عناصر مرتبطة بالمليشيا في عدد من المحافظات، ورصدت محاولات للتهريب وجمع المعلومات واستقطاب عناصر وتقديم تسهيلات لأنشطة تستهدف الأمن والاستقرار.


وأشارت إلى أن المليشيا تلجأ إلى أساليب للتحايل على الإجراءات الأمنية، بينها استغلال شبكات الاتصالات وإجبار مواطنين في مناطق سيطرتها على التواصل مع أقاربهم في المحافظات المحررة للحصول على معلومات أو تمرير رسائل تخدم مخططاتها.


وأكدت الداخلية أن هذه التحركات «مرصودة ومتابعة»، وأن الأجهزة المختصة تمتلك المعلومات والقدرات اللازمة لكشفها وتعقب المتورطين واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم.


وحذرت الوزارة مليشيا الحوثي وخلاياها والعناصر المتعاونة معها من مواصلة هذه الأنشطة، مؤكدة أن المؤسسات الأمنية والعسكرية والقضائية ستتصدى لأي محاولة للمساس بأمن المواطنين واستقرار المحافظات المحررة.


ودعت المواطنين إلى الحذر من المراسلات والاتصالات المشبوهة، والإبلاغ عن أي تحركات تثير الشبهات عبر القنوات الرسمية، مؤكدة أن الأجهزة الأمنية في أعلى درجات الجاهزية ولن تسمح بتحويل المحافظات المحررة إلى ساحة لأنشطة الحوثيين التخريبية.